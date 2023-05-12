The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Link risplende nell'artwork di Andrea Guardino
Davide Leoni
Andrea Guardino è un Illustratore e Cover Artist che i lettori di Everyeye.it già conoscono per le cover di giochi come Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Death Stranding, Marvel's Spider-Man, Sea of Thieves e tant altre. Oggi Andrea celebra il lancio di The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom con un nuovo artwork.
L'opera di Andrea Guardino mette in primo piano Link e la Principessa Zelda, sullo sfondo il terribile Ganondorf, villain di spicco della saga Nintendo pronto a dare filo da torcere al nostro eroe anche in questa nuova avventura. Un'illustrazione carica di vita, con un tratto delicato e vivace, impreziosita da un uso magistrale dei colori, più che mai vivi e armonici.Classe 1988, Andrea Guardino è un illustratore e cover artist freelance (potete seguire Andrea Guardino su Facebook, Instagram e ArtStation). Tratta principalmente il genere fantasy utilizzando una tecnica full digital con uno stile illustrativo prettamente figurativo con influenze americane ed europee.
Altri contenuti per The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- Zelda Tears of the Kingdom è appena uscito, ma c'è chi l'ha già finito in 94 minuti!
- Come sbloccare la paravela in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Splatoon 3, Nintendo Switch Sport: tre giochi, un solo engine!
- Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, la guida completa in italiano: il volume ha una data
- Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, confermato il supporto di Monolith: il team festeggia
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- In Uscita su
- Switch
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Switch : 12/05/2023
- Genere: Action RPG
- Sviluppatore: Nintendo
- Publisher: Nintendo
Che voto dai a: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Voti: 9
Contenuti più Letti
- 214 commentiThe Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Recensione: oltre ogni aspettativa
- LEGO Horizon Forbidden West: oggi su Amazon è in offerta lampo
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - prenotalo su Amazon, esce domani
- 48 commentiPlayStation Plus: nuovi giochi Premium Extra di maggio, c'è Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart PS5
- 22 commentiResident Evil 9 tra castelli, zombi e Chris Redfield: tutti gli ultimi rumor su Apocalypse
- 2 commentiGiochi gratis su Epic Games Store: nuovi regali anche questa settimana
- 7 commentiÈ successo di nuovo! PlayStation Plus Extra perde un gioco poco dopo l'annuncio
- 22 commentiA quanto pare Xbox Series S può esaurire la VRAM e andare in crash
- 16 commentiMortal Kombat 1: il leaker billbil-kun vuota il sacco e brucia l'annuncio sul tempo
- NieR Automata: un cosplay di 2B distesa su un campo fiorito