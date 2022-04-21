The House of the Dead Remake: il classico SEGA confermato su PC, PlayStation e Xbox
Dopo le diverse voci di corridoio che davano per certa non solo l'uscita di The House of the Dead Remake su PS4, ma anche su Xbox, arriva una conferma che il revival del classico arcade di SEGA sbarcherà anche su sistemi dopo essere già arrivato su Nintendo Switch.
The House of the Dead Remake sarà infatti disponibile su PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam e Google Stadia (oltre ad essere giocabile in retrocompatibilità su PS5 e Xbox Series X/S) a partire dal prossimo 28 aprile 2022. Non è chiaro se le nuove versioni avranno alcune differenze ludiche o tecniche rispetto alla già disponibile edizione Switch, ma sembra che il titolo offrirà i medesimi contenuti anche sulle altre piattaforme annunciate.
Come riportato inoltre dalla pagina Twitter Wiki of the Dead, il remake prodotto da Forever Entertainment verrà venduto al prezzo di 24,99 euro su tutti i sistemi. Nei confronti della versione per la console ibrida Nintendo, critica e pubblico hanno evidenziato alcuni problemi nel sistema di controllo che non permetterebbero di godersi The House of the Dead Remake al meglio della sua forma: non è dunque da escludere che l'arrivo su PC, Stadia e console PlayStation e Xbox possa risolvere questo tipo di inconvenienti, consegnando così ai giocatori un titolo godibile esattamente come in passato nelle sale giochi di tutto il mondo.
The House of the Dead: Remake is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC (Steam, GOG), and Google Stadia on April 28th. Price is 24.99 USD/EUR.— The Wiki of the Dead (@wiki_dead) April 21, 2022
Source (Polish): https://t.co/tlPXbEYSTm#ハウスオブザデッド #HODRemake #thehouseofthedead pic.twitter.com/hUcncScdDm
