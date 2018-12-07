The Game Awards 2018: ecco la lista di tutti i vincitori!

Dopo un'intensa nottata, i Game Awards 2018 si sono conclusi decretando tutti i vincitori dell'evento. Di seguito facciamo un riepilogo su tutti i giochi che hanno ricevuto un premio nelle rispettive categorie:
Game of the Year
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Celeste
- Winner: God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Monster Hunter: World
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Best Ongoing Game
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Winner: Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
- Overwatch
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Best Game Direction
- A Way out
- Detroit: Become Human
- Winner: God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption
Best Narrative
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Life is Strange 2: Episode 1
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Winner: Red Dead Redemption 2
Best Art Direction
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- God of War
- Octopath Traveler
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Winner: Return of the Obra Dinn
Best Score/Music
- Celeste
- God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Octopath Traveler
- Winner: Red Dead Redemption 2
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Forza Horizon 4
- God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Winner: Red Dead Redemption 2
Best Performance
- Bryan Dechart as Connor in Detroit: Become Human
- Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War
- Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Winner: Roger Clark as Arthur in Red Dead Redemption 2
- Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man
Games for Impact
- 11-11 Memories Retold
- Winner: Celeste
- Florence
- Life is Strange 2: Episode 1
- The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories
Best Independent Game
- Winner: Celeste
- Dead Cells
- Into the Breach
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- The Messenger
Best Mobile Game
- Donut County
- Winner: Florence
- Fortnite
- PUBG Mobile
- Reigns: Game of Thrones
Best VR/AR Game
- Winner: ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Beat Saber
- Firewall Zero Hour
- Moss
- Tetris Effect
Best Action Game
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Winner: Dead Cells
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Far Cry 5
- Mega Man 11
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Winner: God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Best Role Playing Game
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- Winner: Monster Hunter: World
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Octopath Traveler
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
Best Fighting Game
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
- Winner: Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Soul Calibur VI
- Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition
Best Family Game
- Mario Tennis Aces
- Nintendo Labo
- Winner: Overcooked 2
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Super Mario Party
Best Strategy Game
- The Banner Saga 3
- Battletech
- Frostpunk
- Winner: Into the Breach
- Valkyria Chronicles 4
Best Sports/Racing Game
- FIFA 19
- Winner: Forza Horizon 4
- Mario Tennis Aces
- NBA 2K19
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2019
Best Multiplayer Game
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Winner: Fortnite
- Monster Hunter: World
- Sea of Thieves
Best Student Game
- Winner: Combat 2018
- Dash Quasar
- JERA
- LIFF
- RE: Charge
Best Debut Indie Game
- Donut County
- Florence
- Moss
- Winner: The Messenger
- Yoku’s Island Express
Best Esports Game
- CSGO
- DOTA2
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Winner: Overwatch
Best Esports Player
- Winner: Dominique "SonicFox" McLean
- Hajime "Tokido" Taniguchi
- Jian "Uzi" Zi-Hao
- Oleksander "s1mple" Kostyliev
- Sung-hyeon "JJoNak" Bang
Best Esports Team
- Astralis
- Winner: Cloud9
- Fnatic
- London Spitfire
- OG
Best Esports Coach
- Winner: Bok "Reapered" han–gyu for Cloud9
- Cristian "ppasarel" Bănăseanu for OG
- Danny "zonic" Sørensen for Astralis
- Dylan Falco for Fnatic
- Jakob "YamatoCannon" Mebdi for Team Vitality
- Janko "YNk" Paunovic for MiBR
Best Esports Event
- ELEAGUE major: Boston 2018
- EVO 2018
- Winner: League of Legends World Championship
- Overwatch League Grand Finals
- The International 2018
Best Esports Host
- Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
- Alex "Machine" Richardson
- Anders Blume
- Winner: Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
- Paul "RedEye" Chaloner
Best Esports Moment
- Winner: C9 Comeback Win In Triple Overtime vs FAZE
- G2 Beating RNG
- KT vs IG Base Race
- OG's Massive Upset of LGD
- SonicFox Side Switch Against Go1 in DBZ
Content Creator of the Year
- Dr. Lupo
- Myth
- Winner: Ninja
- Pokimane
- Willyrex
Cosa ne pensate di queste premiazioni? Vi trovate d'accordo con l'ambito premio Game of the Year 2018 assegnato a God of War? Fatecelo sapere nel riquadro dedicato ai commenti!