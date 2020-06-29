The Last of Us Part 2 debutta in prima posizione anche nella classifica italiana

Avevamo ben pochi dubbi al riguardo, ma adesso è arrivata anche l'ufficialità. The Last of Us Part 2 ha esordito in in prima posizione anche nella classifica delle vendite italiana redatta da IIDEA (Italian Interactive Digital Entertainment Association).

L'ultimo lavoro di Naughty Dog ha relegato FIFA 20 e Animal Crossing New Horizons, due dei giochi più venduti degli ultimi mesi, in seconda e terza posizione. In quarta e quinta piazza siedono invece l'immortale Grand Theft Auto 5 e Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. A seguire potete consultare le classifiche complete diffuse da IIDEA, indicative del periodo compreso dal 15 al 21 giugno.

Top 10 aggregata

The Last of Us Parte II (PS4) FIFA 20 (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo Switch) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) The Last of Us Remastered (PS4) Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4) Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Nintendo Switch)

Top 10 Console

The Last of Us Parte II (PS4) FIFA 20 (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo Switch) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) The Last of Us Remastered (PS4) Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4) Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Nintendo Switch)

Top 10 PC

Persona 4 Golden Civilization 6 Dark Souls III Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege The Sims 4 Tekken 7 Napoleon: Total War Collection Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin Project CARS 2 Little Nightmares

A livello mondiale, ricordiamo, The Last of Us Part 2 ha venduto oltre 4 milioni di copie in tre giorni (dal 19 al 21 giugno), un dato che lo ha trasformato sul gioco esclusivo per PS4 venduto più rapidamente di sempre, più di Marvel's Spider-Man e God of War.