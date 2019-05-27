The Last of Us 2: trailer questa settimana e lancio previsto in autunno?
Davide Leoni
Non solo Death Stranding, sembra che questa settimana avremo anche nuovi dettagli su The Last of Us Part 2, almeno secondo quanto riportato dall'insider Nibel, che condivide alcuni rumor diffusi dalla redazione spagnola di GameReactor.
Secondo quanto riportato, The Last of Us 2 uscirà durante l'autunno di quest'anno e un nuovo trailer arriverà questa settimana, probabilmente tra mercoledì e giovedì, praticamente in contemporanea con il nuovo video di Death Stranding anticipato questa mattina da Hideo Kojima.
Che Sony stia pensando di trasmettere un nuovo State of Play nei prossimi giorni, pur non avendo ancora annunciato nulla in merito? Di certo, la casa giapponese non vuole lasciare spazio ai rivali nel periodo pre E3, andando a occupare spazi comunicativi importanti pur non essendo presente alla fiera di Los Angeles.
Per il momento, lo stesso Nibel consiglia di prendere tutto con le pinze, vi invitiamo quindi a fare altrettanto in attesa di eventuali conferme o smentite...
RUMOR: Spanish website https://t.co/OXztoBtQTh is reporting that there will be a The Last Of Us 2 trailer this week as well, game to be released this fall— Nibel (@Nibellion) 27 maggio 2019
Take with a grain of salt of coursehttps://t.co/2Xp68dzsnZ pic.twitter.com/ZxPCAV324w
The Last of Us Part II
- In Uscita su
- PS4
- PS4 Pro
- Genere: Azione/Avventura
- Sviluppatore: Naughty Dog
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Quanto attendi: The Last of Us Part II
Hype totali: 446
