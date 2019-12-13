The Game Awards 2019: da Sekiro a Death Stranding, tutti i giochi premiati

Dopo un maratona di oltre tre ore, la cerimonia di premiazione dei Game Awards 2019 è giunta alla conclusione. I premi assegnati, tra un annuncio e l'altro, sono molteplici, pertanto è arrivato il momento di fare il punto della situazione.

Il premio più ambito per il Gioco dell'Anno è stato assegnato a Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, che ha battuto l'agguerrita concorrenza di titoli del calibro di Death Stranding, Control e Resident Evil 2, tra gli altri. L'opera di FromSoftware e Hidetaka Miyazaki ha anche vinto il premio per il Miglior Action/Adventure, mentre l'altro grande favorito, Death Stranding, deve "accontentarsi" dei premi per la Miglior Game Direction, la Miglior Musica e per la Miglior Performance a Mads Mikkelsen. Control ha vinto nella categoria Art Direction, mentre Resident Evil 2 è rimasto a bocca asciutta. Degno di nota Disco Elysium, che si porta a casa tre premi (Miglior Narrativa, Miglior Indie e Miglior RPG), oltre al riconoscimento dedicato allo studio responsabile, ZA/UM.

Lista vincitori The Game Awards 2019

Game of The Year: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Game Direction: Death Stranding

Best Narrative: Disco Elysium

Best Art Direction: Control

Best Audio Design: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Best Score/Music: Death Stranding

Best Performance: Mads Mikkelsen nei panni di Cliff - Death Stranding

Best Ongoing Game: Fortnite

Best Community Support: Destiny 2

Games for Impact: Gris

Best Independent Game: Disco Elysium

Best Mobile Game: Call of Duty: Mobile

Best VR/AR Game: Beat Saber

Best Action Game: Devil May Cry 5

Best Action/Adventure Game: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best RPG: Disco Elysium

Best Fighting Game: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Best Family Game: Luigi’s Mansion 3

Best Strategy Game: Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Best Sports/Racing Game: Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Best Multiplayer Game: Apex Legends

Fresh Indie Game: ZA/UM for Disco Elysium

Content Creator of the Year: Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek

Best Esports Game: League of Legends (Riot Games)

Best Esports Player: Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)

Best Esports Team: G2 Esports (LOL)

Best Esports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2019

Best Esports Host: Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Best Esports Coach: Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen – (Astralis, CSGO)

