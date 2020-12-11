The Game Awards 2020: la lista completa con tutti i vincitori
Antonio Izzo
Dopo oltre quattro ore di diretta, un mucchio di ospiti, decine di World Premiere, si sono conclusi i Game Awards 2020 condotti da Geoff Keighley. Ecco a voi la lista riepilogativa con tutte le statuette assegnate durante la celebrazione.
Il mattatore indiscusso della serata è stato senza ombra di dubbio The Last of Us Part 2, che accanto alle numerose statuette conquistate, tra cui quelle per il Miglior Action Adventure e la Miglior Performance di Laura Bailey nei panni di Abby, può piazzare anche quella per il Miglior Gioco del 2020. La giuria popolare dei videogiocatori ha scelto Ghost of Tsushima, mentre il gioco più atteso del 2021 è Elden Ring (che non s'è fatto vedere nemmeno stavolta). Final Fantasy 7 Remake conquista la statuetta per il Miglior Accompagnamento Sonoro, mentre Ghost of Tsushima il premio per la Miglior Direzione Artistica. Hades ha fatto piazza pulita tra i giochi indipendenti. Ecco tutti i vincitori.
Game of the Year
- The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo
- Doom Eternal – id Software
- Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
- Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
- Hades – Supergiant Games
Game Direction
- The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog
- Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
- Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
- Hades – Supergiant Games
- Half-Life Alyx – Valve
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden Ring – From Software/Bandai Namco
- Halo Infinite – 343/Xbox Game Studios
- Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games/SIE
- God of War Sequel – SIE Santa Monica/SIE
- Resident Evil Village – Capcom
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel – Nintendo
Narrative
- The Last of Us Part II
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
Art Direction
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Score and Music
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Audio Design
- The Last of Us Part II
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
Performance
- Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us Part II
- Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades
- Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Games for Impact
- Tell Me Why
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Through Darkest of Times
Ongoing Game
- No Man’s Sky
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
Indie Game
- Hades
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Debut Indie Game
- Phasmophobia
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Acient Epic
- Roki
Mobile Game
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Cafe Mix
Community Support
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
VR/AR Game
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Dreams
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Innovation in Accessibility
- The Last of Us Part II
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- Watch Dogs Legion
Action Game
- Hades
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Action/Adventure Game
- The Last of Us Part II
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
RPG
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Fighting Game
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
Family Game
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Minecraft Dungeons
Paper Mario: The Origami King
Sim/Strategy Game
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperados 3
- Gears Tactics
- XCOM: Chimera Squad#
Sports/Racing Game
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
Multiplayer Game
- Among Us
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Content Creator of the Year
- Valkyrae
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay Ann Lopez
- Nickmercs
- TimTheTatman
Esports Athlete
- Heo “Showmaker” Su
- Ian “Crimsix” Porter
- Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu
- Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
- Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut
Esports Coach
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen
- Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park
- Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann
- Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min
- Raymond “Rambo” Lussier
Esports Event
- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Esports Game
- League of Legends
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- Valorant
Esports Host
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- James “Dash” Patterson
- Jorien “Sheever” Van der Heijden
Esports Team
- G2 Esports
- Damwon Gaming
- Dallas Empire
- San Francisco Shock
- Team Secret
Cosa ne pensate dei premi assegnati? Hanno rispettato le vostre aspettative?
The Game Awards 2020
