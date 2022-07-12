The Last of Us Parte 1: zero crunch durante lo sviluppo, presto nuovi dettagli

A quanto pare, fortunatamente The Last of Us Parte 1 non ha richiesto crunch time, stando alle parole di Anthony Vaccaro, Environment Artist di Naughty Dog, il quale si è meravigliato di questa situazione, accaduta a quanto pare per la prima volta nella sua carriera all'interno.

"Questa è la prima volta che accade in tredici anni di carriera in vari studi, è davvero la prima volta che non ho dovuto fare crunch per completare lo sviluppo di un gioco."

Queste le parole di Anthony, pubblicate dopo l'annuncio della fase Gold di The Last Of Us Parte 1. Lo sviluppatore ammette come si tratti di "una bella sensazione" anche se "c'è ancora da fare per rendere questo ambiente sempre più salutare."

Naughty Dog ha poi affermato che "non vede l'ora di mostrare di più sul gameplay, la tecnologia e altri aspetti del gioco nelle settimane che ci separano dal lancio"... allusione ad un probabile State of Play dedicato a The Last of Us Parte 1? E' presto per dirlo ma è probabile che Sony stia pianificando un reveal più completo per il remake del primo The Last of Us.

Nel frattempo lo sviluppatore Robert Morrison ha difeso The Last of Us Parte 1 affermando come il progetto sia qualcosa di più che un semplice "gioco succhia soldi a costo zero per Naughty Dog."