The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild premiato come Gioco dell'Anno ai D.I.C.E. Awards

D.I.C.E. Awards 2018
Di seguito la la lista completa dei giochi premiati durante l'evento:
- Outstanding Achievement in Animation – Cuphead
- Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction – Cuphead
- Outstanding Achievement in Character – Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice – Senua
- Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition – Cuphead
- Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design – Super Mario Odyssey
- Outstanding Achievement in Story – Horizon Zero Dawn
- Outstanding Technical Achievement – Horizon Zero Dawn
- Action Game of the Year – PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Adventure Game of the Year – The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild
- Family Game of the Year – Snipperclips
- Fighting Game of the Year – Injustice 2
- Racing Game of the Year – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Role-Playing Game of the Year – NieR Automata
- Sports Game of the Year – FIFA 18
- Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year – Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Immersive Reality Technical Achievement – Lone Echo/Echo Arena
- Immersive Reality Game of the Year – Lone Echo/Echo Arena
- D.I.C.E. Sprite Award – Snipperclips
- Handheld Game of the Year – Metroid Samus Returns
- Mobile Game of the Year – Fire Emblem Heroes
- Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay – PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Design – The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction – The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild
- Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild
- Lifetime Achievement Award Genyo Takeda
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild succede così a Overwatch, vincitore dell'edizione 2017 dei D.I.C.E. Awards.
