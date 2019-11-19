The Game Awards 2019: annunciate le nomination per i migliori videogiochi dell'anno

Come da programma, Geoff Keighley ha annunciato la lista completa dei videogiochi in nomination per i The Game Awards 2019, la cerimonia che premierà i migliori giochi dell'anno attraverso i giudizi espressi dalla stampa di settore e dagli appassionati.

In lizza per la vittoria dell'ambito premio di Game of the Year dei TGA 2019 troviamo Control, Death Stranding, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Resident Evil 2, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice e The Outer Worlds. Tra i titoli destinati a fare incetta di premi, è impossibile non segnalare l'avventura sci-fi Death Stranding di Kojima Productions (9 nomination), il metroidvania Control di Remedy (8) e il soulslike Sekiro di From Software (5).



Eccovi allora la lista completa dei videogiochi in nomination per le diverse categorie dei The Game Awards 2019:

Game of The Year

Control (Remedy/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai-Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Game Direction

Control (Remedy/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice(From Software/Activision)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Innocence(Asobo/Focus Home)

Control (Remedy/505)

Death Stranding(Kojima Productions/SIE)

Disco Elysium(ZA/UM)

The Outer Worlds(Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Art Direction

Control(Remedy/505)

Death Stranding(Kojima Productions/SIE)

Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Sayonara Wild Hearts(Simogo/Annapurna)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice(From Software/Activision)

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening(Grezzo/Nintendo)

Best Score/Music

Cadence of Hyrule(Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo)

Death Stranding(Kojima Productions/SIE)

Devil May Cry 5(Capcom)

Kingdom Hearts III(Square Enix)

Sayonara Wild Hearts(Simogo/Annapurna)

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare(Infinity Ward/Activision)

Control (Remedy/505)

Death Stranding(Kojima Productions/SIE)

Gears 5(The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Resident Evil 2(Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice(From Software/Activision)

Best Performance

Ashly Burch come Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds

Courtney Hope come Jesse Faden, Control

Laura Bailey come Kait Diaz, Gears 5

Mads Mikkelsen come Cliff, Death Stranding

Matthew Porretta come Dr. Casper Darling, Control

Norman Reedus come Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding

Games for Impact

Concrete Genie(Pixelopus/SIE)

Gris(Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Kind Words(Popcannibal)

Life is Strange 2(Dontnod/Square Enix)

Sea of Solitude(Jo-Mei Games/EA)

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends(Respawn)

Destiny 2(Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV(Square Enix)

Fortnite(Epic Games)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege(Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Best Independent Game

Baba Is You(Hempuli)

Disco Elysium(ZA/UM)

Katana ZERO(Askiisoft/Devoler)

Outer Wilds(Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

Untitled Goose Game(House House/Panic)

Best Mobile Game

Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

GRINDSTONE (Capybara Games)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)

Sky: Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)

What the Golf? (Tribland)

Best Community Support

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Best VR/AR Game

Asgard's Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)

Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio/SIE)

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)

Best Action Game

Apex Legends(Respawn/EA)

Astral Chain(Platinum Games/Nintendo)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare(Infinity Ward/Activision)

Devil May Cry 5(Capcom/Capcom)

Gears 5(The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Metro Exodus(4A Games/Deep Silver)

Best Action/Adventure Game

Borderlands 3(Gearbox/2K)

Control (Remedy/505 Games)

Death Stranding(Kojima Productions/SIE)

Resident Evil 2(Capcom)

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening(Grezzo/Nintendo)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice(From Software/Activision)

Best RPG

Disco Elysium(ZA/UM)

Final Fantasy XIV(Square Enix)

Kingdom Hearts III(Square Enix)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne(Capcom)

The Outer Worlds(Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Fighting Game

Dead or Alive 6(Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo)

Jump Force(Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)

Mortal Kombat 11(NetherRealm/WBIE)

Samurai Showdown(SNK/Athlon)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate(Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

Best Family Game

Luigi's Mansion 3(Next Level Games/Nintendo)

Ring Fit Adventure(Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Super Mario Maker 2(Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate(Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

Yoshi's Crafted World (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game

Age of Wonders: Planetfall(Triumph Studios/Paradox)

Anno 1800(Blue Byte/Ubisoft)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses(Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)

Total War: Three Kingdoms(Creative Assembly/Sega)

Tropico 6(Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media)

Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Best Sports/Racing Game

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled(Beenox/Activision)

DiRT Rally 2.0(Codemasters)

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020(PES Productions/Konami)

F1 2019(Codemasters)

FIFA 20(EA Sports)

Best Multiplayer Game

Apex Legends(Respawn/EA)

Borderlands 3(Gearbox/2K)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare(Infinity Ward/Activision)

Tetris 99(Arika/Nintendo)

Tom Clancy's The Division 2(Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway

ZA/UM per Disco Elysium

Nomada Studiof per Gris

DeadToast Entertainment per My Friend Pedro

Mobius Digital per Outer Wilds

Mega Crit per Slay the Spire

House House per Untitled Goose Game

Content Creator of the Year

Courage - Jack Dunlop

Dr. Lupo- Benjamin Lupo

Ewok- Soleil Wheeler

Grefg- David Martínez

Shroud- Michael Grzesiek

La cerimonia di premiazione dei The Game Awards 2019 si terrà ufficialmente alle ore 02:30 italiane del mattino di giovedì 12 dicembre. Oltre all'immancabile trafila di premi e di dichiarazioni dei protagonisti dell'ultimo anno videoludico, nel corso dello spettacolo saranno presentate diverse World Premiere che comprenderanno dei video esclusivi di giochi non ancora annunciati, ma anche degli approfondimenti con demo e gameplay dei titoli destinati a riempire i sogni degli appassionati per tutto il 2020.