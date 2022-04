The Last of Us 2, tante emozioni in soli 14 secondi: un'animazione ha stregato Naughty Dog

April showers 🌧 Daphne's beautiful animation of Ellie from The Last of Us Part II shows so many emotions in less than 14 seconds



For more from Daphne: https://t.co/ViXJvHJDow



Send us your own art, cosplay, and more here: https://t.co/Phy0iNScpD pic.twitter.com/EuhyQzV7bk