The House of the Dead Remake, non solo Switch: gli zombie in arrivo su Xbox?

The House of the Dead Remake è disponibile su Nintendo Switch dal 7 aprile 2022 in formato digitale, e si appresta ad arrivare anche in edizione fisica sulla console ibrida Nintendo il prossimo 26 maggio. Tuttavia altre novità potrebbero essere in arrivo per la riedizione del classico SEGA da sala giochi.

Non solo sembra che The House of the Dead Remake sia in arrivo su PS4 dato che il gioco è stato avvistato all'interno del database PSN, ma lo stesso passaggio potrebbe compierlo anche sulle console della famiglia Xbox. Un utente ha infatti mostrato su Twitter delle immagini prese dall'Xbox Store relative al titolo sviluppato da MegaPixel Studio e pubblicato da Forever Entertainment, del quale esisterebbe già una pagina apposita.

Dalle foto è possibile notare che The House of the Dead Remake su Xbox peserà 3,40GB, mentre alla voce "preorder" viene riportata la data del prossimo 27 aprile. Altri dettagli particolari non sembrano emergere dagli scatti condivisi dal giocatore. Chiaramente quanto mostrato finora, sebbene sembri lasciare spazio a pochi dubbi, va preso comunque con il beneficio del dubbio dato che né lo sviluppatore, né il publisher hanno finora mai confermato l'esistenza di versioni Xbox (e PlayStation) dell'iconico sparatutto di binari a base di non-morti.

Vi piacerebbe l'arrivo di The House of the Dead Remake anche sulle piattaforme di casa Microsoft?