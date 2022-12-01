The Game Awards 2022: data, orario italiano e tutti i giochi in nomination per il GOTY
Davide Leoni
Quando ci sono i The Game Awards? A che ora vanno in onda in Italia e quali giochi vedremo? Quali sono i giochi che concorrono per il premio di miglior gioco dell'anno? Abbiamo pensato di rispondere a questa e altre domande sull'evento videoludico più atteso del mese di dicembre.
The Game Awards 2022: data e orario italiano
I The Game Awards 2022 vanno in onda in Italia a partire dalle 02:00 del mattino di venerdì 9 dicembre, ovvero nella notte tra giovedì e venerdì. Noi di Everyeye.it seguiremo l'evento con una maratona al via dal tardo pomeriggio di giovedì 8 dicembre, presto tutti i dettagli. Geoff Keighley ha promesso uno show più corto del solito, possiamo quindi aspettarci una durata stimata in due ore o due ore e mezzo, anziché le consuete tre ore.
The Game Awards tutti i giochi in nomination
A competere per il premio Game of the Year troviamo sei titoli selezionati da una giuria che include membri di testate internazionali (tra cui Everyeye.it per l'Italia), influencer e creator. I giochi pronti a darsi battaglia per il GOTY 2022 sono God of War Ragnarok, A Plague Tale Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Stray ed Elden Ring. Ma ci sono tante altre categorie e giochi in nomination.
GAME OF THE YEAR
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Stray
- Elden Ring
MOST ANTICIPATED GAME
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
BEST GAME DIRECTION
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Stray
- Immortality
- Horizon Forbidden West
BEST NARRATIVE
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- Elden Ring
- Horizon Forbidden West
- God of War Ragnarok
- Immortality
BEST ART DIRECTION
- God of War Ragnarok
- Elden Ring
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
BEST SCORE AND MUSIC
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Elden Ring
- Metal Hellsinger
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
BEST AUDIO DESIGN
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
BEST PERFORMANCE
- Ashly Burch - Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotte McBurney - A Plague Tale Requiem
- Christopher Judge - God of War Ragnarok
- Manon Gage - Immortality
- Sunny Suljic - God of War Ragnarok
GAMES FOR IMPACT
- A Memoir Blu
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleepers
- Endling Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was A Teenager Exocolonist
INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War Ragnarok
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Quarry
- The Last of Us Parte 1
BEST VR / AR
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- Bonelab
- Red Matter 2
- Moss Book II
BEST ACTION GAME
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge
BEST ACTION / ADVENTURE
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- Horizon Forbidden West
- God of War Ragnarok
- Stray
- Tunic
BEST ROLE PLAYING
- Elden Ring
- Live A Live
- Leggende Pokemon Arceus
- Triange Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
BEST FIGHTING
- DNF Duel
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters XIV
- Multiversus
- Sifu
BEST FAMILY
- Kirby E La Terra Perduta
- LEGO Star Wars La Saga degli Skywalker
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
BEST SIM / STRATEGY
- Dune Spicewar
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Total War Warhammer III
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria III
BEST ONGOING
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2 The Witch Queen
- Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
BEST INDIE
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Stray
- Tunic
BEST MOBILE GAME
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap
- Tower of Fantasy
BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
BEST SPORTS / RACING
- F1 2022
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
BEST MULTIPLAYER
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
- Multiversus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge
CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR
- Karl Jacobs
- Nibellion
- Ludwig
- Nobru
- Qtcinderella
BEST DEBUT INDIE
- Neon White
- Norca
- Stray
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
BEST ADAPTATION
- Arcane League of Legends
- Cyberpunk Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
BEST ESPORTS GAME
- Counter Strike Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
- Rocket League
BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE
- Jeong Chovy JI-Hoon
- Lee Faker Sang-hyeok
- Finn karrigan Andersen
- Oleksandr s1mple Kostyliev
- Jacob Yay Whiteaker
BEST ESPORTS TEAM
- Faze Clan
- Gen.G
- Darkzero Esports
- LA Thieves
- Loud
BEST ESPORTS COACH
- Matheus bzkA Tarasconi
- Andrii B1ad3 Horodenskyi
- Erik d00mbr0s Sandgren
- Go Score Dong-bin
- Robert RobbaN Dahlström
BEST ESPORTS EVENT
- EVO 2022
- League of Legends World Championship 2022
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- Mid-Season Invitational 2022
- Valorant Champions 2022
The Game Awards 2022 giochi annunciati
Chiaramente, non possono esistere i Game Awards senza le ormai celebri World Premiere di Geoff Keighley, quest'anno ci saranno oltre 50 giochi presenti ai The Game Awards tra nuovi annunci e aggiornamenti su titoli già noti. Sicuramente avremo novità su Tekken 8 e Street Fighter 6 ma potrebbero esserci anche sorprese legate a Final Fantasy 16 (magari l'annuncio della data di uscita?) e Star Wars Jedi Survivor, solamente per citare alcuni dei giochi più rumoreggiati delle ultime settimane.
The Game Awards 2022
