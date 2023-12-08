The Game Awards 2023, tutti i vincitori: Baldur's Gate 3 è il gioco dell'anno!
Antonio Izzo
Cala il sipario sulla notte dei Game Awards 2023, che dopo tre ore ricche di sorprese si è conclusa, come da tradizione, con la proclamazione del Gioco dell’Anno da parte di Geoff Keighley. Scopriamo assieme chi si è aggiudicato il premio più ambito e la lista completa dei vincitori in ogni categoria.
Il vero mattatore della serata, come da pronostici, è stato Baldur's Gate 3, che si è portato a casa il premio più ambito in assoluto, il Game of the Year. I ragazzi di Larian Studios tornano in Belgio anche con i premi Best Performance, Best RPG, Best Community Support, Best Multiplayer e Players' Voice. Hanno mancato il riconoscimento più importante, ma anche i finlandesi di Remedy possono tornare a casa soddisfatti, avendo collezionato tre premi per Alan Wake 2, tutti di assoluto rilievo, ovvero Best Game Direction, Best Narrative e Best Art Direction.
Il grande sconfitto è sicuramente Marvel's Spider-Man 2, che non ha vinto neppure una statuetta, anche se Sony può comunque consolarsi con il premio Best Adaptation per la serie TV di The Last of Us. Restando in tema di esclusive, Microsoft e Nintendo hanno collezionato tre premi a testa: la prima con Forza Motorsport (Best Sports/Racing e Innovation in Accessibility) e Hi-Fi Rush (Best Audio Design), la seconda con Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Best Family), Pikmin 4 (Best Strategy Game) e The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Best Action/Adventure).
The Game Awards 2023 | Il GOTY e tutti i vincitori
- Game of the Year: Baldur's Gate 3
- Best Game Direction: Alan Wake 2
- Best Narrative: Alan Wake 2
- Best Art Direction: Alan Wake 2
- Best Score and Music: Final Fantasy XVI
- Best Audio Design: Hi-Fi Rush
- Best Performance: Neil Newbon nei panni di Astarion, Baldur's Gate 3
- Games for Impact: Tchia
- Innovation in Accessibility: Forza Motorsport
- Best Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality: Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Most Anticipated Game: Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Best Action Game: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Best Action/Adventure: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Best RPG: Baldur's Gate 3
- Best Fighting: Street Fighter 6
- Best Family: Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Best Simulation/Strategy: Pikmin 4
- Best Ongoing: Cyberpunk 2077
- Best Mobile Game: Honkai Star Rail
- Best Community Support: Baldur's Gate 3
- Best Sports/Racing: Forza Motorsport
- Best Multiplayer: Baldur's Gate 3
- Best Indie: Sea of Stars
- Best Debut Indie: Cocoon
- Best Adaptation: The Last of Us
- Players' Voice: Baldur's Gate 3
- Content Creator of the Year: IronMouse
- Best Esports Game: Valorant
- Best Esports Athlete: Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)
- Best Esports Team: JD Gaming (League of Legends)
- Best Esports Coach: Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant)
- Best Esports Event: 2023 League of Legends World Championship
Cosa ne pensate dei riconoscimenti assegnati? Hanno rispettato le vostre previsioni? Raccontatecelo nei commenti!
