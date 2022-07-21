The Last of Us Parte 1, i leak non si fermano: video, controlli, immagini e menu
Dopo i leak che avevano colpito The Last of Us: Parte II e il reveal anticipato del trailer di annuncio del remake di The Last of Us, il team di Naughty Dog si trova a dover affrontare ancora una volta una massiccia fuga di notizie.
In seguito all'approdo in rete di immagini e video leak di The Last of Us: Parte I, è infatti tempo di una ulteriore ondata di leak. Dalle pagine di Reddit e Resetera, oltre che dai social network, trapelano in particolare nuovi screenshot e brevi video gameplay dedicati al ritorno in scena di Ellie e Joel. Uno di questi ultimi consente peraltro di dare un'occhiata anche al nuovo banco da lavoro, che i protagonisti potranno utilizzare per modificare e potenziare il proprio equipaggiamento. Dal materiale trafugato, emerge anche il menu di pausa di The Last of Us: Parte I, oltre alla configurazione dei comandi del gioco prevista con l'utilizzo del DualSense.
Per i più curiosi, segnaliamo che il materiale è visionabile nei cinguettii che trovate direttamente in calce a questa news. Al momento, da Naughty Dog non sono giunti commenti a questa ennesima violazione dei meccanismi di protezione delle informazioni messi in piedi dalla software house di casa Sony. Intanto, The Last of Us: Parte I è entrato in fase Gold.
The Last Of Us Part 1: Controller Layout pic.twitter.com/dP1BN8F3Km— Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) July 21, 2022
Yup... it's another wave of leaks again.— Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) July 20, 2022
More screenshots of The Last of Us: Part 1 are emerging... pic.twitter.com/E80d8jCQVC
A NEW two minute gameplay video of The Last of Us: Part I has leaked... this may answer a lot of questions for sure. https://t.co/gyHoGJwMoP— Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) July 20, 2022
We'll be marking this a major spoiler, please turn away from this Tweet.— Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) July 20, 2022
For those who want to see, the leaker from Reddit has leaked a look at the new workbench.
(via @Shpeshal_Nick)https://t.co/0JfDraWAKK
We'll be using spoiler tags from now to retain people who do not wish to see spoilers from The Last of Us: Part 1.— Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) July 20, 2022
We do have a new look of the new pause menu, seemingly alike from TLOU2 with a look at the visual options to offer, via @Shpeshal_Nick pic.twitter.com/npigsk5RXr
