The Game Awards 2020: svelate le nomination per il GOTY, ecco tutte le categorie
L'appuntamento con i The Game Awards 2020 si avvicina e la kermesse organizzata dal famoso giornalista Geoff Keighley ha presentato la lista dei giochi che competeranno per accaparrarsi il titolo di miglior prodotto dell'anno.
L'appuntamento annuale con gli "oscar dei videogiochi" andrà infatti in onda, in versione completamente digitale, il prossimo 10 dicembre. L'edizione di questa stagione prevede ancora più categorie rispetto al passato, molte delle quali dedicate al mondo degli esports e dello streaming. Nelle due sezioni principali, quella dedicata alla Best Game Direction e al Game of the Year, si daranno battaglia alcuni dei migliori titoli usciti quest'anno. Di seguito le candidature:
Best Game Direction
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life Alyx
- The Last of Us Parte 2
Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- DOOM Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Parte 2
- DOOM Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Best Art Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Best Audio Design
- DOOM Eternal
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Resident Evil 3
Best Debut Game
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Phasmophobia
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Roki
Best Family Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4
- Fall Guys
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Best Fighting Game
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Street Fighter V
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
Best Independent Game
- Carrion
- Fall Guys
- Hades
- Spelunky
- Spiritfarer
Best Mobile Game
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokemon Cafe Mix
Best Multiplayer Game
- Among Us
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys
- Valorant
Best Narrative
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Best Performance
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2
- Daisuke Tsuji as Jin in Ghost of Tsushima
- Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part 2
- Logan Cunningham as Achilles, Asterius, Charon, Hades, and Poseidon in Hades
- Nadji Jeter as Miles in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Best RPG
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Best Score/Music
- DOOM Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM: Chimera Squad
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
Best VR/AR Game
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Games for Impact
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- Through the Darkest of Times
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- HyperDot
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Watch Dogs Legion
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
Content Creator of the Year
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay Ann Lopez (Black Girl Gamers)
- NickMercs
- Valkyrae
- Tim the Tatman
Best Esports Game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
- Heo “Showmaker” Su
- Ian “Crimsix” Porter
- Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu
- Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
Best Esports Team
- Dallas Empire
- Damwon Gaming
- G2 Esports
- San Francisco Shock
- Team Secret
Best Esports Event
- Blast Premier: Spring E2020 European Finals
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020
- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Best Esports Host
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- James “Dash” Patterson
- Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden
In fondo alla news potete trovare tutte le categorie e tutte le nomination che troveremo nella serata ideata e condotta da Geoff Keighley. Per scoprire i vari vincitori non resta che attendere ancora qualche settimana nella speranza che durante i The Game Awards 2020, oltre ai vari premi, vengano svelati nuovi giochi.
Altri contenuti per The Game Awards 2020
The Game Awards 2020
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- Switch
- Stadia
- PS5
- PS4 Pro
- Xbox One X
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox One
- PS4
- Genere: Non disponibile
Quanto attendi: The Game Awards 2020
Hype totali: 6
Red Bull Indie ForgeSponsored
Contenuti più Letti
- Mediaworld Black Friday: tutti gli sconti del nuovo Volantino
- 38 commentiPS5 tornerà presto disponibile su Amazon Italia, ecco la data!
- 76 commentiPS5: nuove scorte in arrivo anche in Italia dal 19 novembre
- 4 commentiBlack Friday PlayStation: quando iniziano le offerte Sony?
- 48 commentiPS5: YouTuber fa a pezzi la console e la riporta da GameStop
- 19 commentiPS5 e Xbox Series X/S saranno in sconto per il Black Friday?
- 120 commentiPS5: Amazon Italia sta iniziando a spedire le console preordinate
- 50 commentiPlayStation 5: Amazon potrebbe anticipare la consegna delle console
- 36 commentiSilent Hill su PS5: Sony sta pubblicando i primi teaser del gioco?
- 89 commentiCyberpunk 2077 com'è su console? Un video mostra le versioni Xbox One X e Series X