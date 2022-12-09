The Game Awards 2022, la lista con tutti i vincitori: Elden Ring è il gioco dell'anno!

La lunga e scintillante nottata dei Game Awards 2022 è giunta alla sua conclusione dopo quasi tre ore ricche di sorprese, trailer e, soprattutto, premiazioni. Scopriamo assieme tutti i vincitori della kermesse organizzata da Geoff Keighley, a partire dal più importante di tutti: il Game of the Year.

La scelta è stata incredibilmente ardua, ma alla fine la giuria specializzata ha deciso di assegnare il premio per il Miglior Gioco dell'Anno a Elden Ring, il quale è riuscito a battere l'agguerrita concorrenza di giochi del calibro di God of War Ragnarok, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray e Xenoblade Chronicles. A ritirare il premio c'ha pensato Hidetaka Miyazaki in persona, accompagnato dai suoi colleghi di FromSoftware. Prima della premiazione, come di consueto, c'è stata l'esibizione dell'orchestra dei Game Awards, che ha eseguito i brani principali di tutti i giochi in lizza per il GOTY.

I ragazzi di Santa Monica Studio, che alla vigilia venivano dati come favoriti proprio assieme ad Elden Ring, possono consolarsi con le sei statuette assegnate a God of War Ragnarok per la Miglior Performance, il Miglior Audio Design, la Miglior Colonna Sonora, la Miglior Narrativa, l'Innovazione e l'Accessibilità, e il Miglior Action/Adventure. Elden Ring ha invece conquistato un totale di quattro riconoscimenti. Oltre all'ambito GOTY, si porta a casa anche Miglior Game Direction, Miglior Gioco di Ruolo e Miglior Direzione Artistica. Attraverso le proprie votazioni, la comunità ha invece scelto di premiare Genshin Impact. Ecco a voi i vincitori di tutte le categorie.

The Game Awards 2022 | Il GOTY e tutti i vincitori

Game of the Year: Elden Ring

Best Game Direction: Elden Ring

Best Narrative: God of War Ragnarok

Best Art Direction: Elden Ring

Best Score and Music: God of War Ragnarok

Best Audio Design: God of War Ragnarok

Best Performance: Christopher Judge - God of War Ragnarok

Games for Impact: As Dusk Falls

Innovation in Accessibility: God of War Ragnarok

Best Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality: Moss Book II

Most Anticipated Game: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Best Action Game: Bayonetta 3

Best Action/Adventure: God of War Ragnarok

Best Role Playing Game: Elden Ring

Best Fighting: Multiversus

Best Family: Kirby E La Terra Perduta

Best Simulation/Strategy: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Best Ongoing: Final Fantasy 14

Best Indipendent Game: Stray

Best Mobile Game: Marvel Snap

Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV:

Best Sports/Racing: Gran Turismo 7

Best Multiplayer: Splatoon 3

Best Debut Indie: Stray

Best Adaptation: Arcane League of Legends

Players Voice: Genshin Impact

Content Creator of the Year: Nibellion

Best Esports Game: Valorant

Best Esports Athlete: Jacob Yay Whiteaker

Best Esports Team: Loud

Best Esports Coach: Matheus bzkA Tarasconi

Best Esports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2022

