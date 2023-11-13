The Game Awards 2023: tutti i candidati per ogni categoria premiata
Sono trascorsi pochi giorni da quando è stata comunicata in anticipo la data dell'evento delle nomination e dei candidati al GOTY ai The Game Awards 2023, ma in data odierna è arrivato il fatidico momento: è giunta l'ora di scegliere il proprio candidato al titolo di miglior gioco dell'anno, scelto alla fine dell'evento dei The Game Awards.
Finalmente è stato reso disponibile al pubblico l'elenco dei nominati per i The Game Awards 2023 al GOTY; la caccia all'ambito premio è arrivata, ma quali sono tutti i candidati per ogni categoria videoludica presente? I nomi in ballo sono davvero tanti e, nell'elenco qui a seguire, troverete tutti i partecipanti per ogni sezione, dal gioco con la miglior direzione artistica sino al titolo ritenuto superiore agli altri.
Miglior Game Direction
- Alan Wake 2;
- Baldur's Gate 3;
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2;
- Super Mario Bros Wonder;
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Miglior narrativa
- Alan Wake 2;
- Baldur's Gate 3;
- Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty;
- Final Fantasy XVI;
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
Miglior Art Direction
- Alan wake 2;
- Hi-Fi rush;
- Lies of P;
- Super Mario Bros Wonder;
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom;
Categoria "Best Score and Music"
- Alan Wake 2;
- Baldur's Gate 3;
- Final Fantasy XVI;
- Hi-Fi Rush;
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Miglior Design Audio
- Alan Wake 2;
- Dead Space;
- Hi-Fi Rush,
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
- Resident Evil 4.
Attori della categoria "Best Performance"
- Ben Starr;
- Cameron Monaghan;
- Idris Elba;
- Melanie Liburd;
- Neil Newbon;
- Yuri Lowenthal.
Innovazione nell'accessibilità
- Diablo IV;
- Forza Motorsport;
- Hi-Fi Rush;
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
- Mortal Kombat 1;
- Street Fighter 6.
Categoria "Games for Impact"
- A Space for the Unbound;
- Chants of Sennaar;
- Goodbye Volcano High;
- Tchia;
- Terra Nil;
- Venba.
Categoria "Best ongoing games"
- Apex Legends;
- Cyberpunk 2077;
- Final Fantasy XIV;
- Fortnite;
- Genshin Impact.
Miglior supporto della community
- Baldur’s Gate 3;
- Cyberpunk 2077;
- Destiny 2;
- Final Fantasy XIV;
- No Man’s Sky.
Miglior gioco indie
- Cocoon;
- Dave the Diver;
- Dredge;
- Sea of Stars;
- Viewfinder.
Miglior debutto di giochi indipendenti
- Cocoon;
- Dredge;
- Pizza Tower;
- Venba;
- Viewfinder.
Best Mobile Game
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis;
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure;
- Honkai: Star Rail;
- Monster Hunter Now;
- Terra Nil.
Miglior gioco VR/AR
- Gran Turismo 7;
- Horizon Call of the Mountain;
- Humanity;
- Resident Evil Village;
- Synapse.
Miglior gioco action
- Armored Core VI;
- Dead Island 2;
- Ghostrunner 2;
- Hi-Fi Rush;
- Remnant 2.
Miglior gioco action/adventure
- Alan Wake 2;
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
- Resident Evil 4;
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor;
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Best RPG
- Baldur’s Gate 3;
- Final Fantasy XVI;
- Lies of P;
- Sea of Stars;
- Starfield.
Best Fighting Game
- God of Rock;
- Mortal Kombat 1;
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2;
- Pocket Bravery;
- Street Fighter 6.
Miglior gioco per famiglie
- Disney Illusion Island;
- Party Animals;
- Pikmin 4;
- Sonic Superstars;
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Miglior gioco simulativo/strategico
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp;
- Cities: Skylines 2;
- Company of Heroes 3;
- Fire Emblem Engage;
- Pikmin 4.
Best Sports/Racing Game
- EA Sports FC 24;
- F1 23;
- Forza Motorsport;
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged;
- The Crew Motorfest.
Miglior gioco multiplayer
- Baldur’s Gate 3;
- Diablo IV;
- Party Animals;
- Street Fighter 6;
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Miglior adattamento
- Castlevania: Nocturne;
- Gran Turismo;
- The Last of Us;
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie;
- Twisted Metal.
Miglior gioco e-sport
- Counter- Strike 2;
- DOTA 2;
- League of Legends;
- PUBG Mobile;
- Valorant.
Gioco più atteso
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth;
- Hades II;
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth;
- Star Wars Outlaws;
- Tekken 8.
Si conclude così la lunga carrellata di candidature ai TGA di quest'anno. Siete impazienti di conoscere chi vincerà le singole categorie di quest'anno?
