The Game Awards 2017: ecco la lista completa delle nomination

Gioco dell'anno
Horizon Zero Dawn
Persona 5
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Miglior Regia
Horizon Zero Dawn
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Miglior Narrativa
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Tameem Antoniades, Elizabeth Ashman-Rowe)
Horizon Zero Dawn (John Gonzalez)
NieR: Automata (Yoko Taro, Hana Kikuchi, Yoshiho Akabane)
What Remains of Edith Finch (Ian Dallas)
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Jen Matthies, Tommy Tordsson Bjork)
Miglior Direzione Artistica
Cuphead
Destiny 2
Horizon Zero Dawn
Persona 5
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Miglior Colonna Sonora
Cuphead (Kristofer Maddigan)
Destiny 2 (Mike Salvatori, Skye Lewin, C Paul Johnson)
NieR: Automata (Keiichi Okabe, Keigo Hoashi)
Persona 5 (Shoji Meguro)
Super Mario Odyssey (Naoto Kubo, Shiho Fujii, Koji Kondo)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Manaka Kataoka, Yasuaki Iwata)
Miglior Design Audio
Destiny 2
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Miglior Performance
Ashly Burch, Horizon: Zero Dawn (Aloy)
Brian Bloom, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (BJ Blazkowicz)
Claudia Black, Uncharted: L'Eredità Perduta (Chloe Frazer)
Laura Bailey, Uncharted: L'Eredità Perduta (Nadine Ross)
Melina Juergens, Hellblade (Senua)
Gioco di Maggior Impatto
Bury Me, My Love
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
Night in the Woods
Please Knock on My Door
What Remains of Edith Finch
Miglior Gioco Continuativo
Destiny 2
Grand Theft Auto Online
Overwatch
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Rainbow Six: Siege
Warframe
Miglior Gioco Indipendente
Cuphead
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Night in the Woods
Pyre
What Remains of Edith Finch
Miglior Gioco Mobile
Fire Emblem Heroes
Hidden Folks
Monument Valley 2
Old Man’s Journey
Super Mario Run
Miglior Gioco Portatile
Ever Oasis
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
Metroid: Samus Returns
Monster Hunter Stories
Poochy and Yoshi’s Woolly World
Miglior Gioco VR/AR
Farpoint
Lone Echo
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
Star Trek: Bridge Crew
SUPERHOT VR
Miglior Action
Cuphead
Destiny 2
Nioh
Prey
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Miglior Action/Adventure
Assassin’s Creed: Origins
Horizon Zero Dawn
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Uncharted: L'Eredità Perduta
Miglior GDR
Divinity: Original Sin II
Final Fantasy XV
NieR: Automata
Persona 5
South Park: Scontri Di-Retti
Miglior Picchiaduro
ARMS
Injustice 2
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
Nidhogg 2
Tekken 7
Miglior Gioco per Famiglie
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Sonic Mania
Splatoon 2
Super Mario Odyssey
Miglior Strategico
Halo Wars 2
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Total War: Warhammer II
Tooth and Tail
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
Miglior Gioco di Guida/Sportivo
FIFA 18
Forza Motorsport 7
Gran Turismo Sport
NBA 2K18
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
Project Cars 2
Miglior Multiplayer
Call of Duty: WWII
Destiny 2
Fortnite
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Splatoon 2
Gioco più atteso
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Monster Hunter World
Red Dead Redemption II
The Last of Us Part II
Giocatore di tendenza
Andrea Rene (What’s Good Games)
Clint Lexa (“Halfcoordinated”)
Guy Beahm (“Dr. Disrespect”)
Mike Grzesiek (“Shroud”)
Steven Spohn (AbleGamers)
Miglior Gioco eSport
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
DOTA2
League of Legends
Overwatch
Rocket League
Miglior Giocatore eSport
Lee Sang-hyeok “Faker” (League of Legends)
Marcelo “coldzera” David (Counter-Strike: GO)
Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovac (Counter-Strike: GO)
Je-hong “ryujehong” Ryu (Overwatch)
Kuro “KuroKy” Salehi Takhasomi (DOTA 2)
Miglior Team eSport
Cloud 9
FaZe Clan
Lunatic-Hai
SK Telecom T1
Team Liquid
Miglior Gioco sviluppato da studenti
Falling Sky
From Light
Hollowed
Impulsion
Level Squared
Meaning
Miglior Indie al Debutto
Cuphead
Golf Story
Hollow Knight
Mr. Shifty
Slime Rancher
Cosa ne pensate? Siete d'accordo oppure avreste preferito vedere altri titoli fra i candidati? Per scoprire i vincitori dovremo attendere la cerimonia ufficiale dei Game Awards 2017, fissata alle 20:30 del 7 dicembre (2:30 dell'8 dicembre in Italia).