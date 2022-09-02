The Last of Us Parte 1 disponibile su PS5: Naughty Dog ringrazia i fan per il supporto

The Last of Us Parte 1 è ufficialmente disponibile su PlayStation 5, pubblicato il 2 settembre 2022 in tutto il mondo. I giocatori si preparano a rivivere (o affrontare per la prima volta) l'avventura di Joel ed Ellie con tutte le migliorie tecniche rese possibili dalle potenzialità della console net-gen targata Sony.

In occasione del lancio, Naughty Dog ha preso parola attraverso i suoi canali social per ringraziare non solo i giocatori per il supporto dimostrato, ma anche gli sviluppatori per il lavoro svolto: "The Last of Us Parte 1 è ora disponibile in tutto il mondo! Grazie a voi fan per il vostro supporto e coinvolgimento, e grazie ai membri del nostro studio ed i nostri partner a SIE per gli incredibili contributi forniti", scrive la compagnia californiana su Twitter.

Sentimenti condivisi anche da Neil Druckmann, co-presidente di Naughty Dog, che ha condiviso un breve tweet per esprimere la sua gratitudine verso i giocatori: "Che stiate vivendo il viaggio di Joel ed Ellie nuovamente o per la prima volta, grazie per il vostro incredibile supporto. Alla prossima".

Se volete farvi un'idea più concreta sul titolo, la nostra recensione di The Last of Us Parte 1 illustra nel dettaglio tutte le caratteristiche di questo remake. Potete inoltre leggere la nostra intervista esclusiva a Naughty Dog su The Last of Us Parte 1, con diversi approfondimenti sul gioco da parte degli sviluppatori. Ricordiamo infine che l'opera arriverà nel prossimo futuro anche su PC, sebbene per il momento non sia stato rivelato quando.

Avete già fatto vostro The Last of Us Parte 1 oppure no?