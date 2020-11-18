The Game Awards 2020: svelate le nomination per il GOTY, ecco tutte le categorie

L'appuntamento con i The Game Awards 2020 si avvicina e la kermesse organizzata dal famoso giornalista Geoff Keighley ha presentato la lista dei giochi che competeranno per accaparrarsi il titolo di miglior prodotto dell'anno.

L'appuntamento annuale con gli "oscar dei videogiochi" andrà infatti in onda, in versione completamente digitale, il prossimo 10 dicembre. L'edizione di questa stagione prevede ancora più categorie rispetto al passato, molte delle quali dedicate al mondo degli esports e dello streaming. Nelle due sezioni principali, quella dedicata alla Best Game Direction e al Game of the Year, si daranno battaglia alcuni dei migliori titoli usciti quest'anno. Di seguito le candidature:

Best Game Direction

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life Alyx

The Last of Us Parte 2

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Parte 2

DOOM Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us Part 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part 2

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

DOOM Eternal

Ghost of Tsushima

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part 2

Resident Evil 3

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Phasmophobia

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Roki

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4

Fall Guys

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Mortal Kombat 11

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Street Fighter V

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

Carrion

Fall Guys

Hades

Spelunky

Spiritfarer

Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokemon Cafe Mix

Among Us

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys

Valorant

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part 2

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Destiny 2

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin in Ghost of Tsushima

Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part 2

Logan Cunningham as Achilles, Asterius, Charon, Hades, and Poseidon in Hades

Nadji Jeter as Miles in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

The Last of Us Part 2

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Dirt 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why

Through the Darkest of Times

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

HyperDot

The Last of Us Part 2

Watch Dogs Legion

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Valorant

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez (Black Girl Gamers)

NickMercs

Valkyrae

Tim the Tatman

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

League of Legends

Valorant

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro

Heo “Showmaker” Su

Ian “Crimsix” Porter

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu

Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Dallas Empire

Damwon Gaming

G2 Esports

San Francisco Shock

Team Secret

Blast Premier: Spring E2020 European Finals

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020

League of Legends World Championship 2020

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden

In fondo alla news potete trovare tutte le categorie e tutte le nomination che troveremo nella serata ideata e condotta da Geoff Keighley. Per scoprire i vari vincitori non resta che attendere ancora qualche settimana nella speranza che durante i The Game Awards 2020, oltre ai vari premi, vengano svelati nuovi giochi.