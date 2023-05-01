The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom batte Final Fantasy 16 in Giappone
Ad aprile vi abbiamo chiesto quale gioco aspettate di più tra Zelda Tears of the Kingdom e Final Fantasy 16, a tal proposito arrivano ora anche i risultati del consueto sondaggio dei Most Wanted di Famitsu.
Nella settimana terminata il 30 aprile, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom ha battuto Final Fantasy XVI per un totale di 996 voti contro 885.
- [NSW]The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom – 996 voti
- [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 885 voti
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 509 voti
- [PS5] Street Fighter 6 – 504 voti
- [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 419 voti
- [PS5] Like a Dragon 8 – 207 voti
- [PS5] Pragmata – 196 voti
- [NSW] Atelier Marie Remake – 188 voti
- [NSW] Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection – 180 voti
- [NSW] Ys X – 172 voti
- [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 – 170 voti
- [PS5] Tekken 8 – 159 voti
- [NSW] Ushiro – 120 voti
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! – 119 voti
- [PS5] Diablo IV – 117 voti
- [NSW] Master Detective Archives Rain Code – 111 voti
- [NSW] Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster – 98 voti
- [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Relink – 95 voti
- [PS5] Ys X – 93 voti
- [PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name – 92 voti
- [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name – 90 voti
- [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – 85 voti
- [PS4] Ys X – 80 voti
- [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation – 90 voti
- [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 67 voti
- [PS5] Granblue Fantasy Relink – 66 voti
- [PS4] Street Fighter 6 – 64 voti
- [PS4] Atelier Marie Remake – 53 voti
- [NSW] Infinity Strash Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai – 51 voti
- [NSW] Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time – 50 voti
Da segnalare Pikmin 4 al terzo posto con 509 voti, che supera di poco Street Fighter 6 a quota 504 voti. In Top 30 trovano spazio anche Infinity Strash Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, Like a Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name, YS X per PlayStation 5, Pragmata di Capcom e Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.
