The Game Awards 2022: data, orario italiano e tutti i giochi in nomination per il GOTY

di

Quando ci sono i The Game Awards? A che ora vanno in onda in Italia e quali giochi vedremo? Quali sono i giochi che concorrono per il premio di miglior gioco dell'anno? Abbiamo pensato di rispondere a questa e altre domande sull'evento videoludico più atteso del mese di dicembre.

The Game Awards 2022: data e orario italiano

I The Game Awards 2022 vanno in onda in Italia a partire dalle 02:00 del mattino di venerdì 9 dicembre, ovvero nella notte tra giovedì e venerdì. Noi di Everyeye.it seguiremo l'evento con una maratona al via dal tardo pomeriggio di giovedì 8 dicembre, presto tutti i dettagli. Geoff Keighley ha promesso uno show più corto del solito, possiamo quindi aspettarci una durata stimata in due ore o due ore e mezzo, anziché le consuete tre ore.

The Game Awards tutti i giochi in nomination

A competere per il premio Game of the Year troviamo sei titoli selezionati da una giuria che include membri di testate internazionali (tra cui Everyeye.it per l'Italia), influencer e creator. I giochi pronti a darsi battaglia per il GOTY 2022 sono God of War Ragnarok, A Plague Tale Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Stray ed Elden Ring. Ma ci sono tante altre categorie e giochi in nomination.

GAME OF THE YEAR

  • A Plague Tale Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3
  • Stray
  • Elden Ring

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Starfield
  • The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

BEST GAME DIRECTION

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Stray
  • Immortality
  • Horizon Forbidden West

BEST NARRATIVE

  • A Plague Tale Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Immortality

BEST ART DIRECTION

  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Elden Ring
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Scorn
  • Stray

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

  • A Plague Tale Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Elden Ring
  • Metal Hellsinger
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Forbidden West

BEST PERFORMANCE

  • Ashly Burch - Horizon Forbidden West
  • Charlotte McBurney - A Plague Tale Requiem
  • Christopher Judge - God of War Ragnarok
  • Manon Gage - Immortality
  • Sunny Suljic - God of War Ragnarok

GAMES FOR IMPACT

  • A Memoir Blu
  • As Dusk Falls
  • Citizen Sleepers
  • Endling Extinction is Forever
  • Hindsight
  • I Was A Teenager Exocolonist

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

  • As Dusk Falls
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • The Quarry
  • The Last of Us Parte 1

BEST VR / AR

  • After the Fall
  • Among Us VR
  • Bonelab
  • Red Matter 2
  • Moss Book II

BEST ACTION GAME

  • Bayonetta 3
  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge

BEST ACTION / ADVENTURE

  • A Plague Tale Requiem
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Stray
  • Tunic

BEST ROLE PLAYING

  • Elden Ring
  • Live A Live
  • Leggende Pokemon Arceus
  • Triange Strategy
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

BEST FIGHTING

  • DNF Duel
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
  • The King of Fighters XIV
  • Multiversus
  • Sifu

BEST FAMILY

  • Kirby E La Terra Perduta
  • LEGO Star Wars La Saga degli Skywalker
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Nintendo Switch Sports
  • Splatoon 3

BEST SIM / STRATEGY

  • Dune Spicewar
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Total War Warhammer III
  • Two Point Campus
  • Victoria III

BEST ONGOING

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2 The Witch Queen
  • Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

BEST INDIE

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Stray
  • Tunic

BEST MOBILE GAME

  • Apex Legends Mobile
  • Diablo Immortal
  • Genshin Impact
  • Marvel Snap
  • Tower of Fantasy

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

BEST SPORTS / RACING

  • F1 2022
  • FIFA 23
  • NBA 2K23
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • OlliOlli World

BEST MULTIPLAYER

  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
  • Multiversus
  • Overwatch 2
  • Splatoon 3
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

  • Karl Jacobs
  • Nibellion
  • Ludwig
  • Nobru
  • Qtcinderella

BEST DEBUT INDIE

  • Neon White
  • Norca
  • Stray
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

BEST ADAPTATION

  • Arcane League of Legends
  • Cyberpunk Edgerunners
  • The Cuphead Show
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 2
  • Uncharted

BEST ESPORTS GAME

  • Counter Strike Global Offensive
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant
  • Rocket League

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

  • Jeong Chovy JI-Hoon
  • Lee Faker Sang-hyeok
  • Finn karrigan Andersen
  • Oleksandr s1mple Kostyliev
  • Jacob Yay Whiteaker

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

  • Faze Clan
  • Gen.G
  • Darkzero Esports
  • LA Thieves
  • Loud

BEST ESPORTS COACH

  • Matheus bzkA Tarasconi
  • Andrii B1ad3 Horodenskyi
  • Erik d00mbr0s Sandgren
  • Go Score Dong-bin
  • Robert RobbaN Dahlström

BEST ESPORTS EVENT

  • EVO 2022
  • League of Legends World Championship 2022
  • PGL Major Antwerp 2022
  • Mid-Season Invitational 2022
  • Valorant Champions 2022

The Game Awards 2022 giochi annunciati

Chiaramente, non possono esistere i Game Awards senza le ormai celebri World Premiere di Geoff Keighley, quest'anno ci saranno oltre 50 giochi presenti ai The Game Awards tra nuovi annunci e aggiornamenti su titoli già noti. Sicuramente avremo novità su Tekken 8 e Street Fighter 6 ma potrebbero esserci anche sorprese legate a Final Fantasy 16 (magari l'annuncio della data di uscita?) e Star Wars Jedi Survivor, solamente per citare alcuni dei giochi più rumoreggiati delle ultime settimane.

