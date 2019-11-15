The Game Awards 2019, il programma prende forma: presente Ori and the Will of the Wisps!
Geoff Keighley è nel pieno dei preparativi per i The Game Awards 2019: il noto conduttore dell'evento lo aveva comunicato giusto poco tempo fa tramite il proprio account Twitter.
Ora, dalle pagine del social network giunge il primo annuncio ufficiale legato al programma della serata! Come potete infatti facilmente dedurre dal Tweet disponibile in calce a questa news, lo show ospiterà sul proprio palco l'atteso Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Sequel dell'apprezzato Ori and the Blind Forest, la produzione targata Moon Studio tornerà dunque a mostrarsi al pubblico in occasione della cerimonia dei The Game Awards 2019. Il cinguettio non specifica la natura del contenuto che sarà presentato, ma specifica chiaramente che si tratterà di una world premiere. Cosa sperate possa essere mostrato?
Ricordiamo che lo show condotto da Geoff Keighley è in programma per giovedì 12 dicembre: le nomination per i The Game Awards saranno annunciate la prossima settimana. In chiusura, segnaliamo che la data di uscita di Ori and the Will of the Wisps è ancora relativamente lontana: il gioco esordirà infatti all'inizio del prossimo anno. Nello specifico, l'appuntamento è fissato per martedì 11 febbraio 2020, giorno a partire dal quale sarà disponibile su PC Windows 10, Xbox One e catalogo Xbox Game Pass.
Lots of news yesterday from the @xbox team at #X019 The story continues @thegameawards TheGameAwards when Moon Studios presents a brand new look at @OriTheGame on December 12. pic.twitter.com/AhyOaBMy5e— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 15, 2019
Ori and the Will of the Wisp
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- Xbox One
- Xbox One X
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Pc : 11/02/2020
- Xbox One : 11/02/2020
- Xbox One X : 11/02/2020
- Genere: Azione
- Sviluppatore: Moon Studios
- Publisher: Microsoft Game Studios
Quanto attendi: Ori and the Will of the Wisp
Hype totali: 51
