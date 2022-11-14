The Game Awards 2022: nomination gioco dell'anno, battaglia tra God of War e Elden Ring
Davide Leoni
Ci siamo, come promesso da Geoff Keighley, sono stati annunciati i giochi in nomination per i The Game Awards 2022, gli Oscar del videogioco in programma il prossimo 9 dicembre alle 01:30 del mattino ora italiana. Tantissimi i titoli pronti a darsi battagli per conquistare la statuetta, ecco tutte i giochi in lizza.
Chiaramente, Elden Ring e God of War sono tra i giochi più nominati ma ci sono tante altre produzioni in lizza per il Game of the Year e tutte le altre categorie, tra cui Best Art Direction, Best Sound & Audio, Best Innovation, Best Independent Game e Games for Impact.
GAME OF THE YEAR
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Stray
- Elden Ring
BEST GAME DIRECTION
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Stray
- Immortality
- Horizon Forbidden West
BEST NARRATIVE
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- Elden Ring
- Horizon Forbidden West
- God of War Ragnarok
- Immortality
BEST ART DIRECTION
- God of War Ragnarok
- Elden Ring
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
BEST SCORE AND MUSIC
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Elden Ring
- Metal Hellsinger
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
BEST AUDIO DESIGN
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
BEST PERFORMANCE
- Ashly Burch - Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotte McBurney - A Plague Tale Requiem
- Christopher Judge - God of War Ragnarok
- Manon Gage - Immortality
- Sunny Suljic - God of War Ragnarok
GAMES FOR IMPACT
- A Memoir Blu
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleepers
- Endling Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was A Teenager Exocolonist
BEST ONGOING
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2 The Witch Queen
- Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
BEST INDIE
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Stray
- Tunic
BEST MOBILE GAME
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap
- Tower of Fantasy
BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War Ragnarok
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Quarry
- The Last of Us Parte 1
BEST VR / AR
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- Bonelab
- Red Matter 2
- Moss Book II
BEST ACTION GAME
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge
BEST ACTION / ADVENTURE
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- Horizon Forbidden West
- God of War Ragnarok
- Stray
- Tunic
BEST ROLE PLAYING
- Elden Ring
- Live A Live
- Leggende Pokemon Arceus
- Triange Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
BEST FIGHTING
- DNF Duel
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters XIV
- Multiversus
- Sifu
BEST FAMILY
- Kirby E La Terra Perduta
- LEGO Star Wars La Saga degli Skywalker
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
BEST SIM / STRATEGY
- Dune Spicewar
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Total War Warhammer III
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria III
BEST SPORTS / RACING
- F1 2022
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
BEST MULTIPLAYER
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
- Multiversus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge
CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR
- Karl Jacobs
- Nibellion
- Ludwig
- Nobru
- Qtcinderella
BEST DEBUT INDIE
- Neon White
- Norca
- Stray
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
BEST ADAPTATION
- Arcane League of Legends
- Cyberpunk Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
MOST ANTICIPATED GAME
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
BEST ESPORTS GAME
- Counter Strike Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
- Rocket League
BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE
- Jeong "Chovy" JI-Hoon
- Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok
- Finn "karrigan" Andersen
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
- Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker
BEST ESPORTS TEAM
- Faze Clan
- Gen.G
- Darkzero Esports
- LA Thieves
- Loud
BEST ESPORTS COACH
- Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi
- Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi
- Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren
- Go “Score” Dong-bin
- Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström
BEST ESPORTS EVENT
- EVO 2022
- League of Legends World Championship 2022
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- Mid-Season Invitational 2022
- Valorant Champions 2022
Vi ricordiamo che Everyeye.it è anche quest'anno nella giuria dei The Game Awards, il 9 dicembre seguiremo l'evento (anzi... partiremo la sera dell'8 dicembre in realtà) in diretta sul canale Twitch Everyeye.it e per l'occasione stiamo preparando alcune sorprese che vi sveleremo nelle prossime settimane. Geoff Keighley ha promesso oltre 50 giochi ai The Game Awards, tra World Premiere e aggiornamenti di giochi già noti. Ne sapremo di più tra poco meno di un mese.
