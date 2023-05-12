Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Link risplende nell'artwork di Andrea Guardino

Andrea Guardino è un Illustratore e Cover Artist che i lettori di Everyeye.it già conoscono per le cover di giochi come Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Death Stranding, Marvel's Spider-Man, Sea of Thieves e tant altre. Oggi Andrea celebra il lancio di The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom con un nuovo artwork.

L'opera di Andrea Guardino mette in primo piano Link e la Principessa Zelda, sullo sfondo il terribile Ganondorf, villain di spicco della saga Nintendo pronto a dare filo da torcere al nostro eroe anche in questa nuova avventura. Un'illustrazione carica di vita, con un tratto delicato e vivace, impreziosita da un uso magistrale dei colori, più che mai vivi e armonici.Classe 1988, Andrea Guardino è un illustratore e cover artist freelance (potete seguire Andrea Guardino su Facebook, Instagram e ArtStation). Tratta principalmente il genere fantasy utilizzando una tecnica full digital con uno stile illustrativo prettamente figurativo con influenze americane ed europee.

