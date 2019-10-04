The House of the Dead 1&2 torneranno con un remake, è ufficiale
Davide Leoni
Il team indipendente Forever Entertainment ha confermato i rumor delle scorse settimane che volevano l'imminente ritorno della serie The House of the Dead, molto popolare negli anni '90. La compagnia, al lavoro anche sui remake di Panzer Dragoon, ha annunciato di aver acquisito i diritti per le riedizioni di The House of the Dead 1 e 2.
Al momento non ci sono dettagli e l'azienda fa sapere di non poter rivelare data di uscita, piattaforme di riferimento e in generale altre informazioni su questo progetto. Forever Entertainment utilizza il termine "remake" dunque possiamo affermare con sicurezza che non si tratterà di edizioni rimasterizzate.
The House of the Dead e The House of the Dead 2 torneranno sui nostri schermi ma non è chiaro se i due giochi faranno parte di una sola raccolta o se verranno venduti separatamente. Il precedente rumor parlava di un lancio previsto nel corso del 2020 dunque l'attesa potrebbe non essere troppo lunga.
Interessante notare la strategia di SEGA, la casa di Sonic non è direttamente coinvolta nel progetto ma negli ultimi tempi sembra interessata a cedere in licenza alcuni suoi franchise storici come Panzer Dragoon, The House of the Dead e Streets of Rage. Vedremo altri classici SEGA tornare in grande spolvero nel prossimo futuro?
Hi Guys! We confirm the signing of the agreement regarding remakes of the games "The House of the Dead" and "The House of the Dead 2". No platforms or release dates have been confirmed, and unfortunately we can’t say anything more for now. Please keep fingers crossed for us and..— Forever Entertainment (@ForeverEntert) 3 ottobre 2019
Altri contenuti per The House Of The Dead 1&2 Remake
The House Of The Dead 1&2 Remake
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- Switch
- PS4
- Xbox One X
- PS4 Pro
- Xbox One
- Genere: Non disponibile
Quanto attendi: The House Of The Dead 1&2 Remake
Hype totali: 0
Contenuti più Letti
- 28 commentiGTA 6 su PC, PS5 e Xbox Scarlett: trapela la lista parziale dei brani delle stazioni radio
- 78 commentiGTA 6 sarà esclusiva temporale su PS5 per un mese?
- Fortnite: Stagione 11 rimandata, ecco le novità dell'aggiornamento 10.40.1
- 11 commentiPlayStation 4: il cross-play è uscito dalla beta ed è ora disponibile
- Pokemon GO: Guida Ricerche sul Campo di ottobre 2019, missioni e ricompense
- 83 commentiDeath Stranding: il nuovo trailer italiano mostra una figura gigantesca!
- 4 commentiEA regala un mese di abbonamento Origin Access su PC attivando la Verifica di Accesso
- 3 commentiAssassin's Creed Odyssey: Ubisoft annuncia la fine del supporto
- 3 commentiAggiornamento di FIFA 20: il Title Update 2 risolve tantissimi bug e problemi di gameplay
- PlayStation Plus: bonus gratis per PES 2019, Warface e Brawlhalla