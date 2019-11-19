The Game Awards 2019: svelate le nomination nelle categorie eSports

Geoff Keighley e gli organizzatori dei TGA 2019 che si terranno a Los Angeles il 12 dicembre annunciano le nomination per le personalità della scena videoludica professionistica, per i titoli più vista e per gli sviluppatori che si sono distinti nelle principali categorie eSport negli ultimi dodici mesi.

Per quest'anno, nel quintetto di videogiochi che si contenderanno la vittoria dell'ambito premio per il "Best Esports Game" troveremo Counter-Strike Global Offensive, DOTA 2, Fortnite, League of Legends e Overwatch. Ciascun titolo in lizza per il GOTY nella categoria dei videogiochi competitivi sarà ampiamente rappresentato dai rispettivi "eroi" della scena professionistica, come il sedicenne Bugha di Fortinte, Faker di League of Legends o Sinatraa di Overwatch.

A seguire trovate la lista completa delle nomination per le categorie eSports dei The Game Awards 2019:

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive(Valve)

DOTA2(Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

League of Legends(Riot Games)

Overwatch(Blizzard)

Best Esports Player

Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf(Immortals, Fortnite)

Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok(SK Telecom, League of Legends)

Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic(G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Oleksandr ‘S1mple’ Kostyliev(Natus Vincere, CSGO)

Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won(SF Shock, Overwatch)

Best Esports Team

Astralis (CS:GO)

G2 Esports(LOL)

OG (DOTA2)

San Francisco Shock(OWL)

Team Liquid(CS:GO)

Best Esports Event

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

EVO 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

League of Legends World Championship 2019

The International 2019

Best Esports Coach

Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag(Team Liquid, CS:GO)

Nu-ri ‘Cain’ Jang (Team Liquid, LOL)

Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann(G2 Esports, LOL)

Kim ‘Kkoma’ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, LOL)

Titouan ‘Sockshka’ Merloz(OG, DOTA2)

Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen (Astralis, CSGO)

Best Esports Host

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Paul “Redeye” Chaloner

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang

I The Game Awards 2019 si terranno alle ore 02:30 italiane di giovedì 12 dicembre: nel corso dell'evento assisteremo alla premiazione nelle categorie eSports e scopriremo i vincitori selezionati tra le nomination ai TGA 2019.

Sempre durante la kermesse videoludica, che naturalmente seguiremo in diretta per fornirvi tutti gli aggiornamenti in tempo reale, potremo ammirare delle World Premiere tra video di giochi non ancora annunciati e gameplay esclusivi di titoli destinati ad essere lanciati nel corso del 2020.