The Game Awards 2018: ecco la lista di tutti i vincitori!

Dopo un'intensa nottata, i Game Awards 2018 si sono conclusi decretando tutti i vincitori dell'evento. Di seguito facciamo un riepilogo su tutti i giochi che hanno ricevuto un premio nelle rispettive categorie:

Game of the Year

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Celeste

Winner: God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Monster Hunter: World

Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Winner: Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Overwatch

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Best Game Direction

A Way out

Detroit: Become Human

Winner: God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption

Best Narrative

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1

Marvel's Spider-Man

Winner: Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Art Direction

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

God of War

Octopath Traveler

Red Dead Redemption 2

Winner: Return of the Obra Dinn

Best Score/Music

Celeste

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Octopath Traveler

Winner: Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Forza Horizon 4

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Winner: Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Performance

Bryan Dechart as Connor in Detroit: Become Human

Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War

Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Winner: Roger Clark as Arthur in Red Dead Redemption 2

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man

Games for Impact

11-11 Memories Retold

Winner: Celeste

Florence

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1

The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories

Best Independent Game

Winner: Celeste

Dead Cells

Into the Breach

Return of the Obra Dinn

The Messenger

Best Mobile Game

Donut County

Winner: Florence

Fortnite

PUBG Mobile

Reigns: Game of Thrones

Best VR/AR Game

Winner: ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Firewall Zero Hour

Moss

Tetris Effect

Best Action Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Winner: Dead Cells

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Far Cry 5

Mega Man 11

Best Action/Adventure Game

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Winner: God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Best Role Playing Game

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Winner: Monster Hunter: World

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Octopath Traveler

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Best Fighting Game

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Winner: Dragon Ball FighterZ

Soul Calibur VI

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Best Family Game

Mario Tennis Aces

Nintendo Labo

Winner: Overcooked 2

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Super Mario Party

Best Strategy Game

The Banner Saga 3

Battletech

Frostpunk

Winner: Into the Breach

Valkyria Chronicles 4

Best Sports/Racing Game

FIFA 19

Winner: Forza Horizon 4

Mario Tennis Aces

NBA 2K19

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Winner: Fortnite

Monster Hunter: World

Sea of Thieves

Best Student Game

Winner: Combat 2018

Dash Quasar

JERA

LIFF

RE: Charge

Best Debut Indie Game

Donut County

Florence

Moss

Winner: The Messenger

Yoku’s Island Express

Best Esports Game

CSGO

DOTA2

Fortnite

League of Legends

Winner: Overwatch

Best Esports Player

Winner: Dominique "SonicFox" McLean

Hajime "Tokido" Taniguchi

Jian "Uzi" Zi-Hao

Oleksander "s1mple" Kostyliev

Sung-hyeon "JJoNak" Bang

Best Esports Team

Astralis

Winner: Cloud9

Fnatic

London Spitfire

OG

Best Esports Coach

Winner: Bok "Reapered" han–gyu for Cloud9

Cristian "ppasarel" Bănăseanu for OG

Danny "zonic" Sørensen for Astralis

Dylan Falco for Fnatic

Jakob "YamatoCannon" Mebdi for Team Vitality

Janko "YNk" Paunovic for MiBR

Best Esports Event

ELEAGUE major: Boston 2018

EVO 2018

Winner: League of Legends World Championship

Overwatch League Grand Finals

The International 2018

Best Esports Host

Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

Alex "Machine" Richardson

Anders Blume

Winner: Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere

Paul "RedEye" Chaloner

Best Esports Moment

Winner: C9 Comeback Win In Triple Overtime vs FAZE

G2 Beating RNG

KT vs IG Base Race

OG's Massive Upset of LGD

SonicFox Side Switch Against Go1 in DBZ

Content Creator of the Year

Dr. Lupo

Myth

Winner: Ninja

Pokimane

Willyrex

Cosa ne pensate di queste premiazioni? Vi trovate d'accordo con l'ambito premio Game of the Year 2018 assegnato a God of War? Fatecelo sapere nel riquadro dedicato ai commenti!