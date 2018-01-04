Everyeye.it

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild è il miglior gioco del 2017 per EDGE

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Il numero 315 di EDGE contiene la classifica dei migliori videogiochi del 2017: vincitore del premio Game of the Year è The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, con a seguire Super Mario Odyssey, una "doppietta" Nintendo che testimonia ulteriormente l'ottima annata di Switch.

EDGE: i voti del numero 315

  • Life Is Strange Before the Storm – 7
  • Gorogoa – 9
  • Never Stop Sneakin – 8
  • Destiny 2 La Maledizione di Osirde – 6
  • Battle Chef Brigade – 7
  • Monster of the Deep Final Fantasy XV – 4
  • Superflight – 7
  • Ode – 8

Oltre ai voti del mese riportati sopra, sono presenti anche i vincitori degli EDGE Awards 2017:

Gioco dell'Anno

10. Divinity Original Sin II
9. Polybius
8. Yakuza 0
7. Nioh
6. Nex Machina
5. ARMS
4. PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds
3. What Remains of Edith Finch
2. Super Mario Odyssey
1. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild

Best Visual Design

  • Vincitore: ARMS
  • Runner Up: Persona 5
  • Runner Up: Assassin's Creed Origins

Best Audio Design

  • Vincitore: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
  • Runner Up: Nier: Automata
  • Runner Up: Splatoon 2

Publisher of the Year

  • Vincitore: Nintendo
  • Runner Up: Annapurna Interactive
  • Runner Up: Ubisoft

Studio of The Year

  • Vincitore: Nintendo EPD
  • Runner Up: Giant Sparrow
  • Runner Up: Housemarque

Best Storytelling

  • Vincitore: What Remains of Edith Finch
  • Runner Up: Pyre
  • Runner Up: NieR Automata

Best Hardware

  • Vincitore: Nintendo Switch
  • Runner Up: Xbox One X
  • Runner Up: SNES Classic Mini

Living Game of The Year

  • Vincitore: Overwatch
  • Runner Up: Rainbow Six Seige
  • Runner Up: No Man's Sky

Cosa ne pensate di questi risultati? Siete d'accordo con i verdetti di EDGE?

FONTE: ResetEra
