The Game Awards 2022, la lista con tutti i vincitori: Elden Ring è il gioco dell'anno!

La lunga e scintillante nottata dei Game Awards 2022 è giunta alla sua conclusione dopo quasi tre ore ricche di sorprese, trailer e, soprattutto, premiazioni. Scopriamo assieme tutti i vincitori della kermesse organizzata da Geoff Keighley, a partire dal più importante di tutti: il Game of the Year.

La scelta è stata incredibilmente ardua, ma alla fine la giuria specializzata ha deciso di assegnare il premio per il Miglior Gioco dell'Anno a Elden Ring, il quale è riuscito a battere l'agguerrita concorrenza di giochi del calibro di God of War Ragnarok, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray e Xenoblade Chronicles. A ritirare il premio c'ha pensato Hidetaka Miyazaki in persona, accompagnato dai suoi colleghi di FromSoftware. Prima della premiazione, come di consueto, c'è stata l'esibizione dell'orchestra dei Game Awards, che ha eseguito i brani principali di tutti i giochi in lizza per il GOTY.

I ragazzi di Santa Monica Studio, che alla vigilia venivano dati come favoriti proprio assieme ad Elden Ring, possono consolarsi con le sei statuette assegnate a God of War Ragnarok per la Miglior Performance, il Miglior Audio Design, la Miglior Colonna Sonora, la Miglior Narrativa, l'Innovazione e l'Accessibilità, e il Miglior Action/Adventure. Elden Ring ha invece conquistato un totale di quattro riconoscimenti. Oltre all'ambito GOTY, si porta a casa anche Miglior Game Direction, Miglior Gioco di Ruolo e Miglior Direzione Artistica. Attraverso le proprie votazioni, la comunità ha invece scelto di premiare Genshin Impact. Ecco a voi i vincitori di tutte le categorie.

The Game Awards 2022 | Il GOTY e tutti i vincitori

  • Game of the Year: Elden Ring
  • Best Game Direction: Elden Ring
  • Best Narrative: God of War Ragnarok
  • Best Art Direction: Elden Ring
  • Best Score and Music: God of War Ragnarok
  • Best Audio Design: God of War Ragnarok
  • Best Performance: Christopher Judge - God of War Ragnarok
  • Games for Impact: As Dusk Falls
  • Innovation in Accessibility: God of War Ragnarok
  • Best Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality: Moss Book II
  • Most Anticipated Game: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
  • Best Action Game: Bayonetta 3
  • Best Action/Adventure: God of War Ragnarok
  • Best Role Playing Game: Elden Ring
  • Best Fighting: Multiversus
  • Best Family: Kirby E La Terra Perduta
  • Best Simulation/Strategy: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Best Ongoing: Final Fantasy 14
  • Best Indipendent Game: Stray
  • Best Mobile Game: Marvel Snap
  • Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV:
  • Best Sports/Racing: Gran Turismo 7
  • Best Multiplayer: Splatoon 3
  • Best Debut Indie: Stray
  • Best Adaptation: Arcane League of Legends
  • Players Voice: Genshin Impact
  • Content Creator of the Year: Nibellion
  • Best Esports Game: Valorant
  • Best Esports Athlete: Jacob Yay Whiteaker
  • Best Esports Team: Loud
  • Best Esports Coach: Matheus bzkA Tarasconi
  • Best Esports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2022
Cosa ne pensate delle statuette assegnate? L'esito della premiazione ha rispettato le vostre previsioni? Se vi rimane un briciolo di forza dopo questa lunga nottata all'insegna dei videogiochi, raccontatecelo subito nei commenti!
