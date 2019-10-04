The House of the Dead 1&2 torneranno con un remake, è ufficiale

Il team indipendente Forever Entertainment ha confermato i rumor delle scorse settimane che volevano l'imminente ritorno della serie The House of the Dead, molto popolare negli anni '90. La compagnia, al lavoro anche sui remake di Panzer Dragoon, ha annunciato di aver acquisito i diritti per le riedizioni di The House of the Dead 1 e 2.

Al momento non ci sono dettagli e l'azienda fa sapere di non poter rivelare data di uscita, piattaforme di riferimento e in generale altre informazioni su questo progetto. Forever Entertainment utilizza il termine "remake" dunque possiamo affermare con sicurezza che non si tratterà di edizioni rimasterizzate.

The House of the Dead e The House of the Dead 2 torneranno sui nostri schermi ma non è chiaro se i due giochi faranno parte di una sola raccolta o se verranno venduti separatamente. Il precedente rumor parlava di un lancio previsto nel corso del 2020 dunque l'attesa potrebbe non essere troppo lunga.

Interessante notare la strategia di SEGA, la casa di Sonic non è direttamente coinvolta nel progetto ma negli ultimi tempi sembra interessata a cedere in licenza alcuni suoi franchise storici come Panzer Dragoon, The House of the Dead e Streets of Rage. Vedremo altri classici SEGA tornare in grande spolvero nel prossimo futuro?