The Last of Us Parte 1, i leak non si fermano: video, controlli, immagini e menu

Dopo i leak che avevano colpito The Last of Us: Parte II e il reveal anticipato del trailer di annuncio del remake di The Last of Us, il team di Naughty Dog si trova a dover affrontare ancora una volta una massiccia fuga di notizie.

In seguito all'approdo in rete di immagini e video leak di The Last of Us: Parte I, è infatti tempo di una ulteriore ondata di leak. Dalle pagine di Reddit e Resetera, oltre che dai social network, trapelano in particolare nuovi screenshot e brevi video gameplay dedicati al ritorno in scena di Ellie e Joel. Uno di questi ultimi consente peraltro di dare un'occhiata anche al nuovo banco da lavoro, che i protagonisti potranno utilizzare per modificare e potenziare il proprio equipaggiamento. Dal materiale trafugato, emerge anche il menu di pausa di The Last of Us: Parte I, oltre alla configurazione dei comandi del gioco prevista con l'utilizzo del DualSense.



Per i più curiosi, segnaliamo che il materiale è visionabile nei cinguettii che trovate direttamente in calce a questa news. Al momento, da Naughty Dog non sono giunti commenti a questa ennesima violazione dei meccanismi di protezione delle informazioni messi in piedi dalla software house di casa Sony. Intanto, The Last of Us: Parte I è entrato in fase Gold.