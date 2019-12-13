The Game Awards 2019: da Sekiro a Death Stranding, tutti i giochi premiati
Antonio Izzo
Dopo un maratona di oltre tre ore, la cerimonia di premiazione dei Game Awards 2019 è giunta alla conclusione. I premi assegnati, tra un annuncio e l'altro, sono molteplici, pertanto è arrivato il momento di fare il punto della situazione.
Il premio più ambito per il Gioco dell'Anno è stato assegnato a Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, che ha battuto l'agguerrita concorrenza di titoli del calibro di Death Stranding, Control e Resident Evil 2, tra gli altri. L'opera di FromSoftware e Hidetaka Miyazaki ha anche vinto il premio per il Miglior Action/Adventure, mentre l'altro grande favorito, Death Stranding, deve "accontentarsi" dei premi per la Miglior Game Direction, la Miglior Musica e per la Miglior Performance a Mads Mikkelsen. Control ha vinto nella categoria Art Direction, mentre Resident Evil 2 è rimasto a bocca asciutta. Degno di nota Disco Elysium, che si porta a casa tre premi (Miglior Narrativa, Miglior Indie e Miglior RPG), oltre al riconoscimento dedicato allo studio responsabile, ZA/UM.
Lista vincitori The Game Awards 2019
- Game of The Year: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Best Game Direction: Death Stranding
- Best Narrative: Disco Elysium
- Best Art Direction: Control
- Best Audio Design: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Best Score/Music: Death Stranding
- Best Performance: Mads Mikkelsen nei panni di Cliff - Death Stranding
- Best Ongoing Game: Fortnite
- Best Community Support: Destiny 2
- Games for Impact: Gris
- Best Independent Game: Disco Elysium
- Best Mobile Game: Call of Duty: Mobile
- Best VR/AR Game: Beat Saber
- Best Action Game: Devil May Cry 5
- Best Action/Adventure Game: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Best RPG: Disco Elysium
- Best Fighting Game: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Best Family Game: Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Best Strategy Game: Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Best Sports/Racing Game: Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Best Multiplayer Game: Apex Legends
- Fresh Indie Game: ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
- Content Creator of the Year: Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek
- Best Esports Game: League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Best Esports Player: Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
- Best Esports Team: G2 Esports (LOL)
- Best Esports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2019
- Best Esports Host: Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Best Esports Coach: Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen – (Astralis, CSGO)
Cosa ne pensate dei premi assegnati? Siete d'accordo, o avreste premiato giochi differenti? Diteci la vostra nei commenti!
