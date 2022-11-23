The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom non è ancora uscito ma ha già vinto un premio

Elden Ring è il GOTY dei Golden Joystick Awards ma tra i giochi premiati all'evento c'è anche The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom di Nintendo, che si aggiudica uno dei riconoscimenti più ambiti.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom è stato eletto Most Wanted Game, ovvero gioco più atteso del 2023, superando agguerriti rivali come Final Fantasy XVI di Square Enix, Starfield, Street Fighter 6 e Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Vincitori Golden Joystick Awards 2022

Best Storytelling - Horizon Forbidden West

Still Playing Award - Genshin Impact

Best Game Trailer - Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer

Best Game Community - Final Fantasy 14

Best Gaming Hardware - Steam Deck

Breakthrough Award - Vampire Survivors

Critics' Choice Award - Elden Ring

Best Performer - Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel, Immortality)

Nintendo Game of the Year - Leggende Pokemon Arceus

PC Game of the Year - Return to Monkey Island

PlayStation Game of the Year - Stray

Xbox Game of the Year - Grounded

Most Wanted Game - The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Ultimate Game of the Year - Elden Ring

Best Visual Design - Elden Ring

Studio of the Year- FromSoftware

Best Game Expansion - Cuphead The Delicious Last Course

Best Early Access Launch - Slime Rancher 2

Best Indie Game - Cult of the Lamb

Best Multiplayer Game - Elden Ring

Best Audio - Metal Hellsinger

Il nuovo gioco di The Legend of Zelda è atteso per il mese di maggio 2023 in esclusiva su Nintendo Switch, per saperne di più vi rimandiamo alla nostra ultima anteprima di The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.