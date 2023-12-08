The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom non avrà sequel, conferma Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom è il miglior Action/Adventure ai The Game Awards 2023, e non fatichiamo a credere che molti fan della serie vorrebbero che Nintendo proponesse prima o poi un seguito di uno degli open world più sorprendenti degli ultimi anni. Tuttavia, sembra che la grande N abbia dei piani diversi per il suo franchise.

Nel corso di una recente intervista concessa a Game Informer, il producer Eiji Aonuma ha precisato che Tears of the Kingdom esiste per espandere e portare ai limiti le possibilità di The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. Esaurito questo compito, Nintendo non vede più motivi per realizzare sequel diretti di questi due titoli.

"Beh, sarebbe il seguito di un seguito, il che sarebbe un po' esagerato se ci pensi! Ma come ho già detto in precedenza, con Tears of the Kingdom, stavamo cercando di costruire sul mondo che avevamo creato con Breath of the Wild ed esaurire davvero le possibilità di ciò che avremmo potuto mettere in quel mondo. Penso che sia – per usare un termine breve – un'apoteosi, o la forma finale di quella versione di The Legend of Zelda. A questo proposito, non penso che realizzeremo un seguito diretto di un mondo come quello che abbiamo creato".

Difficile in ogni caso credere che il duo non faccia scuola per il futuro del franchise, tant'è che è stata la stessa Nintendo ad affermare che The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild e Tears of the Kingdom influenzeranno i prossimi giochi della serie.