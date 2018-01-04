The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild è il miglior gioco del 2017 per EDGE

Il numero 315 dicontiene la classifica dei migliori videogiochi del 2017: vincitore del premio The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild , con a seguire, una "che testimonia ulteriormente l'ottima annata di Switch.

EDGE: i voti del numero 315

Life Is Strange Before the Storm – 7

Gorogoa – 9

Never Stop Sneakin – 8

Destiny 2 La Maledizione di Osirde – 6

Battle Chef Brigade – 7

Monster of the Deep Final Fantasy XV – 4

Superflight – 7

Ode – 8

Oltre ai voti del mese riportati sopra, sono presenti anche i vincitori degli EDGE Awards 2017:

Gioco dell'Anno

10. Divinity Original Sin II

9. Polybius

8. Yakuza 0

7. Nioh

6. Nex Machina

5. ARMS

4. PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds

3. What Remains of Edith Finch

2. Super Mario Odyssey

1. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild

Best Visual Design

Vincitore: ARMS

Runner Up: Persona 5

Runner Up: Assassin's Creed Origins

Best Audio Design

Vincitore: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild

Runner Up: Nier: Automata

Runner Up: Splatoon 2

Publisher of the Year

Vincitore: Nintendo

Runner Up: Annapurna Interactive

Runner Up: Ubisoft

Studio of The Year

Vincitore: Nintendo EPD

Runner Up: Giant Sparrow

Runner Up: Housemarque

Best Storytelling

Vincitore: What Remains of Edith Finch

Runner Up: Pyre

Runner Up: NieR Automata

Best Hardware

Vincitore: Nintendo Switch

Runner Up: Xbox One X

Runner Up: SNES Classic Mini

Living Game of The Year

Vincitore: Overwatch

Runner Up: Rainbow Six Seige

Runner Up: No Man's Sky

Cosa ne pensate di questi risultati? Siete d'accordo con i verdetti di EDGE?