The Game Awards 2021: Star Wars Eclipse domina la classifica dei trailer più visti

Most Viewed Video Game Trailers from #TheGameAwards on YouTube 1. Star Wars Eclipse - 6.7m+ 2. Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 - 2.5m+ 3. Sonic Frontiers - 2.2m+ 4. Suicide Squad: Kill the JL - 2m+ 5. DokeV: Rockstar - 1.8m+ 6. Elden Ring Story - 1.7m+ 7. Wonder Woman - 1.3m+

Biggest surprise? Horizon Forbidden West, Hellblade 2, and Alan Wake 2 didn't get enough views to reach into the Top tier.



Hellblade II and Horizon Forbidden West were both very close with 1+ million views each