The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild è il miglior gioco del 2017 per EDGE

EDGE: i voti del numero 315
- Life Is Strange Before the Storm – 7
- Gorogoa – 9
- Never Stop Sneakin – 8
- Destiny 2 La Maledizione di Osirde – 6
- Battle Chef Brigade – 7
- Monster of the Deep Final Fantasy XV – 4
- Superflight – 7
- Ode – 8
Oltre ai voti del mese riportati sopra, sono presenti anche i vincitori degli EDGE Awards 2017:
Gioco dell'Anno
10. Divinity Original Sin II
9. Polybius
8. Yakuza 0
7. Nioh
6. Nex Machina
5. ARMS
4. PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds
3. What Remains of Edith Finch
2. Super Mario Odyssey
1. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
Best Visual Design
- Vincitore: ARMS
- Runner Up: Persona 5
- Runner Up: Assassin's Creed Origins
Best Audio Design
- Vincitore: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
- Runner Up: Nier: Automata
- Runner Up: Splatoon 2
Publisher of the Year
- Vincitore: Nintendo
- Runner Up: Annapurna Interactive
- Runner Up: Ubisoft
Studio of The Year
- Vincitore: Nintendo EPD
- Runner Up: Giant Sparrow
- Runner Up: Housemarque
Best Storytelling
- Vincitore: What Remains of Edith Finch
- Runner Up: Pyre
- Runner Up: NieR Automata
Best Hardware
- Vincitore: Nintendo Switch
- Runner Up: Xbox One X
- Runner Up: SNES Classic Mini
Living Game of The Year
- Vincitore: Overwatch
- Runner Up: Rainbow Six Seige
- Runner Up: No Man's Sky
Cosa ne pensate di questi risultati? Siete d'accordo con i verdetti di EDGE?
FONTE: ResetEra
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti