Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  3. Notizie
  4. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild premiato come Gioco dell'Anno ai D.I.C.E. Awards

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild premiato come Gioco dell'Anno ai D.I.C.E. Awards

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild è stato premiato come Miglior Gioco dell'Anno durante la ventunesima edizione dei D.I.C.E. Awards. Il gioco Nintendo è riuscito a superare l'agguerrita concorrenza composta da Horizon Zero Dawn, Cuphead, Super Mario Odyssey e PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

D.I.C.E. Awards 2018
Di seguito la la lista completa dei giochi premiati durante l'evento:

  • Outstanding Achievement in Animation – Cuphead
  • Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction – Cuphead
  • Outstanding Achievement in Character – Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice – Senua
  • Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition – Cuphead
  • Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design – Super Mario Odyssey
  • Outstanding Achievement in Story – Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Outstanding Technical Achievement – Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Action Game of the Year – PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  • Adventure Game of the Year – The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild
  • Family Game of the Year – Snipperclips
  • Fighting Game of the Year – Injustice 2
  • Racing Game of the Year – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  • Role-Playing Game of the Year – NieR Automata
  • Sports Game of the Year – FIFA 18
  • Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year – Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  • Immersive Reality Technical Achievement – Lone Echo/Echo Arena
  • Immersive Reality Game of the Year – Lone Echo/Echo Arena
  • D.I.C.E. Sprite Award – Snipperclips
  • Handheld Game of the Year – Metroid Samus Returns
  • Mobile Game of the Year – Fire Emblem Heroes
  • Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay – PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  • Outstanding Achievement in Game Design – The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild
  • Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction – The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild
  • Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild
  • Lifetime Achievement Award Genyo Takeda

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild succede così a Overwatch, vincitore dell'edizione 2017 dei D.I.C.E. Awards.

Quanto è interessante?
5
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

  1. Nintendo eShop: Payday 2 e Layers of Fear Legacy tra le novità della settimana
  2. Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy annunciato per Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Aggiungi in Collezione
  • In Uscita su
  • Wii U
  • Switch
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • Wii U : 03/03/2017
  • Switch : 03/03/2017
  • Genere: Avventura
  • Sviluppatore: Nintendo
  • Publisher: Nintendo

che voto dai a The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild?

8.9

media su 287 voti
Inserisci il tuo voto

Contenuti più Letti