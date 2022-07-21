Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. The Last of Us Parte 1
  3. Notizie

The Last of Us Parte 1, i leak non si fermano: video, controlli, immagini e menu

The Last of Us Parte 1, i leak non si fermano: video, controlli, immagini e menu
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Dopo i leak che avevano colpito The Last of Us: Parte II e il reveal anticipato del trailer di annuncio del remake di The Last of Us, il team di Naughty Dog si trova a dover affrontare ancora una volta una massiccia fuga di notizie.

In seguito all'approdo in rete di immagini e video leak di The Last of Us: Parte I, è infatti tempo di una ulteriore ondata di leak. Dalle pagine di Reddit e Resetera, oltre che dai social network, trapelano in particolare nuovi screenshot e brevi video gameplay dedicati al ritorno in scena di Ellie e Joel. Uno di questi ultimi consente peraltro di dare un'occhiata anche al nuovo banco da lavoro, che i protagonisti potranno utilizzare per modificare e potenziare il proprio equipaggiamento. Dal materiale trafugato, emerge anche il menu di pausa di The Last of Us: Parte I, oltre alla configurazione dei comandi del gioco prevista con l'utilizzo del DualSense.

Per i più curiosi, segnaliamo che il materiale è visionabile nei cinguettii che trovate direttamente in calce a questa news. Al momento, da Naughty Dog non sono giunti commenti a questa ennesima violazione dei meccanismi di protezione delle informazioni messi in piedi dalla software house di casa Sony. Intanto, The Last of Us: Parte I è entrato in fase Gold.

Quanto è interessante?
2
anteprima

The Last of Us Part 1: il remake che non ti aspetti su PS5 e PC

Altri contenuti per The Last of Us Parte 1

  1. FIFA 23: la modalità Pro Clubs non avrà il crossplay, i fan sono furiosi
  2. League of Legends, conclusa Regular Season PG Nationals: la classifica finale