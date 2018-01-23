The Inpatient per PlayStation VR: i primi voti della stampa internazionale

, il nuovo gioco degli autori di, non sembra aver convinto pienamente la maggior parte della critica internazionale. Le principali testate hanno valutato il gioco con voti che vanno in media dal 5 al 7.5, anche se non mancano punteggi superiori.

Nel momento in cui scriviamo, The Inpatient può contare su un Metascore pari a 63/100 su Metacritic:

PlayStation LifeStyle - 8,5

Areajugones - 8

Critical Hit - 6

PSU - 6

TheSixthAxis - 6

CGMagazine - 6

Press Start - 6

Trusted Reviews - 6

God is a Geek - 5,5

Push Square - 5

EasyAllies - 5

Metro GameCentral - 4

UploadVR - 7,5

Stevivor - 6,5

Destructoid - 6,5

Game Informer USA - 6,5

The Inpatient sarà disponibile dal 24 gennaio 2018 in esclusiva su PlayStation VR.