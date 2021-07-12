The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD, ma non solo: tutti i nuovi giochi della settimana
Scorre progressivamente il calendario delle nuove uscite PC e console di luglio 2021, con una nuova settimana che porta con sé molteplici produzioni videoludiche sul mercato.
A spiccare è in particolar modo la riedizione del titolo Nintendo, con The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD prossimo al debutto su Nintendo Switch. Ad arricchire il panorama, troviamo poi l'arrivo su console di Observer: System Redux, di Bloober Team, o Where The Heart Leads, interessante indie proposto dal programma PlayStation Indie. Di seguito, il calendario completo delle uscite della settimana:
Lunedì 12 luglio
- Fates of Ort: Nintendo Switch
- Cabin Fever: PC, Mac
Martedì 13 luglio
- Radio Viscera: PC
- Where The Heart Leads:PS5, PS4
- Curved Space: Nintendo Switch
Mercoledì 14 luglio
- 3D Air Hockey: Nintendo Switch
- Induction: Nintendo Switch
- Dream Engines: Nomad Cities: PC
- Skydrome: PC
- SuchArt: Genuis Art Simulator: PC
Giovedì 15 luglio
- Guild of Darksteel: Nintendo Switch, PC
- Wizodd: Nintendo Switch
- Blaster Master Zero 2: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One
- Lost At Sea: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
- Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One
- Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing: PS4, PC
- Barbarian: Testament of the Primordials: PS4, Xbox One
- Junkyard Builder: Nintendo Switch
- Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey: Nintendo Switch
- Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle: Nintendo Switch
- Our Battle Has Just Begun! Episode 1: Nintendo Switch
- Word Crush Hidden: Nintendo Switch
- Lotus Reverie: First Nexus: Nintendo Switch
- Lambs on the Road: The Beginning: Nintendo Switch
- Dark Nights With Poe and Munro: Nintendo Switch
- Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective: Nintendo Switch
- Risk System: Nintendo Switch
- Defend The Kingdom: Nintendo Switch
- Rogue Wizards: Nintendo Switch
- Red Colony 2: Nintendo Switch
- Escape From A Deserted Island ~ The Adventures of Nyanzou & Kumakichi: Escape Game Series: Nintendo Switch
- The Immortal Mayor: PC
- Highrisers: PC
- NEKOPARA - Catboys Paradise: PC
Venerdì 16 luglio
- F1 2021: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
- Observer: System Redux: PS4, Xbox One
- Restless Night: Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD: Nintendo Switch
- Within the Blade: Nintendo Switch
- Squeakers II: Nintendo Switch
- Lost Grimoires 3: The Forgotten Well: Nintendo Switch
- Ghost Hunters Corp: PC
- Creepy Tales 2: PC
FONTE: Kotaku
