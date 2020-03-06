The Last of Us Serie TV: il creatore di Chernobyl rivela i suoi giochi preferiti
Davide Leoni
Ieri HBO ha annunciato la serie TV di The Last of Us prodotta da Craig Mazin (autore di Chernobyl) e supervisionata da Neil Druckmann di Naughty Dog. A seguito di questa notizia in molti hanno chiesto a Craig quali siano i suoi videogiochi preferiti e l'autore ha immediatamente risposto su Twitter.
Mazin non è solo uno sceneggiatore di successo (attualmente al lavoro anche sul film di Borderlands) ma anche un grande appassionato di videogiochi, tanto da non essersi certo risparmiato nell'elencare i suoi titoli preferiti, tra i quali figurano The Last of Us, GTA 4 e 5, 007 GoldenEye, BioShock, Super Mario 64 e la trilogia di Mass Effect. Di seguito l'elenco in ordine casuale e non di preferenza:
- The Last of Us
- The Elder Scrolls Oblivion/Skyrim
- GTA IV/V
- Fallout 3/New Vegas/Fallout 4
- 007 GoldenEye
- Super Mario 64
- BioShock
- Trilogia di Mass Effect
- Red Dead Redemption
- Half-Life
- Portal
- Batman Arkham City
- The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time
- Star Raiders
- Dishonored 2
- The Bard's Tale
La serie di The Last of Us sarà co-prodotta da HBO e PlayStation Productions, Neil Druckmann si è detto entusiasta di poter lavorare su questo progetto anche se prima di mettersi al lavoro è necessario terminare lo sviluppo di The Last of Us 2 Parte 2, in uscita il 29 maggio.
