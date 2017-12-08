The Game Awards 2017: tutti i giochi premiati, l'elenco completo dei vincitori

Ecco l'elenco con tutti i giochi premiati durante i Game Awards 2017
- Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Best Game Direction: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Best Narrative: What Remains of Edith Finch
- Best Art Direction: Cuphead
- Best Audio Design: Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Best Performance: Melina Juergens, Hellblade
- Games for Impact: Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Best Ongoing Game: Overwatch
- Best Action Game: Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Best Action/Adventure Game: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Best Role Playing Game: Persona 5
- Best Fighting Game: Injustice 2
- Best Family Game: Super Mario Odyssey
- Best Strategy Game: Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Apple
- Most Anticipated Game: The Last of Us Part II
- Best Independent Game: Cuphead
- Best Student Game: Level Squared
- Best Esports Game: Overwatch
- Best Debut Indie Game: Cuphead
- Best Score/Music: Nier: Automata
- Best Mobile Game: Monument Valley
- Best Sports/Racing Game: Forza Motorsport 7
- Best VR/AR Game: Resident Evil 7
- Best Handheld Game: Metroid: Samus Return
- Best Chinese Game: jx3 HD
- Industry Icon Award: Carol Shaw
- Trending Gamer: Dr. Disrepect
- Best Esports Player: Lee sang-hyeok "Faker"
- Best Esports Team: Cloud9
Grandissima serata per The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, che oltre ad essere riconosciuto come Gioco dell'Anno ha ricevuto altri due premi come miglior Action-Adventure e per la miglior Game Direction. Ottimi risultati anche per Cuphead, Super Mario Odyssey e Persona 5. Siete d'accordo con queste premiazioni?
