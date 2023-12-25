The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom il miglior gioco del 2023 per Metro: la top 20
Col chiudersi dell'anno è tempo di resoconti, e dopo essere stato incoronato da EDGE, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom svetta anche sulla classifica di Metro Gamecentral. La rivista lo ritiene il miglior gioco degli ultimi mesi, e piazza l'open world Nintendo davanti a Super Mario Bros. Wonder e Baldur's Gate 3.
La classifica include alcune tra le migliori produzioni pubblicate quest'anno, ma ci sono alcuni assenti illustri, primo su tutti Alan Wake 2. Il survival horror ideato da Same Lake "non è piaciuto granché" ai recensori della testata britannica.
- 20) Storyteller (Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android)
- 19) Diablo 4 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC)
- 18) Hogwarts Legacy (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC)
- 17) Remnant 2 (Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC)
- 16) Hi-Fi Rush (Xbox Series X/S and PC)
- 15) Blasphemous 2 (Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC)
- 14) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC)
- 13) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PlayStation 5)
- 12) Amnesia: The Bunker (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC)
- 11) Dave The Diver (Nintendo Switch and PC)
- 10) Pizza Tower (PC)
- 9) Jusant (Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC)
- 8) Asgard's Wrath 2 (Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro)
- 7) Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC)
- 6) Street Fighter 6 (PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC)
- 5) Humanity (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC)
- 4) Cocoon (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC)
- 3) Baldur's Gate 3 (Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC)
- 2) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo Switch)
- 1) The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
Metro ha specificato di non aver deliberatamente incluso remake e remaster pubblicati nel corso di quest'anno. Assente quindi Resident Evil 4, che altrimenti avrebbe occupato la top 10 della classifica.
Secondo HowLongToBeat, The Legend of Zelda è anche il titolo più lungo del 2023.
Altri contenuti per The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- The Legend of Zelda: un cosplay natalizio di Zelda in azzurro augura buone feste
- Altro che Baldur's Gate 3, per EDGE è Zelda Tears of the Kingdom il GOTY
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom il gioco più lungo del 2023, per HowLongToBeat
- I santuari di The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom nascondono un segreto
- Nintendo svilupperà mai un Zelda Maker? Il parere del produttore di Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- In Uscita su
- Switch
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Switch : 12/05/2023
- Genere: Azione/Avventura
- Sviluppatore: Nintendo
- Publisher: Nintendo
Che voto dai a: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Voti: 103
Contenuti più Letti
- PS5 Slim al prezzo più basso da GameStop, solo fino al 27 dicembre
- 14 commentiEpic Games Store, nuovo gioco gratis di dicembre: si torna nelle lande desolate Bethesda
- Epic Games Store: sta per arrivare il quinto regalo, ma non è quello che vi aspettate
- Calendario dell'Avvento GameStop: l'ultima casella è piena di sorprese speciali
- Silent Hill 2, su Amazon il preordine è ancora scontato
- 30 commentiGod of War Trilogy Remastered è realtà, secondo un insider
- PlayStation Store: le migliori offerte sui giochi PS5 da recuperare a Natale
- 8 commentiEpic Games Store, qual è il nuovo gioco gratis di oggi? Tokyo è invasa da forze oscure
- 4 commentiGTA 5: da dove spunta questa finestra in casa di Michael?
- Fallout New Vegas: alla scoperta di Gojira, il boss più assurdo e sfuggente del Mojave