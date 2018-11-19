The Gamer's Choice Awards in onda il 9 dicembre con Ninja e Post Malone

La CBS ha annunciato che trasmetterà negli USA i The Gamer's Choice Awards 2018, evento "nato per celebrare gli eSports, i giochi competitivi più famosi, i team e gli streamer" e in programma per domenica 9 dicembre.

Allo show prenderanno parte celebrità come Post Malone, Kenny Omega, Ninja, Olivia Munn e tante altre Webstar, di seguito le nomination:

Fan Favorite Male Gamer/ Streamer

Ninja, Shroud, Dr. Disrespect, Tyler1, TimTheTatman, Summit1g, Dr. Lupo, Tfue, Lirik

Fan Favorite Female Gamer/ Streamer

Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Rumay “Hafu” Wang (itsHafu), Kristen “KittyPlays” Michaela, AnneMunition, Kat “Mystik” Gunn, Kim “Geguri” Se-Yeon, Amira “Xmiramira”, Julia “Juliano” Kiran, Zainab “zAAz” Turkie

Fan Favorite Game

Fortnite, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Overwatch, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Celeste, League of Legends, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Monster Hunter: World

Fan Favorite eSports Game

League of Legends, Dota 2, Overwatch, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Super Smash Bros. Melee, Rocket League, Fortnite, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Most Anticipated Game

The Last of Us 2, Kingdom Hearts 3, The Elder Scrolls 6, Death Stranding, Cyberpunk 2077, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Rage 2, Days Gone, Anthem, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Fan Favorite Esports Team

Cloud9, Team Liquid, Team Solo Mid, 100 Thieves, FaZe Clan, G2, Fnatic

Gaming Moment of the Year

Ninja Plays with Drake, The_Happy_Hob beats the Dark Souls Trilogy without taking a single hit, Red Dead Redemption 2 has the biggest opening weekend of any entertainment property ($725 million), Dr. DisRespect hits a $100 headshot, Tyler1 returns to League of Legends, 16 year old Joseph Saelee becomes Tetris World Champion, Soviet Womble attempts a tactical strategy

Fan Favorite Retro Character

Mario (Super Mario Bros.), Link (The Legend of Zelda), Donkey Kong (Donkey Kong), Pacman (Pacman), Bomberman (Bomberman), Bonk (Bonk’s Adventure), Mega Man (Mega Man), Sonic the Hedgehog (Sonic the Hedgehog), Samus Aran (Metroid)

Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Musician)

Marshmello, Post Malone, Snoop Dogg, Drake, Lupe Fiasco, Justin Bieber

Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Athlete)

Austin Creed (AKA Xavier Woods), Gordon Hayward, Kenny Omega, Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, Ronda Rousey, Jeremy Lin, Neymar Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, David Price

Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Actor)

Vin Diesel, Mila Kunis, Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Zac Efron, Henry Cavill

Fan Favorite Esports Moment

Cloud 9’s League of Legends Worlds Run, OG wins The International 8, Mew2King wins Smash Summit 6, Cloud 9 wins Boston Major, NRG’s 0 second goal in Grand Finals of RLCS, Evil Geniuses wins Call of Duty: World League Grand Finals

Most Desired Franchise Resurrection

Half-life, F-Zero, Banjo-Kazooie, Earthbound, Chrono Trigger, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Jet Set Radio

Fan Favorite Video Game Character

Kratos (God of War), Connor (Detroit: Become Human), Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Marvel’s Spider-Man), Lara Croft (Shadow of the Tomb Raider), Leo Caruso (A Way Out), Alexios and Kassandra (Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey)

Fan Favorite Mobile Game

PUBG Mobile, Pokemon Go, Florence, Arena of Valor, Alto’s Odyssey, Vandals

Fan Favorite Multiplayer Game

Fortnite, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Overwatch, A Way Out, World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth, PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds, Destiny 2: Forsaken, Monster Hunter: World

Fan Favorite Esport Event of the Year

League of Legends Worlds, Dota 2 The International, Overwatch League Grand Finals, Evolution 2018, ELEAGUE Boston Major, Call of Duty: World League Grand Finals

Fan Favorite Collegiate Esport Team

Belleview University, University of Utah, Maryville University, University of Washington, Ohio State, UC Irvine, Robert Morris University, UC Berkeley

E' possibile votare i vincitori delle categorie sul sito dei Gamer's Choice Awards da oggi e fino al 27 novembre 2018.