The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD, ma non solo: tutti i nuovi giochi della settimana

Scorre progressivamente il calendario delle nuove uscite PC e console di luglio 2021, con una nuova settimana che porta con sé molteplici produzioni videoludiche sul mercato.

A spiccare è in particolar modo la riedizione del titolo Nintendo, con The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD prossimo al debutto su Nintendo Switch. Ad arricchire il panorama, troviamo poi l'arrivo su console di Observer: System Redux, di Bloober Team, o Where The Heart Leads, interessante indie proposto dal programma PlayStation Indie. Di seguito, il calendario completo delle uscite della settimana:

Lunedì 12 luglio

Fates of Ort: Nintendo Switch

Cabin Fever: PC, Mac

Martedì 13 luglio

Radio Viscera: PC

Where The Heart Leads:PS5, PS4

Curved Space: Nintendo Switch

Mercoledì 14 luglio

3D Air Hockey: Nintendo Switch

Induction: Nintendo Switch

Dream Engines: Nomad Cities: PC

Skydrome: PC

SuchArt: Genuis Art Simulator: PC

Giovedì 15 luglio

Guild of Darksteel: Nintendo Switch, PC

Wizodd: Nintendo Switch

Blaster Master Zero 2: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Lost At Sea: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing: PS4, PC

Barbarian: Testament of the Primordials: PS4, Xbox One

Junkyard Builder: Nintendo Switch

Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey: Nintendo Switch

Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle: Nintendo Switch

Our Battle Has Just Begun! Episode 1: Nintendo Switch

Word Crush Hidden: Nintendo Switch

Lotus Reverie: First Nexus: Nintendo Switch

Lambs on the Road: The Beginning: Nintendo Switch

Dark Nights With Poe and Munro: Nintendo Switch

Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective: Nintendo Switch

Risk System: Nintendo Switch

Defend The Kingdom: Nintendo Switch

Rogue Wizards: Nintendo Switch

Red Colony 2: Nintendo Switch

Escape From A Deserted Island ~ The Adventures of Nyanzou & Kumakichi: Escape Game Series: Nintendo Switch

The Immortal Mayor: PC

Highrisers: PC

NEKOPARA - Catboys Paradise: PC

Venerdì 16 luglio

F1 2021: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Observer: System Redux: PS4, Xbox One

Restless Night: Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD: Nintendo Switch

Within the Blade: Nintendo Switch

Squeakers II: Nintendo Switch

Lost Grimoires 3: The Forgotten Well: Nintendo Switch

Ghost Hunters Corp: PC

Creepy Tales 2: PC

