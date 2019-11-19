Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
The Game Awards 2019: annunciate le nomination per i migliori videogiochi dell'anno

di

Come da programma, Geoff Keighley ha annunciato la lista completa dei videogiochi in nomination per i The Game Awards 2019, la cerimonia che premierà i migliori giochi dell'anno attraverso i giudizi espressi dalla stampa di settore e dagli appassionati.

In lizza per la vittoria dell'ambito premio di Game of the Year dei TGA 2019 troviamo Control, Death Stranding, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Resident Evil 2, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice e The Outer Worlds. Tra i titoli destinati a fare incetta di premi, è impossibile non segnalare l'avventura sci-fi Death Stranding di Kojima Productions (9 nomination), il metroidvania Control di Remedy (8) e il soulslike Sekiro di From Software (5).

Eccovi allora la lista completa dei videogiochi in nomination per le diverse categorie dei The Game Awards 2019:

Game of The Year

  • Control (Remedy/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai-Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
  • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Game Direction

  • Control (Remedy/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice(From Software/Activision)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

Best Narrative

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence(Asobo/Focus Home)
  • Control (Remedy/505)
  • Death Stranding(Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Disco Elysium(ZA/UM)
  • The Outer Worlds(Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Art Direction

  • Control(Remedy/505)
  • Death Stranding(Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts(Simogo/Annapurna)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice(From Software/Activision)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening(Grezzo/Nintendo)

Best Score/Music

  • Cadence of Hyrule(Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo)
  • Death Stranding(Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Devil May Cry 5(Capcom)
  • Kingdom Hearts III(Square Enix)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts(Simogo/Annapurna)

Best Audio Design

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare(Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Control (Remedy/505)
  • Death Stranding(Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Gears 5(The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Resident Evil 2(Capcom)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice(From Software/Activision)

Best Performance

  • Ashly Burch come Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds
  • Courtney Hope come Jesse Faden, Control
  • Laura Bailey come Kait Diaz, Gears 5
  • Mads Mikkelsen come Cliff, Death Stranding
  • Matthew Porretta come Dr. Casper Darling, Control
  • Norman Reedus come Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding

Games for Impact

  • Concrete Genie(Pixelopus/SIE)
  • Gris(Nomada Studio/Devolver)
  • Kind Words(Popcannibal)
  • Life is Strange 2(Dontnod/Square Enix)
  • Sea of Solitude(Jo-Mei Games/EA)

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends(Respawn)
  • Destiny 2(Bungie)
  • Final Fantasy XIV(Square Enix)
  • Fortnite(Epic Games)
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege(Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Best Independent Game

  • Baba Is You(Hempuli)
  • Disco Elysium(ZA/UM)
  • Katana ZERO(Askiisoft/Devoler)
  • Outer Wilds(Mobius Digital/Annapurna)
  • Untitled Goose Game(House House/Panic)

Best Mobile Game

  • Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)
  • GRINDSTONE (Capybara Games)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
  • Sky: Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)
  • What the Golf? (Tribland)

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Best VR/AR Game

  • Asgard's Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
  • Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio/SIE)
  • Beat Saber (Beat Games)
  • No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
  • Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)

Best Action Game

  • Apex Legends(Respawn/EA)
  • Astral Chain(Platinum Games/Nintendo)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare(Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Devil May Cry 5(Capcom/Capcom)
  • Gears 5(The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Metro Exodus(4A Games/Deep Silver)

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Borderlands 3(Gearbox/2K)
  • Control (Remedy/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding(Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Resident Evil 2(Capcom)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening(Grezzo/Nintendo)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice(From Software/Activision)

Best RPG

  • Disco Elysium(ZA/UM)
  • Final Fantasy XIV(Square Enix)
  • Kingdom Hearts III(Square Enix)
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne(Capcom)
  • The Outer Worlds(Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Fighting Game

  • Dead or Alive 6(Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo)
  • Jump Force(Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
  • Mortal Kombat 11(NetherRealm/WBIE)
  • Samurai Showdown(SNK/Athlon)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate(Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

Best Family Game

  • Luigi's Mansion 3(Next Level Games/Nintendo)
  • Ring Fit Adventure(Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Super Mario Maker 2(Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate(Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
  • Yoshi's Crafted World (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall(Triumph Studios/Paradox)
  • Anno 1800(Blue Byte/Ubisoft)
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses(Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms(Creative Assembly/Sega)
  • Tropico 6(Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media)
  • Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled(Beenox/Activision)
  • DiRT Rally 2.0(Codemasters)
  • eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020(PES Productions/Konami)
  • F1 2019(Codemasters)
  • FIFA 20(EA Sports)

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Apex Legends(Respawn/EA)
  • Borderlands 3(Gearbox/2K)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare(Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Tetris 99(Arika/Nintendo)
  • Tom Clancy's The Division 2(Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway

  • ZA/UM per Disco Elysium
  • Nomada Studiof per Gris
  • DeadToast Entertainment per My Friend Pedro
  • Mobius Digital per Outer Wilds
  • Mega Crit per Slay the Spire
  • House House per Untitled Goose Game

Content Creator of the Year

  • Courage - Jack Dunlop
  • Dr. Lupo- Benjamin Lupo
  • Ewok- Soleil Wheeler
  • Grefg- David Martínez
  • Shroud- Michael Grzesiek

La cerimonia di premiazione dei The Game Awards 2019 si terrà ufficialmente alle ore 02:30 italiane del mattino di giovedì 12 dicembre. Oltre all'immancabile trafila di premi e di dichiarazioni dei protagonisti dell'ultimo anno videoludico, nel corso dello spettacolo saranno presentate diverse World Premiere che comprenderanno dei video esclusivi di giochi non ancora annunciati, ma anche degli approfondimenti con demo e gameplay dei titoli destinati a riempire i sogni degli appassionati per tutto il 2020.

