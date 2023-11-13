Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
The Game Awards 2023: tutti i candidati per ogni categoria premiata

Sono trascorsi pochi giorni da quando è stata comunicata in anticipo la data dell'evento delle nomination e dei candidati al GOTY ai The Game Awards 2023, ma in data odierna è arrivato il fatidico momento: è giunta l'ora di scegliere il proprio candidato al titolo di miglior gioco dell'anno, scelto alla fine dell'evento dei The Game Awards.

Finalmente è stato reso disponibile al pubblico l'elenco dei nominati per i The Game Awards 2023 al GOTY; la caccia all'ambito premio è arrivata, ma quali sono tutti i candidati per ogni categoria videoludica presente? I nomi in ballo sono davvero tanti e, nell'elenco qui a seguire, troverete tutti i partecipanti per ogni sezione, dal gioco con la miglior direzione artistica sino al titolo ritenuto superiore agli altri.

Miglior Game Direction

  • Alan Wake 2;
  • Baldur's Gate 3;
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2;
  • Super Mario Bros Wonder;
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Miglior narrativa

  • Alan Wake 2;
  • Baldur's Gate 3;
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty;
  • Final Fantasy XVI;
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Miglior Art Direction

  • Alan wake 2;
  • Hi-Fi rush;
  • Lies of P;
  • Super Mario Bros Wonder;
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom;

Categoria "Best Score and Music"

  • Alan Wake 2;
  • Baldur's Gate 3;
  • Final Fantasy XVI;
  • Hi-Fi Rush;
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Miglior Design Audio

  • Alan Wake 2;
  • Dead Space;
  • Hi-Fi Rush,
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
  • Resident Evil 4.

Attori della categoria "Best Performance"

  • Ben Starr;
  • Cameron Monaghan;
  • Idris Elba;
  • Melanie Liburd;
  • Neil Newbon;
  • Yuri Lowenthal.

Innovazione nell'accessibilità

  • Diablo IV;
  • Forza Motorsport;
  • Hi-Fi Rush;
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
  • Mortal Kombat 1;
  • Street Fighter 6.

Categoria "Games for Impact"

  • A Space for the Unbound;
  • Chants of Sennaar;
  • Goodbye Volcano High;
  • Tchia;
  • Terra Nil;
  • Venba.

Categoria "Best ongoing games"

  • Apex Legends;
  • Cyberpunk 2077;
  • Final Fantasy XIV;
  • Fortnite;
  • Genshin Impact.

Miglior supporto della community

  • Baldur’s Gate 3;
  • Cyberpunk 2077;
  • Destiny 2;
  • Final Fantasy XIV;
  • No Man’s Sky.

Miglior gioco indie

  • Cocoon;
  • Dave the Diver;
  • Dredge;
  • Sea of Stars;
  • Viewfinder.

Miglior debutto di giochi indipendenti

  • Cocoon;
  • Dredge;
  • Pizza Tower;
  • Venba;
  • Viewfinder.

Best Mobile Game

  • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis;
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure;
  • Honkai: Star Rail;
  • Monster Hunter Now;
  • Terra Nil.

Miglior gioco VR/AR

  • Gran Turismo 7;
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain;
  • Humanity;
  • Resident Evil Village;
  • Synapse.

Miglior gioco action

  • Armored Core VI;
  • Dead Island 2;
  • Ghostrunner 2;
  • Hi-Fi Rush;
  • Remnant 2.

Miglior gioco action/adventure

  • Alan Wake 2;
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
  • Resident Evil 4;
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor;
  • Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Best RPG

  • Baldur’s Gate 3;
  • Final Fantasy XVI;
  • Lies of P;
  • Sea of Stars;
  • Starfield.

Best Fighting Game

  • God of Rock;
  • Mortal Kombat 1;
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2;
  • Pocket Bravery;
  • Street Fighter 6.

Miglior gioco per famiglie

  • Disney Illusion Island;
  • Party Animals;
  • Pikmin 4;
  • Sonic Superstars;
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Miglior gioco simulativo/strategico

  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp;
  • Cities: Skylines 2;
  • Company of Heroes 3;
  • Fire Emblem Engage;
  • Pikmin 4.

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • EA Sports FC 24;
  • F1 23;
  • Forza Motorsport;
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged;
  • The Crew Motorfest.

Miglior gioco multiplayer

  • Baldur’s Gate 3;
  • Diablo IV;
  • Party Animals;
  • Street Fighter 6;
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Miglior adattamento

  • Castlevania: Nocturne;
  • Gran Turismo;
  • The Last of Us;
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie;
  • Twisted Metal.

Miglior gioco e-sport

  • Counter- Strike 2;
  • DOTA 2;
  • League of Legends;
  • PUBG Mobile;
  • Valorant.

Gioco più atteso

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth;
  • Hades II;
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth;
  • Star Wars Outlaws;
  • Tekken 8.

Si conclude così la lunga carrellata di candidature ai TGA di quest'anno. Siete impazienti di conoscere chi vincerà le singole categorie di quest'anno?

FONTE: The Game Awards
