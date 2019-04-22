The Last of Us 2 per PlayStation 4 uscirà a fine settembre?
Davide Leoni
The Last of Us 2 uscirà nel 2019? A marzo un rivenditore peruviano aveva indicato ottobre come data di lancio, adesso un rivenditore slovacco anticipa la data... a fine settembre!
Il negozio Pro Gaming Shop ha inserito in listino The Last of Us 2 con tanto di copertina (probabilmente un semplice artwork provvisorio) e data di lancio fissata per il 27 settembre 2019, un venerdì, ovvero il giorno scelto da Sony per lanciare la maggior parte dei suoi titoli AAA in Europa, come accaduto per God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Marvel's Spider-Man e come accadrà questa settimana per Days Gone.
The Last of Us 2 uscirà quindi il 27 settembre 2019? Al momento tutto tace da parte di Naughty Dog e del publisher giapponese, la scorsa settimana Mark Cerny ha però fatto capire che il gioco potrebbe arrivare in futuro anche su PlayStation 5 insieme ad altri giochi first party come Ghost of Tsushima e Death Stranding. Quando scopriremo la data di lancio di The Last Of Us Part 2? Speriamo presto, se la data di pubblicazione è realmente fissata per fine settembre, potrebbe non mancare molto al reveal ufficiale.
Altri contenuti per The Last of Us Part II
- The Last of Us Part II: ecco Ellie e Joel nella scena più ambiziosa per Naughty Dog
- Sony punta a lanciare The Last of Us Part II nel 2019, secondo un insider
- The Last of Us 2 uscirà anche su PS5? L'ultima scena è stata girata...
- The Last of Us 2: Neil Druckmann e l'attrice Laura Bailey in una foto delle sessioni mocap
- The Last of Us 2: il rapper Logic comparirà nel gioco
The Last of Us Part II
- In Uscita su
- PS4
- PS4 Pro
- Genere: Azione/Avventura
- Sviluppatore: Naughty Dog
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Quanto attendi: The Last of Us Part II
Hype totali: 436
Contenuti più Letti
- 10 commentiSconti PlayStation Store: 5 giochi PS4 in offerta per Pasqua
- 16 commentiPlayStation Plus: rumor e speculazioni sui giochi gratis di maggio 2019
- 26 commentiFinal Fantasy 9 diventa più bello che mai grazie ad una mod per PC
- 36 commentiMortal Kombat 11: Recensione del violentissimo picchiaduro NetherRealm
- 20 commentiNuova Nintendo Switch: un fan prova a immaginarla con design a conchiglia
- 1 commentiGameStop Flash Sales: ultime ore per gli sconti di Pasqua, terminano domani
- 6 commentiSekiro Shadows Die Twice: in arrivo l'update 1.03 su PC, PS4 e Xbox One
- 1 commentiNo Man's Sky: modder ricrea la Cattedrale di Notre Dame su un mondo alieno
- 1 commentiMinecraft next-gen: Digital Foundry testa le potenzialità del Ray Tracing
- 16 commentiL'autore di Star Citizen difende Anthem: BioWare può ancora sistemarlo