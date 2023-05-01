Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom batte Final Fantasy 16 in Giappone

Ad aprile vi abbiamo chiesto quale gioco aspettate di più tra Zelda Tears of the Kingdom e Final Fantasy 16, a tal proposito arrivano ora anche i risultati del consueto sondaggio dei Most Wanted di Famitsu.

Nella settimana terminata il 30 aprile, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom ha battuto Final Fantasy XVI per un totale di 996 voti contro 885.

  1. [NSW]The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom – 996 voti
  2. [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 885 voti
  3. [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 509 voti
  4. [PS5] Street Fighter 6 – 504 voti
  5. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 419 voti
  6. [PS5] Like a Dragon 8 – 207 voti
  7. [PS5] Pragmata – 196 voti
  8. [NSW] Atelier Marie Remake – 188 voti
  9. [NSW] Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection – 180 voti
  10. [NSW] Ys X – 172 voti
  11. [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 – 170 voti
  12. [PS5] Tekken 8 – 159 voti
  13. [NSW] Ushiro – 120 voti
  14. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! – 119 voti
  15. [PS5] Diablo IV – 117 voti
  16. [NSW] Master Detective Archives Rain Code – 111 voti
  17. [NSW] Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster – 98 voti
  18. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Relink – 95 voti
  19. [PS5] Ys X – 93 voti
  20. [PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name – 92 voti
  21. [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name – 90 voti
  22. [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – 85 voti
  23. [PS4] Ys X – 80 voti
  24. [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation – 90 voti
  25. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 67 voti
  26. [PS5] Granblue Fantasy Relink – 66 voti
  27. [PS4] Street Fighter 6 – 64 voti
  28. [PS4] Atelier Marie Remake – 53 voti
  29. [NSW] Infinity Strash Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai – 51 voti
  30. [NSW] Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time – 50 voti

Da segnalare Pikmin 4 al terzo posto con 509 voti, che supera di poco Street Fighter 6 a quota 504 voti. In Top 30 trovano spazio anche Infinity Strash Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, Like a Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name, YS X per PlayStation 5, Pragmata di Capcom e Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

FONTE: Famitsu via NE
