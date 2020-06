The Last Of Us 2: scontro sui social tra Neil Druckmann, Cory Barlog e Jason Schreier

Hey Neil, this is weirdly personal. Still not sure why you feel the need to go after me multiple times for expressing that I felt an analogy was tacky. I sure hope it's not related to my recent reporting on your studio. Be well and best of luck on the launch. — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 14, 2020

Wow, Cory. If by "us" you mean "people in power who facilitate the overwork and exploitation of labor" then sure, I'd be proud to say my bread and butter is tearing you down. If by "us" you mean "game developers" then that's nonsense and we both know it — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 14, 2020