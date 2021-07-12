Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD, ma non solo: tutti i nuovi giochi della settimana

Scorre progressivamente il calendario delle nuove uscite PC e console di luglio 2021, con una nuova settimana che porta con sé molteplici produzioni videoludiche sul mercato.

A spiccare è in particolar modo la riedizione del titolo Nintendo, con The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD prossimo al debutto su Nintendo Switch. Ad arricchire il panorama, troviamo poi l'arrivo su console di Observer: System Redux, di Bloober Team, o Where The Heart Leads, interessante indie proposto dal programma PlayStation Indie. Di seguito, il calendario completo delle uscite della settimana:

Lunedì 12 luglio

  • Fates of Ort: Nintendo Switch
  • Cabin Fever: PC, Mac

Martedì 13 luglio

  • Radio Viscera: PC
  • Where The Heart Leads:PS5, PS4
  • Curved Space: Nintendo Switch

Mercoledì 14 luglio

  • 3D Air Hockey: Nintendo Switch
  • Induction: Nintendo Switch
  • Dream Engines: Nomad Cities: PC
  • Skydrome: PC
  • SuchArt: Genuis Art Simulator: PC

Giovedì 15 luglio

  • Guild of Darksteel: Nintendo Switch, PC
  • Wizodd: Nintendo Switch
  • Blaster Master Zero 2: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One
  • Lost At Sea: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
  • Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One
  • Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing: PS4, PC
  • Barbarian: Testament of the Primordials: PS4, Xbox One
  • Junkyard Builder: Nintendo Switch
  • Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey: Nintendo Switch
  • Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle: Nintendo Switch
  • Our Battle Has Just Begun! Episode 1: Nintendo Switch
  • Word Crush Hidden: Nintendo Switch
  • Lotus Reverie: First Nexus: Nintendo Switch
  • Lambs on the Road: The Beginning: Nintendo Switch
  • Dark Nights With Poe and Munro: Nintendo Switch
  • Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective: Nintendo Switch
  • Risk System: Nintendo Switch
  • Defend The Kingdom: Nintendo Switch
  • Rogue Wizards: Nintendo Switch
  • Red Colony 2: Nintendo Switch
  • Escape From A Deserted Island ~ The Adventures of Nyanzou & Kumakichi: Escape Game Series: Nintendo Switch
  • The Immortal Mayor: PC
  • Highrisers: PC
  • NEKOPARA - Catboys Paradise: PC

Venerdì 16 luglio

  • F1 2021: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
  • Observer: System Redux: PS4, Xbox One
  • Restless Night: Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
  • The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD: Nintendo Switch
  • Within the Blade: Nintendo Switch
  • Squeakers II: Nintendo Switch
  • Lost Grimoires 3: The Forgotten Well: Nintendo Switch
  • Ghost Hunters Corp: PC
  • Creepy Tales 2: PC
