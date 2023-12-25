Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom il miglior gioco del 2023 per Metro: la top 20

Col chiudersi dell'anno è tempo di resoconti, e dopo essere stato incoronato da EDGE, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom svetta anche sulla classifica di Metro Gamecentral. La rivista lo ritiene il miglior gioco degli ultimi mesi, e piazza l'open world Nintendo davanti a Super Mario Bros. Wonder e Baldur's Gate 3.

La classifica include alcune tra le migliori produzioni pubblicate quest'anno, ma ci sono alcuni assenti illustri, primo su tutti Alan Wake 2. Il survival horror ideato da Same Lake "non è piaciuto granché" ai recensori della testata britannica.

  • 20) Storyteller (Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android)
  • 19) Diablo 4 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC)
  • 18) Hogwarts Legacy (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC)
  • 17) Remnant 2 (Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC)
  • 16) Hi-Fi Rush (Xbox Series X/S and PC)
  • 15) Blasphemous 2 (Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC)
  • 14) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC)
  • 13) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PlayStation 5)
  • 12) Amnesia: The Bunker (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC)
  • 11) Dave The Diver (Nintendo Switch and PC)
  • 10) Pizza Tower (PC)
  • 9) Jusant (Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC)
  • 8) Asgard's Wrath 2 (Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro)
  • 7) Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC)
  • 6) Street Fighter 6 (PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC)
  • 5) Humanity (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC)
  • 4) Cocoon (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC)
  • 3) Baldur's Gate 3 (Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC)
  • 2) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo Switch)
  • 1) The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)

Metro ha specificato di non aver deliberatamente incluso remake e remaster pubblicati nel corso di quest'anno. Assente quindi Resident Evil 4, che altrimenti avrebbe occupato la top 10 della classifica.

Secondo HowLongToBeat, The Legend of Zelda è anche il titolo più lungo del 2023.

