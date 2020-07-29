The Last of Us e TLOU Parte 2: Ellie, Joel e Abby reinterpretati in chiave Studio Ghibli
Dopo lo straordinario successo del primo capitolo, esordito nel 2013, Naughty Dog è tornata a proporre al pubblico l'universo di The Last of Us, in un secondo capitolo fortemente acclamato dalla critica.
Il ritorno di Ellie e Joel, unito all'introduzione di nuovi personaggi nell'immaginario dell'IP, ha dato vita ad una produzione in grado di affermarsi rapidamente come vero e proprio capolavoro videoludico. Ma non solo:a fronte di un enorme numero di sviluppatori coinvolti nello sviluppo di The Last of Us Parte 2, il gioco si è dimostrato essere anche un grande successo commerciale, con numeri di vendite record in molti Paesi. Non sorprende dunque eccessivamente che il titolo sia divenuto rapidamente protagonista di un ampio numero di omaggi da parte di diversi artisti.
Tra questi ultimi troviamo anche il coreano Mincho, attivissimo sul proprio account Instagram ufficiale, sul quale è solito pubblicare molte sue creazioni. Tra queste ultime, presenziano all'appello anche alcune reinterpretazioni dei protagonisti dell'opera Naughty Dog, che prendono forma in uno stile che rievoca le produzioni dello Studio Ghibli. In calce a questa news, trovate alcuni esempi, con creazioni dedicata a Ellie, Joel ed Abby: cosa ve ne pare del risultato?
Tra le creazioni a tema che hanno trovato rapida diffusione figura anche un ironico video che ripercorre la trama di The Last of Us Parte 2.
"Okay... We're not sick." - - - A quick drawing of Joel and Sarah Miller. I unfortunately suck at drawing masculine men... Sorry to all the Joel fans out there. I may take a break from the account since summer is coming to an end, but we'll see. Lastly, thank you for everyone who has supported my work so far! I can't have believe how much this account has grown. - - - #tlou #tlou2 #tloupart2 #thelastofus #thelastofus2 #thelastofuspart2 #thelastofuspartii #joel #joelmiller #ellie #studioghibli #ghiblistudio #ghibli #studioghibliart #ghibliredraw #studioghibliredraw #screenshotredraw #fanart #지브리 #스튜디오지브리 #그림 #그림스타그램
"Swear to me that everything that you said about the Fireflies is true." - - - I have become a habitual reuploader... I keep seeing things that I don't like about the drawing after uploading it 💀 - - - #tlou #tlou2 #tloupart2 #thelastofus #thelastofus2 #thelastofuspart2 #thelastofuspartii #tlouellie #ellie #joel #studioghibli #ghiblistudio #ghibli #studioghibliart #ghibliredraw #studioghibliredraw #screenshotredraw #fanart #지브리 #스튜디오지브리 #그림 #그림스타그램
[reupload/재업] "We let you both live..." - - - #tlou #tlou2 #tloupart2 #thelastofus2 #thelastofuspart2 #thelastofuspartii #thelastofus #naughtydog #abby #ellie #joel #studioghibli #ghiblistudio #ghibli #ghibliart #ghibliredraw #studioghibliredraw #screenshotredraw #fanart #지브리 #스튜디오지브리 #그림 #그림스타그램
[LAST REUPLOAD] "Take on me." - - - #tlou #tlou2 #thelastofus2 #thelastofuspart2 #thelastofuspartii #thelastofus #naughtydog #ellie #joel #studioghibli #ghiblistudio #ghibli #ghibliart #ghibliredraw #studioghibliredraw #screenshotredraw #fanart #지브리 #스튜디오지브리 #그림 #그림스타그램
