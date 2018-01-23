The Inpatient per PlayStation VR: i primi voti della stampa internazionale

Nel momento in cui scriviamo, The Inpatient può contare su un Metascore pari a 63/100 su Metacritic:
- PlayStation LifeStyle - 8,5
- Areajugones - 8
- Critical Hit - 6
- PSU - 6
- TheSixthAxis - 6
- CGMagazine - 6
- Press Start - 6
- Trusted Reviews - 6
- God is a Geek - 5,5
- Push Square - 5
- EasyAllies - 5
- Metro GameCentral - 4
- UploadVR - 7,5
- Stevivor - 6,5
- Destructoid - 6,5
- Game Informer USA - 6,5
The Inpatient sarà disponibile dal 24 gennaio 2018 in esclusiva su PlayStation VR.
