The Medium, Bravely Default 2, Rustler e oltre: i nuovi giochi in arrivo questa settimana
Nell'universo dell'intrattenimento videoludico prende il via una settimana particolarmente ricca di pubblicazioni, tra attesi porting, nuove produzioni e promettenti Indie.
I prossimi giorni vedranno ad esempio l'esordio di The Medium su PlayStation 5, dopo un Day One esclusivo su Xbox Series X|S. A sorpresa, arriva inoltre la versione PC di Bravely Default II, mentre i nostalgici di GTA possono guardare con interesse alla follia di Rustler, noto anche come Grand Theft Horse. Sul fronte indipendente, segnaliamo molteplici titoli interessanti, tra Book of Travels, Song of Iron e Lake.
Di seguito, l'elenco completo delle uscite della settimana:
Lunedì 30 Agosto
- Book of Travels | PC
- Trash Sailors | Nintendo Switch
- Tinytopia | PC
Martedì 31 Agosto
- Lamentum | PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
- Prinny Presents NIS Classic Vol. 1 | Nintendo Switch, PC
- KeyWe | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
- Song of Iron | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Rustler | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
- Guts ‘N Goals | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
- Monster Harvest | PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
- The Big Con | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Clid The Snail | PS5, PS4, PC
- Beyond Mankind: The Awakening | PC
- CRASH: Autodrive | Nintendo Switch
- Vilset | PC
- Soul Nomad & The World Eaters | PC
Mercoledì 1 Settembre
- Lake | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Cookie Clicker | PC
- El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron | PC
- OPUS: Echo of Starsong | PC, Mac
- Galaxy Squad | Xbox One
- Rogue Spirit | PC
- Ravva and the Cyclops Cruse | Nintendo Switch
- Alveole | Nintendo Switch
- Grit | PC
- WW2 Bunker Simulator | PC
- Rogue Spirit | PC
Giovedì 2 Settembre
- Weapon of Choice DX | PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
- RICO London | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
- WRC 10 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
- Kitaria Fables | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
- Yuoni | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Bravely Default II | PC
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous | PC
- The Magister | Nintendo Switch
- Cosmic Express | Nintendo Switch
- BOT.vinnik Chess | Nintendo Switch
- White Girl | Nintendo Switch
- Farmers Co-op: Out of This World | Nintendo Switch
- MiniGolf Tour | Nintendo Switch
- Apsulov: End of Gods | Nintendo Switch
- Sokobond | Nintendo Switch
- Funny Farm Animal Jigsaw Puzzle Game For Kids and Toddlers | Nintendo Switch
- Armed Emeth | Nintendo Switch
- Animal Puzzle - Preschool Learning Game for Kids and Toddlers | Nintendo Switch
- A Good Snowman is Hard to Build | Nintendo Switch
- Cargo Company | PC
Venerdì 3 Settembre
- Golf Club: Wasteland | PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions | PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
- The Medium | PS5
- Family Trainer | Nintendo Switch
- Pippu - Bauble Quest | Nintendo Switch
- Extreme Car Driver | Nintendo Switch
- Block Puzzle | Nintendo Switch
- Angel’s Punishment | Nintendo Switch
- Virtuous Western | Nintendo Switch
- A Night at the Races | Nintendo Switch
Cosa proverete nel corso dei prossimi sette giorni?
Altri contenuti per Videogiochi
- Videogiochi e dipendenza, nuove leggi in Cina: 3 ore di gaming a settimana per i minorenni
- Quanto vale un Tamagotchi originale degli anni '90?
- Flat Out Sim Racing: un team eSport italiano con focus sulle simulazioni automobilistiche
- Baldo, Hoa, Inked e oltre: i nuovi giochi Indie della settimana, tra ronin e Studio Ghibli
- Come vedere a quanti fps va un videogioco su PC e console?
Videogiochi
Contenuti più Letti
- 116 commentiPS5 è diventata una console più scadente con la prima revisione?
- 3 commentiPS5, PS4 e saldi su PlayStation Store: dieci giochi a meno di dieci euro
- PlayStation Plus di settembre 2021: annuncio dei nuovi giochi gratis, ecco la data
- Amazon: buono sconto 5 euro con Prime Video, ultimo giorno per ottenerlo
- 27 commentiPS5 e il nuovo modello con dissipatore 'scadente': Austin Evans difende i test condotti
- 18 commentiNaughty Dog tra The Last of Us, Uncharted e IP singleplayer su PS5: parla Druckmann
- 58 commentiPsychonauts 2 su PS4, molte recensioni negative sono per l'assenza della lingua russa
- Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga e Palkia Edition: ora anche su Amazon a 219,99 Euro
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut si aggiorna: le novità della patch 2.07
- 3 commentiGenshin Impact: tutti i dettagli sulle 3 armi gratis dell'update 2.1