The Game Awards 2017: tutti i giochi premiati, l'elenco completo dei vincitori

Dal momento che i Game Awards 2017 si sono conclusi da pochi minuti, abbiamo deciso di proporvi una lista riepilogativa con tutti i giochi premiati durante l'evento, così da tirare le somme sulle produzioni del 2017 che hanno ricevuto i maggiori riconoscimenti.

Ecco l'elenco con tutti i giochi premiati durante i Game Awards 2017

  • Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Best Game Direction: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Best Narrative: What Remains of Edith Finch
  • Best Art Direction: Cuphead
  • Best Audio Design: Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Best Performance: Melina Juergens, Hellblade
  • Games for Impact: Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Best Ongoing Game: Overwatch
  • Best Action Game: Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  • Best Action/Adventure Game: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Best Role Playing Game: Persona 5
  • Best Fighting Game: Injustice 2
  • Best Family Game: Super Mario Odyssey
  • Best Strategy Game: Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Apple
  • Most Anticipated Game: The Last of Us Part II
  • Best Independent Game: Cuphead
  • Best Student Game: Level Squared
  • Best Esports Game: Overwatch
  • Best Debut Indie Game: Cuphead
  • Best Score/Music: Nier: Automata
  • Best Mobile Game: Monument Valley
  • Best Sports/Racing Game: Forza Motorsport 7
  • Best VR/AR Game: Resident Evil 7
  • Best Handheld Game: Metroid: Samus Return
  • Best Chinese Game: jx3 HD
  • Industry Icon Award: Carol Shaw
  • Trending Gamer: Dr. Disrepect
  • Best Esports Player: Lee sang-hyeok "Faker"
  • Best Esports Team: Cloud9

Grandissima serata per The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, che oltre ad essere riconosciuto come Gioco dell'Anno ha ricevuto altri due premi come miglior Action-Adventure e per la miglior Game Direction. Ottimi risultati anche per Cuphead, Super Mario Odyssey e Persona 5. Siete d'accordo con queste premiazioni?

