The Game Awards 2017: ecco la lista completa delle nomination

di
Sul sito ufficiale dei Game Awards è stata da poco pubblicata la lista completa delle nomination. Vediamo insieme quali videogiochi si batteranno per conquistare gli ambiti premi nelle rispettive categorie.

Gioco dell'anno

Horizon Zero Dawn
Persona 5
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Miglior Regia

Horizon Zero Dawn
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Miglior Narrativa

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Tameem Antoniades, Elizabeth Ashman-Rowe)
Horizon Zero Dawn (John Gonzalez)
NieR: Automata (Yoko Taro, Hana Kikuchi, Yoshiho Akabane)
What Remains of Edith Finch (Ian Dallas)
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Jen Matthies, Tommy Tordsson Bjork)

Miglior Direzione Artistica

Cuphead
Destiny 2
Horizon Zero Dawn
Persona 5
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Miglior Colonna Sonora

Cuphead (Kristofer Maddigan)
Destiny 2 (Mike Salvatori, Skye Lewin, C Paul Johnson)
NieR: Automata (Keiichi Okabe, Keigo Hoashi)
Persona 5 (Shoji Meguro)
Super Mario Odyssey (Naoto Kubo, Shiho Fujii, Koji Kondo)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Manaka Kataoka, Yasuaki Iwata)

Miglior Design Audio

Destiny 2
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Miglior Performance

Ashly Burch, Horizon: Zero Dawn (Aloy)
Brian Bloom, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (BJ Blazkowicz)
Claudia Black, Uncharted: L'Eredità Perduta (Chloe Frazer)
Laura Bailey, Uncharted: L'Eredità Perduta (Nadine Ross)
Melina Juergens, Hellblade (Senua)

Gioco di Maggior Impatto

Bury Me, My Love
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
Night in the Woods
Please Knock on My Door
What Remains of Edith Finch

Miglior Gioco Continuativo

Destiny 2
Grand Theft Auto Online
Overwatch
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Rainbow Six: Siege
Warframe

Miglior Gioco Indipendente

Cuphead
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Night in the Woods
Pyre
What Remains of Edith Finch

Miglior Gioco Mobile

Fire Emblem Heroes
Hidden Folks
Monument Valley 2
Old Man’s Journey
Super Mario Run

Miglior Gioco Portatile

Ever Oasis
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
Metroid: Samus Returns
Monster Hunter Stories
Poochy and Yoshi’s Woolly World

Miglior Gioco VR/AR

Farpoint
Lone Echo
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
Star Trek: Bridge Crew
SUPERHOT VR

Miglior Action

Cuphead
Destiny 2
Nioh
Prey
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Miglior Action/Adventure

Assassin’s Creed: Origins
Horizon Zero Dawn
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Uncharted: L'Eredità Perduta

Miglior GDR

Divinity: Original Sin II
Final Fantasy XV
NieR: Automata
Persona 5
South Park: Scontri Di-Retti

Miglior Picchiaduro

ARMS
Injustice 2
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
Nidhogg 2
Tekken 7

Miglior Gioco per Famiglie

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Sonic Mania
Splatoon 2
Super Mario Odyssey

Miglior Strategico

Halo Wars 2
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Total War: Warhammer II
Tooth and Tail
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

Miglior Gioco di Guida/Sportivo

FIFA 18
Forza Motorsport 7
Gran Turismo Sport
NBA 2K18
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
Project Cars 2

Miglior Multiplayer

Call of Duty: WWII
Destiny 2
Fortnite
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Splatoon 2

Gioco più atteso

God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Monster Hunter World
Red Dead Redemption II
The Last of Us Part II

Giocatore di tendenza

Andrea Rene (What’s Good Games)
Clint Lexa (“Halfcoordinated”)
Guy Beahm (“Dr. Disrespect”)
Mike Grzesiek (“Shroud”)
Steven Spohn (AbleGamers)

Miglior Gioco eSport

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
DOTA2
League of Legends
Overwatch
Rocket League

Miglior Giocatore eSport

Lee Sang-hyeok “Faker” (League of Legends)
Marcelo “coldzera” David (Counter-Strike: GO)
Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovac (Counter-Strike: GO)
Je-hong “ryujehong” Ryu (Overwatch)
Kuro “KuroKy” Salehi Takhasomi (DOTA 2)

Miglior Team eSport

Cloud 9
FaZe Clan
Lunatic-Hai
SK Telecom T1
Team Liquid

Miglior Gioco sviluppato da studenti

Falling Sky
From Light
Hollowed
Impulsion
Level Squared
Meaning

Miglior Indie al Debutto

Cuphead
Golf Story
Hollow Knight
Mr. Shifty
Slime Rancher

Cosa ne pensate? Siete d'accordo oppure avreste preferito vedere altri titoli fra i candidati? Per scoprire i vincitori dovremo attendere la cerimonia ufficiale dei Game Awards 2017, fissata alle 20:30 del 7 dicembre (2:30 dell'8 dicembre in Italia).

