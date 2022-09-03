The Last of Us Part I Firefly Edition: a molti è arrivata danneggiata, ma niente cambio

La Firefly Edition di The Last of Us Part I, l'edizione più prestigiosa del remake di Naughty Dog, è letteralmente andata a ruba. Indirizzata ai soli Stati Uniti d'America, ha visto le sue scorte esaurirsi in pochissime ore dopo l'apertura dei preordini avvenuta a giugno e in brevissimo tempo dopo il restock del 2 settembre.

Mentre noi europei continuiamo a rimanere a bocca asciutta e gli onnipresenti scalper tentano di scucire qualche soldo a chi è disposto a pagare molto di più del prezzo di listino, possiamo sicuramente immaginare la soddisfazione di coloro che sono riusciti ad accaparrarsi una copia acquistandola quando era possibile da PlayStation Direct USA.

Purtroppo, la felicità di alcuni è stata pesantemente smorzata quando si sono ritrovati a casa una copia danneggiata della Firefly Edition... Come potete vedere in calce a questa notizia, diversi utenti hanno ricevuto un pacco mal imballato e incapace di proteggere in maniera adeguata la costosa edizione di The Last of Us Part I. Le confezioni mostrate risultano essere usurate e ammaccate, un vero colpo al cuore per i collezionisti e per chiunque ha scelto di spendere 99,99 dollari per un oggetto di questo tipo.

Oltre il danno, c'è anche la beffa: a giudicare dalla testimonianza di un utente, Sony non è in grado di sostituire le copie danneggiate, probabilmente perché le scorte sono completamente esaurite. All'interessato si è limitata ad offrire uno sconto del 20% su un futuro ordine su PlayStation Direct, una consolazione che appare senz'altro magra.

Nel caso ve lo foste perso, segnaliamo che nella Firefly Edition di The Last of Us Part I trovano posto tutti i contenuti digitali aggiuntivi della Digital Deluxe Edition (bonus, skin e altro), una SteelBook esclusiva e i quattro numeri del fumetto The Last of Us: American Dream con nuove cover art. Avete già letto la nostra recensione di The Last of Us Part I e l'intervista esclusiva a Naughty Dog?