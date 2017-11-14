The Game Awards 2017: ecco la lista completa delle nomination

Sul sito ufficiale deiè stata da poco pubblicata la lista completa delle nomination. Vediamo insieme quali videogiochi si batteranno per conquistare gli ambiti premi nelle rispettive categorie.

Gioco dell'anno

Horizon Zero Dawn

Persona 5

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Miglior Regia

Horizon Zero Dawn

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Miglior Narrativa

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Tameem Antoniades, Elizabeth Ashman-Rowe)

Horizon Zero Dawn (John Gonzalez)

NieR: Automata (Yoko Taro, Hana Kikuchi, Yoshiho Akabane)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Ian Dallas)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Jen Matthies, Tommy Tordsson Bjork)

Miglior Direzione Artistica

Cuphead

Destiny 2

Horizon Zero Dawn

Persona 5

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Miglior Colonna Sonora

Cuphead (Kristofer Maddigan)

Destiny 2 (Mike Salvatori, Skye Lewin, C Paul Johnson)

NieR: Automata (Keiichi Okabe, Keigo Hoashi)

Persona 5 (Shoji Meguro)

Super Mario Odyssey (Naoto Kubo, Shiho Fujii, Koji Kondo)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Manaka Kataoka, Yasuaki Iwata)

Miglior Design Audio

Destiny 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Miglior Performance

Ashly Burch, Horizon: Zero Dawn (Aloy)

Brian Bloom, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (BJ Blazkowicz)

Claudia Black, Uncharted: L'Eredità Perduta (Chloe Frazer)

Laura Bailey, Uncharted: L'Eredità Perduta (Nadine Ross)

Melina Juergens, Hellblade (Senua)

Gioco di Maggior Impatto

Bury Me, My Love

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Night in the Woods

Please Knock on My Door

What Remains of Edith Finch

Miglior Gioco Continuativo

Destiny 2

Grand Theft Auto Online

Overwatch

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Rainbow Six: Siege

Warframe

Miglior Gioco Indipendente

Cuphead

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Night in the Woods

Pyre

What Remains of Edith Finch

Miglior Gioco Mobile

Fire Emblem Heroes

Hidden Folks

Monument Valley 2

Old Man’s Journey

Super Mario Run

Miglior Gioco Portatile

Ever Oasis

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia

Metroid: Samus Returns

Monster Hunter Stories

Poochy and Yoshi’s Woolly World

Miglior Gioco VR/AR

Farpoint

Lone Echo

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

SUPERHOT VR

Miglior Action

Cuphead

Destiny 2

Nioh

Prey

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Miglior Action/Adventure

Assassin’s Creed: Origins

Horizon Zero Dawn

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Uncharted: L'Eredità Perduta

Miglior GDR

Divinity: Original Sin II

Final Fantasy XV

NieR: Automata

Persona 5

South Park: Scontri Di-Retti

Miglior Picchiaduro

ARMS

Injustice 2

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Nidhogg 2

Tekken 7

Miglior Gioco per Famiglie

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Sonic Mania

Splatoon 2

Super Mario Odyssey

Miglior Strategico

Halo Wars 2

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Total War: Warhammer II

Tooth and Tail

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

Miglior Gioco di Guida/Sportivo

FIFA 18

Forza Motorsport 7

Gran Turismo Sport

NBA 2K18

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

Project Cars 2

Miglior Multiplayer

Call of Duty: WWII

Destiny 2

Fortnite

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Splatoon 2

Gioco più atteso

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Monster Hunter World

Red Dead Redemption II

The Last of Us Part II

Giocatore di tendenza

Andrea Rene (What’s Good Games)

Clint Lexa (“Halfcoordinated”)

Guy Beahm (“Dr. Disrespect”)

Mike Grzesiek (“Shroud”)

Steven Spohn (AbleGamers)

Miglior Gioco eSport

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA2

League of Legends

Overwatch

Rocket League

Miglior Giocatore eSport

Lee Sang-hyeok “Faker” (League of Legends)

Marcelo “coldzera” David (Counter-Strike: GO)

Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovac (Counter-Strike: GO)

Je-hong “ryujehong” Ryu (Overwatch)

Kuro “KuroKy” Salehi Takhasomi (DOTA 2)

Miglior Team eSport

Cloud 9

FaZe Clan

Lunatic-Hai

SK Telecom T1

Team Liquid

Miglior Gioco sviluppato da studenti

Falling Sky

From Light

Hollowed

Impulsion

Level Squared

Meaning

Miglior Indie al Debutto

Cuphead

Golf Story

Hollow Knight

Mr. Shifty

Slime Rancher

Cosa ne pensate? Siete d'accordo oppure avreste preferito vedere altri titoli fra i candidati? Per scoprire i vincitori dovremo attendere la cerimonia ufficiale dei Game Awards 2017, fissata alle 20:30 del 7 dicembre (2:30 dell'8 dicembre in Italia).