The Last of Us Part 2 conquista anche gli USA: primo nella classifica NPD

Dopo aver raggiunto la vetta delle classifiche in Giappone, Regno Unito e Italia, The Last of Us Part 2 ha fatto altrettanto anche negli USA.

NPD ha appena comunicato i dati sulle vendite negli Stati Uniti d'America relativi al mese di giugno 2020, e non stupisce affatto vedere The Last of Us Part 2 in cima davanti a tutti. Questo mese nulla hanno potuto blockbuster del calibro di Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Animal Crossing New Horizon e Grand Theft Auto 5, che hanno dovuto accontentarsi delle posizioni immediatamente successive:

NPD - TOP 20 videogiochi USA giugno 2020

The Last of Us Part II – PS4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – PS4, Xbox One, PC Animal Crossing: New Horizons* – Switch Grand Theft Auto V – PS4, Xbox One, PC Mortal Kombat 11 – PS4, Xbox One, PC Red Dead Redemption II – PS4, Xbox One, PC Ring Fit Adventure – Switch NBA 2K20 – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC Mario Kart 8: Deluxe* – Switch Minecraft Dungeons* – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* – Switch Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – PS4, Xbox One, PC Minecraft: Playstation 4 Edition – PS4 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – PS4, Xbox One, PC Borderlands 3 – PS4, Xbox One, PC Need for Speed: Heat – PS4, Xbox One, PC Persona 4 Golden – PC SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – PS4, Xbox One, PC

*Vendite digitali su Nintendo Switch non incluse

The Last of Us Part 2 è il gioco ad aver incassato di più nel mese di lancio durante il 2020. Ha anche fatto registrare il secondo miglior mese di debutto di sempre per quanto riguarda un'esclusiva Sony negli USA, dietro solamente a Marvel's Spider-Man. Inoltre, è già diventato il terzo gioco più venduto negli Stati Uniti d'America durante il 2020, dietro a Call of Duty Modern Warfare e Animal Crossing New Horizons, e davanti a Final Fantasy 7 Remake e GTA 5.

In ambito console, ha trionfato ancora una volta Nintendo Switch. Tuttavia, complessivamente il mercato hardware ha registrato un calo degli incassi del 17% rispetto al mese di giugno del 2019. È il primo declino che si verifica da febbraio 2020. L'accessorio più venduto è stato ancora una volta l'Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller.