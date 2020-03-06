Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
The Last of Us Serie TV: il creatore di Chernobyl rivela i suoi giochi preferiti

Ieri HBO ha annunciato la serie TV di The Last of Us prodotta da Craig Mazin (autore di Chernobyl) e supervisionata da Neil Druckmann di Naughty Dog. A seguito di questa notizia in molti hanno chiesto a Craig quali siano i suoi videogiochi preferiti e l'autore ha immediatamente risposto su Twitter.

Mazin non è solo uno sceneggiatore di successo (attualmente al lavoro anche sul film di Borderlands) ma anche un grande appassionato di videogiochi, tanto da non essersi certo risparmiato nell'elencare i suoi titoli preferiti, tra i quali figurano The Last of Us, GTA 4 e 5, 007 GoldenEye, BioShock, Super Mario 64 e la trilogia di Mass Effect. Di seguito l'elenco in ordine casuale e non di preferenza:

  1. The Last of Us
  2. The Elder Scrolls Oblivion/Skyrim
  3. GTA IV/V
  4. Fallout 3/New Vegas/Fallout 4
  5. 007 GoldenEye
  6. Super Mario 64
  7. BioShock
  8. Trilogia di Mass Effect
  9. Red Dead Redemption
  10. Half-Life
  11. Portal
  12. Batman Arkham City
  13. The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time
  14. Star Raiders
  15. Dishonored 2
  16. The Bard's Tale

La serie di The Last of Us sarà co-prodotta da HBO e PlayStation Productions, Neil Druckmann si è detto entusiasta di poter lavorare su questo progetto anche se prima di mettersi al lavoro è necessario terminare lo sviluppo di The Last of Us 2 Parte 2, in uscita il 29 maggio.

