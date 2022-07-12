The Last of Us Parte 1: zero crunch durante lo sviluppo, presto nuovi dettagli
Davide Leoni
A quanto pare, fortunatamente The Last of Us Parte 1 non ha richiesto crunch time, stando alle parole di Anthony Vaccaro, Environment Artist di Naughty Dog, il quale si è meravigliato di questa situazione, accaduta a quanto pare per la prima volta nella sua carriera all'interno.
"Questa è la prima volta che accade in tredici anni di carriera in vari studi, è davvero la prima volta che non ho dovuto fare crunch per completare lo sviluppo di un gioco."
Queste le parole di Anthony, pubblicate dopo l'annuncio della fase Gold di The Last Of Us Parte 1. Lo sviluppatore ammette come si tratti di "una bella sensazione" anche se "c'è ancora da fare per rendere questo ambiente sempre più salutare."
Naughty Dog ha poi affermato che "non vede l'ora di mostrare di più sul gameplay, la tecnologia e altri aspetti del gioco nelle settimane che ci separano dal lancio"... allusione ad un probabile State of Play dedicato a The Last of Us Parte 1? E' presto per dirlo ma è probabile che Sony stia pianificando un reveal più completo per il remake del primo The Last of Us.
Nel frattempo lo sviluppatore Robert Morrison ha difeso The Last of Us Parte 1 affermando come il progetto sia qualcosa di più che un semplice "gioco succhia soldi a costo zero per Naughty Dog."
This is the first time in my 13 year career, across multiple studios that I didn't need to crunch to finish a game. Feels good, really good. Especially hitting the same quality bar as TLOU2. More work to keep doing but proud of the big changes so far to make the studio healthier. https://t.co/gbzyHKpVbh— Anthony Vaccaro (@vaccaro3d) July 11, 2022
We're looking forward to showing you more of the amazing visuals, tech, and gameplay the team has worked on in the next couple of months up to launch. Stay tuned! https://t.co/e2yJeMpj9J— Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) July 12, 2022
Altri contenuti per The Last of Us Parte 1
- The Last of Us Parte 1: il remake di TLOU esce su PlayStation Plus al lancio oppure no?
- The Last of Us Parte I è gold: il remake si prepara al debutto su PS5
- The Last of Us Parte I: quando parte il preload su PlayStation 5?
- The Last of Us Part I è un gioco succhiasoldi? Tutt'altro, secondo uno sviluppatore
- The Last of Us Part I: c'è una possibilità che la Firefly Edition arrivi in Europa
The Last of Us Parte 1
- In Uscita su
- PS5
- Pc
- Date di Pubblicazione
- PS5 : 02/09/2022
- Genere: Azione/Avventura
- Sviluppatore: Naughty Dog
- Publisher: PlayStation Studios
Quanto attendi: The Last of Us Parte 1
Hype totali: 59
Contenuti più Letti
- 22 commentiHorizon Forbidden West: anche Sony ironizza sul corsivo con un divertente meme
- Amazon Prime Day: migliori offerte videogiochi e accessori PS5, Xbox, Switch, PS4 e PC
- 8 commentiAssassin's Creed 3 Liberation rimosso da Steam ma resta giocabile da chi lo ha comprato
- Amazon Prime Day: The Last of Us Part II in offerta al miglior prezzo di sempre
- 9 commentiXbox Game Pass: tutti i nuovi giochi in uscita negli ultimi mesi del 2022
- Overwatch: un cosplay di Mercy molto estivo realizzato da AGFlower
- 11 commentiFinal Fantasy 16 perde il titolo di 'gioco più atteso' in Giappone: ecco chi l'ha superato
- Ricevi 5 euro solamente ascoltando un brano su Amazon Music Free
- Un mare di sconti da Unieuro su Nintendo Switch e accessori PS4, prima del Prime Day!
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake per PS4 e PS5 sono in offerta a partire da 15,99 euro