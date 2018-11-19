The Gamer's Choice Awards in onda il 9 dicembre con Ninja e Post Malone

La CBS ha annunciato che trasmetterà negli USA i The Gamer's Choice Awards 2018, evento "nato per celebrare gli eSports, i giochi competitivi più famosi, i team e gli streamer" e in programma per domenica 9 dicembre.
Allo show prenderanno parte celebrità come Post Malone, Kenny Omega, Ninja, Olivia Munn e tante altre Webstar, di seguito le nomination:
Fan Favorite Male Gamer/ Streamer
Ninja, Shroud, Dr. Disrespect, Tyler1, TimTheTatman, Summit1g, Dr. Lupo, Tfue, Lirik
Fan Favorite Female Gamer/ Streamer
Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Rumay “Hafu” Wang (itsHafu), Kristen “KittyPlays” Michaela, AnneMunition, Kat “Mystik” Gunn, Kim “Geguri” Se-Yeon, Amira “Xmiramira”, Julia “Juliano” Kiran, Zainab “zAAz” Turkie
Fan Favorite Game
Fortnite, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Overwatch, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Celeste, League of Legends, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Monster Hunter: World
Fan Favorite eSports Game
League of Legends, Dota 2, Overwatch, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Super Smash Bros. Melee, Rocket League, Fortnite, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Most Anticipated Game
The Last of Us 2, Kingdom Hearts 3, The Elder Scrolls 6, Death Stranding, Cyberpunk 2077, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Rage 2, Days Gone, Anthem, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Fan Favorite Esports Team
Cloud9, Team Liquid, Team Solo Mid, 100 Thieves, FaZe Clan, G2, Fnatic
Gaming Moment of the Year
Ninja Plays with Drake, The_Happy_Hob beats the Dark Souls Trilogy without taking a single hit, Red Dead Redemption 2 has the biggest opening weekend of any entertainment property ($725 million), Dr. DisRespect hits a $100 headshot, Tyler1 returns to League of Legends, 16 year old Joseph Saelee becomes Tetris World Champion, Soviet Womble attempts a tactical strategy
Fan Favorite Retro Character
Mario (Super Mario Bros.), Link (The Legend of Zelda), Donkey Kong (Donkey Kong), Pacman (Pacman), Bomberman (Bomberman), Bonk (Bonk’s Adventure), Mega Man (Mega Man), Sonic the Hedgehog (Sonic the Hedgehog), Samus Aran (Metroid)
Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Musician)
Marshmello, Post Malone, Snoop Dogg, Drake, Lupe Fiasco, Justin Bieber
Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Athlete)
Austin Creed (AKA Xavier Woods), Gordon Hayward, Kenny Omega, Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, Ronda Rousey, Jeremy Lin, Neymar Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, David Price
Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Actor)
Vin Diesel, Mila Kunis, Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Zac Efron, Henry Cavill
Fan Favorite Esports Moment
Cloud 9’s League of Legends Worlds Run, OG wins The International 8, Mew2King wins Smash Summit 6, Cloud 9 wins Boston Major, NRG’s 0 second goal in Grand Finals of RLCS, Evil Geniuses wins Call of Duty: World League Grand Finals
Most Desired Franchise Resurrection
Half-life, F-Zero, Banjo-Kazooie, Earthbound, Chrono Trigger, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Jet Set Radio
Fan Favorite Video Game Character
Kratos (God of War), Connor (Detroit: Become Human), Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Marvel’s Spider-Man), Lara Croft (Shadow of the Tomb Raider), Leo Caruso (A Way Out), Alexios and Kassandra (Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey)
Fan Favorite Mobile Game
PUBG Mobile, Pokemon Go, Florence, Arena of Valor, Alto’s Odyssey, Vandals
Fan Favorite Multiplayer Game
Fortnite, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Overwatch, A Way Out, World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth, PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds, Destiny 2: Forsaken, Monster Hunter: World
Fan Favorite Esport Event of the Year
League of Legends Worlds, Dota 2 The International, Overwatch League Grand Finals, Evolution 2018, ELEAGUE Boston Major, Call of Duty: World League Grand Finals
Fan Favorite Collegiate Esport Team
Belleview University, University of Utah, Maryville University, University of Washington, Ohio State, UC Irvine, Robert Morris University, UC Berkeley
E' possibile votare i vincitori delle categorie sul sito dei Gamer's Choice Awards da oggi e fino al 27 novembre 2018.