The Game Awards 2023: tutti i candidati per ogni categoria premiata

Sono trascorsi pochi giorni da quando è stata comunicata in anticipo la data dell'evento delle nomination e dei candidati al GOTY ai The Game Awards 2023, ma in data odierna è arrivato il fatidico momento: è giunta l'ora di scegliere il proprio candidato al titolo di miglior gioco dell'anno, scelto alla fine dell'evento dei The Game Awards.

Finalmente è stato reso disponibile al pubblico l'elenco dei nominati per i The Game Awards 2023 al GOTY; la caccia all'ambito premio è arrivata, ma quali sono tutti i candidati per ogni categoria videoludica presente? I nomi in ballo sono davvero tanti e, nell'elenco qui a seguire, troverete tutti i partecipanti per ogni sezione, dal gioco con la miglior direzione artistica sino al titolo ritenuto superiore agli altri.

Miglior Game Direction

Alan Wake 2;

Baldur's Gate 3;

Marvel's Spider-Man 2;

Super Mario Bros Wonder;

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Miglior narrativa

Alan Wake 2;

Baldur's Gate 3;

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty;

Final Fantasy XVI;

Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Miglior Art Direction

Alan wake 2;

Hi-Fi rush;

Lies of P;

Super Mario Bros Wonder;

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom;

Categoria "Best Score and Music"

Alan Wake 2;

Baldur's Gate 3;

Final Fantasy XVI;

Hi-Fi Rush;

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Miglior Design Audio

Alan Wake 2;

Dead Space;

Hi-Fi Rush,

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;

Resident Evil 4.

Attori della categoria "Best Performance"

Ben Starr;

Cameron Monaghan;

Idris Elba;

Melanie Liburd;

Neil Newbon;

Yuri Lowenthal.

Innovazione nell'accessibilità

Diablo IV;

Forza Motorsport;

Hi-Fi Rush;

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;

Mortal Kombat 1;

Street Fighter 6.

Categoria "Games for Impact"

A Space for the Unbound;

Chants of Sennaar;

Goodbye Volcano High;

Tchia;

Terra Nil;

Venba.

Categoria "Best ongoing games"

Apex Legends;

Cyberpunk 2077;

Final Fantasy XIV;

Fortnite;

Genshin Impact.

Miglior supporto della community

Baldur’s Gate 3;

Cyberpunk 2077;

Destiny 2;

Final Fantasy XIV;

No Man’s Sky.

Miglior gioco indie

Cocoon;

Dave the Diver;

Dredge;

Sea of Stars;

Viewfinder.

Miglior debutto di giochi indipendenti

Cocoon;

Dredge;

Pizza Tower;

Venba;

Viewfinder.

Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis;

Hello Kitty Island Adventure;

Honkai: Star Rail;

Monster Hunter Now;

Terra Nil.

Miglior gioco VR/AR

Gran Turismo 7;

Horizon Call of the Mountain;

Humanity;

Resident Evil Village;

Synapse.

Miglior gioco action

Armored Core VI;

Dead Island 2;

Ghostrunner 2;

Hi-Fi Rush;

Remnant 2.

Miglior gioco action/adventure

Alan Wake 2;

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;

Resident Evil 4;

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor;

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Best RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3;

Final Fantasy XVI;

Lies of P;

Sea of Stars;

Starfield.

Best Fighting Game

God of Rock;

Mortal Kombat 1;

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2;

Pocket Bravery;

Street Fighter 6.

Miglior gioco per famiglie

Disney Illusion Island;

Party Animals;

Pikmin 4;

Sonic Superstars;

Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Miglior gioco simulativo/strategico

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp;

Cities: Skylines 2;

Company of Heroes 3;

Fire Emblem Engage;

Pikmin 4.

Best Sports/Racing Game

EA Sports FC 24;

F1 23;

Forza Motorsport;

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged;

The Crew Motorfest.

Miglior gioco multiplayer

Baldur’s Gate 3;

Diablo IV;

Party Animals;

Street Fighter 6;

Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Miglior adattamento

Castlevania: Nocturne;

Gran Turismo;

The Last of Us;

The Super Mario Bros. Movie;

Twisted Metal.

Miglior gioco e-sport

Counter- Strike 2;

DOTA 2;

League of Legends;

PUBG Mobile;

Valorant.

Gioco più atteso

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth;

Hades II;

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth;

Star Wars Outlaws;

Tekken 8.

Si conclude così la lunga carrellata di candidature ai TGA di quest'anno. Siete impazienti di conoscere chi vincerà le singole categorie di quest'anno?