The Game Awards 2022: nomination gioco dell'anno, battaglia tra God of War e Elden Ring

Ci siamo, come promesso da Geoff Keighley, sono stati annunciati i giochi in nomination per i The Game Awards 2022, gli Oscar del videogioco in programma il prossimo 9 dicembre alle 01:30 del mattino ora italiana. Tantissimi i titoli pronti a darsi battagli per conquistare la statuetta, ecco tutte i giochi in lizza.

Chiaramente, Elden Ring e God of War sono tra i giochi più nominati ma ci sono tante altre produzioni in lizza per il Game of the Year e tutte le altre categorie, tra cui Best Art Direction, Best Sound & Audio, Best Innovation, Best Independent Game e Games for Impact.

GAME OF THE YEAR

A Plague Tale Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Stray

Elden Ring

BEST GAME DIRECTION

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Stray

Immortality

Horizon Forbidden West

BEST NARRATIVE

A Plague Tale Requiem

Elden Ring

Horizon Forbidden West

God of War Ragnarok

Immortality

BEST ART DIRECTION

God of War Ragnarok

Elden Ring

Horizon Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

A Plague Tale Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Elden Ring

Metal Hellsinger

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

BEST PERFORMANCE

Ashly Burch - Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney - A Plague Tale Requiem

Christopher Judge - God of War Ragnarok

Manon Gage - Immortality

Sunny Suljic - God of War Ragnarok

GAMES FOR IMPACT

A Memoir Blu

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleepers

Endling Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was A Teenager Exocolonist

BEST ONGOING

Apex Legends

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

BEST INDIE

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray

Tunic

BEST MOBILE GAME

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap

Tower of Fantasy

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarok

Return to Monkey Island

The Quarry

The Last of Us Parte 1

BEST VR / AR

After the Fall

Among Us VR

Bonelab

Red Matter 2

Moss Book II

BEST ACTION GAME

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge

BEST ACTION / ADVENTURE

A Plague Tale Requiem

Horizon Forbidden West

God of War Ragnarok

Stray

Tunic

BEST ROLE PLAYING

Elden Ring

Live A Live

Leggende Pokemon Arceus

Triange Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

BEST FIGHTING

DNF Duel

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

The King of Fighters XIV

Multiversus

Sifu

BEST FAMILY

Kirby E La Terra Perduta

LEGO Star Wars La Saga degli Skywalker

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

BEST SIM / STRATEGY

Dune Spicewar

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Total War Warhammer III

Two Point Campus

Victoria III

BEST SPORTS / RACING

F1 2022

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

BEST MULTIPLAYER

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

Multiversus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Karl Jacobs

Nibellion

Ludwig

Nobru

Qtcinderella

BEST DEBUT INDIE

Neon White

Norca

Stray

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

BEST ADAPTATION

Arcane League of Legends

Cyberpunk Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Final Fantasy XVI

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

BEST ESPORTS GAME

Counter Strike Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Valorant

Rocket League

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

Jeong "Chovy" JI-Hoon

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok

Finn "karrigan" Andersen

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

Faze Clan

Gen.G

Darkzero Esports

LA Thieves

Loud

BEST ESPORTS COACH

Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi

Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren

Go “Score” Dong-bin

Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström

BEST ESPORTS EVENT

EVO 2022

League of Legends World Championship 2022

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

Mid-Season Invitational 2022

Valorant Champions 2022

Vi ricordiamo che Everyeye.it è anche quest'anno nella giuria dei The Game Awards, il 9 dicembre seguiremo l'evento (anzi... partiremo la sera dell'8 dicembre in realtà) in diretta sul canale Twitch Everyeye.it e per l'occasione stiamo preparando alcune sorprese che vi sveleremo nelle prossime settimane. Geoff Keighley ha promesso oltre 50 giochi ai The Game Awards, tra World Premiere e aggiornamenti di giochi già noti. Ne sapremo di più tra poco meno di un mese.