The Inpatient per PlayStation VR: i primi voti della stampa internazionale

The Inpatient, il nuovo gioco degli autori di Until Dawn, non sembra aver convinto pienamente la maggior parte della critica internazionale. Le principali testate hanno valutato il gioco con voti che vanno in media dal 5 al 7.5, anche se non mancano punteggi superiori.

Nel momento in cui scriviamo, The Inpatient può contare su un Metascore pari a 63/100 su Metacritic:

  • PlayStation LifeStyle - 8,5
  • Areajugones - 8
  • Critical Hit - 6
  • PSU - 6
  • TheSixthAxis - 6
  • CGMagazine - 6
  • Press Start - 6
  • Trusted Reviews - 6
  • God is a Geek - 5,5
  • Push Square - 5
  • EasyAllies - 5
  • Metro GameCentral - 4
  • UploadVR - 7,5
  • Stevivor - 6,5
  • Destructoid - 6,5
  • Game Informer USA - 6,5

The Inpatient sarà disponibile dal 24 gennaio 2018 in esclusiva su PlayStation VR.

