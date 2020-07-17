The Last of Us Part 2 conquista anche gli USA: primo nella classifica NPD
Antonio Izzo
Dopo aver raggiunto la vetta delle classifiche in Giappone, Regno Unito e Italia, The Last of Us Part 2 ha fatto altrettanto anche negli USA.
NPD ha appena comunicato i dati sulle vendite negli Stati Uniti d'America relativi al mese di giugno 2020, e non stupisce affatto vedere The Last of Us Part 2 in cima davanti a tutti. Questo mese nulla hanno potuto blockbuster del calibro di Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Animal Crossing New Horizon e Grand Theft Auto 5, che hanno dovuto accontentarsi delle posizioni immediatamente successive:
NPD - TOP 20 videogiochi USA giugno 2020
- The Last of Us Part II – PS4
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons* – Switch
- Grand Theft Auto V – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Mortal Kombat 11 – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Red Dead Redemption II – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Ring Fit Adventure – Switch
- NBA 2K20 – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Mario Kart 8: Deluxe* – Switch
- Minecraft Dungeons* – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* – Switch
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Minecraft: Playstation 4 Edition – PS4
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Borderlands 3 – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Need for Speed: Heat – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Persona 4 Golden – PC
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – PS4, Xbox One, PC
*Vendite digitali su Nintendo Switch non incluse
The Last of Us Part 2 è il gioco ad aver incassato di più nel mese di lancio durante il 2020. Ha anche fatto registrare il secondo miglior mese di debutto di sempre per quanto riguarda un'esclusiva Sony negli USA, dietro solamente a Marvel's Spider-Man. Inoltre, è già diventato il terzo gioco più venduto negli Stati Uniti d'America durante il 2020, dietro a Call of Duty Modern Warfare e Animal Crossing New Horizons, e davanti a Final Fantasy 7 Remake e GTA 5.
In ambito console, ha trionfato ancora una volta Nintendo Switch. Tuttavia, complessivamente il mercato hardware ha registrato un calo degli incassi del 17% rispetto al mese di giugno del 2019. È il primo declino che si verifica da febbraio 2020. L'accessorio più venduto è stato ancora una volta l'Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller.
The Last of Us Parte 2
- In Uscita su
- PS4
- PS4 Pro
- Date di Pubblicazione
- PS4 : 19/06/2020
- PS4 Pro : 19/06/2020
- Genere: Azione/Avventura
- Sviluppatore: Naughty Dog
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Che voto dai a: The Last of Us Parte 2
Voti: 345
