  2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  4. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild premiato come Gioco dell'Anno ai GDC Awards 2018

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild premiato come Gioco dell'Anno ai GDC Awards 2018

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild è stato premiato come Game of the Year durante i GDC Awards 2018 che si sono tenuti a San Francisco nella notte, nel corso della Game Developers Conference. Di seguito, tutti i giochi premiati durante l'evento.

Il gioco Nintendo ha trionfato anche nelle categorie Miglior Audio e Miglior Design, portandosi a casa quindi tre statuette. Buon successo anche per Cuphead e Gorogoa:

BEST AUDIO

  • Cuphead (StudioMDHR)
  • Nier: Automata (PlatinumGames / Square Enix)
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
  • The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

BEST DEBUT

  • Team Cherry (Hollow Knight)
  • Sidebar Games (Golf Story)
  • StudioMDHR (Cuphead)
  • Infinite Fall (Night in the Woods)
  • Jason Roberts / Buried Signal (Gorogoa)

BEST DESIGN

  • Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corporation)
  • The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
  • Nier: Automata (PlatinumGames / Square Enix)

BEST MOBILE GAME

  • Reigns: Her Majesty (Nerial / Devolver Digital)
  • Hidden Folks (Adriaan de Jongh and Sylvain Tegroeg)
  • Monument Valley 2 (ustwo games)
  • Gorogoa (Jason Roberts / Buried Signal / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Bury Me, My Love (The Pixel Hunt / Figs / ARTE France / Playdius)

INNOVATION AWARD

  • Gorogoa (Jason Roberts / Buried Signal / Annapurna Interactive)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
  • What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Everything (David OReilly / Double Fine Productions)
  • PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corporation)

BEST NARRATIVE

  • Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall / Finji)
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
  • What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda Softworks)

BEST TECHNOLOGY

  • Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
  • Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

BEST VISUAL ART

  • Persona 5 (P-Studio / Atlus)
  • Cuphead (StudioMDHR)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
  • Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall / Finji)

BEST VR/AR GAME

  • SUPERHOT (SUPERHOT Team)
  • Star Trek: Bridge Crew (Red Storm Entertainment / Ubisoft)
  • Lone Echo (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)
  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Capcom)
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

GAME OF THE YEAR

  • PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corporation)
  • Nier: Automata (PlatinumGames / Square Enix)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Horizon Zero Dawn è stato premiato per la miglior tecnologia mente What Remains of Edith Finch si aggiudica il premio miglior narrazione. SUPERHOT è stato invece giudicato il premio di miglior gioco in Realtà Virtuale. Siete d'accordo con le decisioni del pubblico e della giuria dei GDC Awards 2018?

