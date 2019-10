The Last Of Us ha venduto più di 20 milioni di copie, Uncharted 4 a 16 milioni

Uncharted 2 sold over 6m copies on PS3, prior to the release of the Uncharted Collection on PS4.



Naughty Dog's reputation has grown significantly since then and today Uncharted 4 has sold over 16m copies on PS4 and The Last of Us has sold over 20m copies on PS3/PS4.