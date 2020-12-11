The Game Awards 2020: la lista completa con tutti i vincitori

Dopo oltre quattro ore di diretta, un mucchio di ospiti, decine di World Premiere, si sono conclusi i Game Awards 2020 condotti da Geoff Keighley. Ecco a voi la lista riepilogativa con tutte le statuette assegnate durante la celebrazione.

Il mattatore indiscusso della serata è stato senza ombra di dubbio The Last of Us Part 2, che accanto alle numerose statuette conquistate, tra cui quelle per il Miglior Action Adventure e la Miglior Performance di Laura Bailey nei panni di Abby, può piazzare anche quella per il Miglior Gioco del 2020. La giuria popolare dei videogiocatori ha scelto Ghost of Tsushima, mentre il gioco più atteso del 2021 è Elden Ring (che non s'è fatto vedere nemmeno stavolta). Final Fantasy 7 Remake conquista la statuetta per il Miglior Accompagnamento Sonoro, mentre Ghost of Tsushima il premio per la Miglior Direzione Artistica. Hades ha fatto piazza pulita tra i giochi indipendenti. Ecco tutti i vincitori.

Game of the Year

The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo

Doom Eternal – id Software

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch

Hades – Supergiant Games

Game Direction

The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch

Hades – Supergiant Games

Half-Life Alyx – Valve

Most Anticipated Game

Elden Ring – From Software/Bandai Namco

Halo Infinite – 343/Xbox Game Studios

Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games/SIE

God of War Sequel – SIE Santa Monica/SIE

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel – Nintendo

Narrative

The Last of Us Part II

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Art Direction

Ghost of Tsushima

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Score and Music

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Doom Eternal

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Audio Design

The Last of Us Part II

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

Performance

Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us Part II

Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Last of Us Part II

Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades

Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

Tell Me Why

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Through Darkest of Times

Ongoing Game

No Man’s Sky

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

Indie Game

Hades

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Debut Indie Game

Phasmophobia

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Acient Epic

Roki

Mobile Game

Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokémon Cafe Mix

Community Support

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Valorant

VR/AR Game

Half-Life: Alyx

Dreams

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Innovation in Accessibility

The Last of Us Part II

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

Watch Dogs Legion

Action Game

Hades

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Action/Adventure Game

The Last of Us Part II

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

RPG

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Fighting Game

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

Family Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Sim/Strategy Game

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Crusader Kings 3

Desperados 3

Gears Tactics

XCOM: Chimera Squad#

Sports/Racing Game

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Dirt 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Multiplayer Game

Among Us

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Content Creator of the Year

Valkyrae

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

TimTheTatman

Esports Athlete

Heo “Showmaker” Su

Ian “Crimsix” Porter

Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro

Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut

Esports Coach

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen

Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park

Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann

Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min

Raymond “Rambo” Lussier

Esports Event

League of Legends World Championship 2020

Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Esports Game

League of Legends

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

Valorant

Esports Host

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” Van der Heijden

Esports Team

G2 Esports

Damwon Gaming

Dallas Empire

San Francisco Shock

Team Secret

Cosa ne pensate dei premi assegnati? Hanno rispettato le vostre aspettative?