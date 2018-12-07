Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. The Game Awards 2018
  3. Notizie
TGA 2018

The Game Awards 2018: ecco la lista di tutti i vincitori!

The Game Awards 2018: ecco la lista di tutti i vincitori!
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Dopo un'intensa nottata, i Game Awards 2018 si sono conclusi decretando tutti i vincitori dell'evento. Di seguito facciamo un riepilogo su tutti i giochi che hanno ricevuto un premio nelle rispettive categorie:

Game of the Year

  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • Celeste
  • Winner: God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Ongoing Game

  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Winner: Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky
  • Overwatch
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Best Game Direction

  • A Way out
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Winner: God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption

Best Narrative

  • Detroit: Become Human
  • God of War
  • Life is Strange 2: Episode 1
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Winner: Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Art Direction

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • God of War
  • Octopath Traveler
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Winner: Return of the Obra Dinn

Best Score/Music

  • Celeste
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
  • Octopath Traveler
  • Winner: Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Audio Design

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Winner: Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Performance

  • Bryan Dechart as Connor in Detroit: Become Human
  • Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War
  • Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Winner: Roger Clark as Arthur in Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man

Games for Impact

  • 11-11 Memories Retold
  • Winner: Celeste
  • Florence
  • Life is Strange 2: Episode 1
  • The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories

Best Independent Game

  • Winner: Celeste
  • Dead Cells
  • Into the Breach
  • Return of the Obra Dinn
  • The Messenger

Best Mobile Game

  • Donut County
  • Winner: Florence
  • Fortnite
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Reigns: Game of Thrones

Best VR/AR Game

  • Winner: ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
  • Beat Saber
  • Firewall Zero Hour
  • Moss
  • Tetris Effect

Best Action Game

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  • Winner: Dead Cells
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Far Cry 5
  • Mega Man 11

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • Winner: God of War
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Best Role Playing Game

  • Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
  • Winner: Monster Hunter: World
  • Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
  • Octopath Traveler
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Best Fighting Game

  • BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
  • Winner: Dragon Ball FighterZ
  • Soul Calibur VI
  • Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Best Family Game

  • Mario Tennis Aces
  • Nintendo Labo
  • Winner: Overcooked 2
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas
  • Super Mario Party

Best Strategy Game

  • The Banner Saga 3
  • Battletech
  • Frostpunk
  • Winner: Into the Breach
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • FIFA 19
  • Winner: Forza Horizon 4
  • Mario Tennis Aces
  • NBA 2K19
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Winner: Fortnite
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • Sea of Thieves

Best Student Game

  • Winner: Combat 2018
  • Dash Quasar
  • JERA
  • LIFF
  • RE: Charge

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Donut County
  • Florence
  • Moss
  • Winner: The Messenger
  • Yoku’s Island Express

Best Esports Game

  • CSGO
  • DOTA2
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends
  • Winner: Overwatch

Best Esports Player

  • Winner: Dominique "SonicFox" McLean
  • Hajime "Tokido" Taniguchi
  • Jian "Uzi" Zi-Hao
  • Oleksander "s1mple" Kostyliev
  • Sung-hyeon "JJoNak" Bang

Best Esports Team

  • Astralis
  • Winner: Cloud9
  • Fnatic
  • London Spitfire
  • OG

Best Esports Coach

  • Winner: Bok "Reapered" han–gyu for Cloud9
  • Cristian "ppasarel" Bănăseanu for OG
  • Danny "zonic" Sørensen for Astralis
  • Dylan Falco for Fnatic
  • Jakob "YamatoCannon" Mebdi for Team Vitality
  • Janko "YNk" Paunovic for MiBR

Best Esports Event

  • ELEAGUE major: Boston 2018
  • EVO 2018
  • Winner: League of Legends World Championship
  • Overwatch League Grand Finals
  • The International 2018

Best Esports Host

  • Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
  • Alex "Machine" Richardson
  • Anders Blume
  • Winner: Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
  • Paul "RedEye" Chaloner

Best Esports Moment

  • Winner: C9 Comeback Win In Triple Overtime vs FAZE
  • G2 Beating RNG
  • KT vs IG Base Race
  • OG's Massive Upset of LGD
  • SonicFox Side Switch Against Go1 in DBZ

Content Creator of the Year

  • Dr. Lupo
  • Myth
  • Winner: Ninja
  • Pokimane
  • Willyrex

Cosa ne pensate di queste premiazioni? Vi trovate d'accordo con l'ambito premio Game of the Year 2018 assegnato a God of War? Fatecelo sapere nel riquadro dedicato ai commenti!

Quanto è interessante?
3
Vai ai commenti

Scopri le migliorie offerte del Black Friday 2018: sconti e promozioni per risparmiare sui tuoi acquisti!

Altri contenuti per The Game Awards 2018

  1. Magic The Gathering entra nel mondo dell'eSport nel 2019