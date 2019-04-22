The Last of Us 2 per PlayStation 4 uscirà a fine settembre?

The Last of Us 2 uscirà nel 2019? A marzo un rivenditore peruviano aveva indicato ottobre come data di lancio, adesso un rivenditore slovacco anticipa la data... a fine settembre!

Il negozio Pro Gaming Shop ha inserito in listino The Last of Us 2 con tanto di copertina (probabilmente un semplice artwork provvisorio) e data di lancio fissata per il 27 settembre 2019, un venerdì, ovvero il giorno scelto da Sony per lanciare la maggior parte dei suoi titoli AAA in Europa, come accaduto per God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Marvel's Spider-Man e come accadrà questa settimana per Days Gone.

The Last of Us 2 uscirà quindi il 27 settembre 2019? Al momento tutto tace da parte di Naughty Dog e del publisher giapponese, la scorsa settimana Mark Cerny ha però fatto capire che il gioco potrebbe arrivare in futuro anche su PlayStation 5 insieme ad altri giochi first party come Ghost of Tsushima e Death Stranding. Quando scopriremo la data di lancio di The Last Of Us Part 2? Speriamo presto, se la data di pubblicazione è realmente fissata per fine settembre, potrebbe non mancare molto al reveal ufficiale.