Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Black Friday
  1. HOME
  2. The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
  3. Notizie

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom non è ancora uscito ma ha già vinto un premio

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom non è ancora uscito ma ha già vinto un premio
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Elden Ring è il GOTY dei Golden Joystick Awards ma tra i giochi premiati all'evento c'è anche The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom di Nintendo, che si aggiudica uno dei riconoscimenti più ambiti.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom è stato eletto Most Wanted Game, ovvero gioco più atteso del 2023, superando agguerriti rivali come Final Fantasy XVI di Square Enix, Starfield, Street Fighter 6 e Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Vincitori Golden Joystick Awards 2022

  • Best Storytelling - Horizon Forbidden West
  • Still Playing Award - Genshin Impact
  • Best Game Trailer - Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer
  • Best Game Community - Final Fantasy 14
  • Best Gaming Hardware - Steam Deck
  • Breakthrough Award - Vampire Survivors
  • Critics' Choice Award - Elden Ring
  • Best Performer - Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel, Immortality)
  • Nintendo Game of the Year - Leggende Pokemon Arceus
  • PC Game of the Year - Return to Monkey Island
  • PlayStation Game of the Year - Stray
  • Xbox Game of the Year - Grounded
  • Most Wanted Game - The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
  • Ultimate Game of the Year - Elden Ring
  • Best Visual Design - Elden Ring
  • Studio of the Year- FromSoftware
  • Best Game Expansion - Cuphead The Delicious Last Course
  • Best Early Access Launch - Slime Rancher 2
  • Best Indie Game - Cult of the Lamb
  • Best Multiplayer Game - Elden Ring
  • Best Audio - Metal Hellsinger

Il nuovo gioco di The Legend of Zelda è atteso per il mese di maggio 2023 in esclusiva su Nintendo Switch, per saperne di più vi rimandiamo alla nostra ultima anteprima di The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Quanto è interessante?
1
anteprima

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: in viaggio tra i cieli di Hyrule

Altri contenuti per The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

  1. League of Legends, Neeko si trasforma in torre a causa di un nuovo bug