The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild premiato come Gioco dell'Anno ai GDC Awards 2018

Il gioco Nintendo ha trionfato anche nelle categorie Miglior Audio e Miglior Design, portandosi a casa quindi tre statuette. Buon successo anche per Cuphead e Gorogoa:
BEST AUDIO
- Cuphead (StudioMDHR)
- Nier: Automata (PlatinumGames / Square Enix)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
BEST DEBUT
- Team Cherry (Hollow Knight)
- Sidebar Games (Golf Story)
- StudioMDHR (Cuphead)
- Infinite Fall (Night in the Woods)
- Jason Roberts / Buried Signal (Gorogoa)
BEST DESIGN
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corporation)
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Nier: Automata (PlatinumGames / Square Enix)
BEST MOBILE GAME
- Reigns: Her Majesty (Nerial / Devolver Digital)
- Hidden Folks (Adriaan de Jongh and Sylvain Tegroeg)
- Monument Valley 2 (ustwo games)
- Gorogoa (Jason Roberts / Buried Signal / Annapurna Interactive)
- Bury Me, My Love (The Pixel Hunt / Figs / ARTE France / Playdius)
INNOVATION AWARD
- Gorogoa (Jason Roberts / Buried Signal / Annapurna Interactive)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)
- Everything (David OReilly / Double Fine Productions)
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corporation)
BEST NARRATIVE
- Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall / Finji)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
- What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda Softworks)
BEST TECHNOLOGY
- Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
BEST VISUAL ART
- Persona 5 (P-Studio / Atlus)
- Cuphead (StudioMDHR)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall / Finji)
BEST VR/AR GAME
- SUPERHOT (SUPERHOT Team)
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew (Red Storm Entertainment / Ubisoft)
- Lone Echo (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Capcom)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
GAME OF THE YEAR
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corporation)
- Nier: Automata (PlatinumGames / Square Enix)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Horizon Zero Dawn è stato premiato per la miglior tecnologia mente What Remains of Edith Finch si aggiudica il premio miglior narrazione. SUPERHOT è stato invece giudicato il premio di miglior gioco in Realtà Virtuale. Siete d'accordo con le decisioni del pubblico e della giuria dei GDC Awards 2018?