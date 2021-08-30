The Medium, Bravely Default 2, Rustler e oltre: i nuovi giochi in arrivo questa settimana

Nell'universo dell'intrattenimento videoludico prende il via una settimana particolarmente ricca di pubblicazioni, tra attesi porting, nuove produzioni e promettenti Indie.

I prossimi giorni vedranno ad esempio l'esordio di The Medium su PlayStation 5, dopo un Day One esclusivo su Xbox Series X|S. A sorpresa, arriva inoltre la versione PC di Bravely Default II, mentre i nostalgici di GTA possono guardare con interesse alla follia di Rustler, noto anche come Grand Theft Horse. Sul fronte indipendente, segnaliamo molteplici titoli interessanti, tra Book of Travels, Song of Iron e Lake.



Di seguito, l'elenco completo delle uscite della settimana:

Lunedì 30 Agosto

Book of Travels | PC

Trash Sailors | Nintendo Switch

Tinytopia | PC

Martedì 31 Agosto

Lamentum | PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Prinny Presents NIS Classic Vol. 1 | Nintendo Switch, PC

KeyWe | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Song of Iron | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Rustler | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Guts ‘N Goals | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Monster Harvest | PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

The Big Con | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Clid The Snail | PS5, PS4, PC

Beyond Mankind: The Awakening | PC

CRASH: Autodrive | Nintendo Switch

Vilset | PC

Soul Nomad & The World Eaters | PC

Mercoledì 1 Settembre

Lake | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Cookie Clicker | PC

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron | PC

OPUS: Echo of Starsong | PC, Mac

Galaxy Squad | Xbox One

Rogue Spirit | PC

Ravva and the Cyclops Cruse | Nintendo Switch

Alveole | Nintendo Switch

Grit | PC

WW2 Bunker Simulator | PC

Giovedì 2 Settembre

Weapon of Choice DX | PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

RICO London | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

WRC 10 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Kitaria Fables | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Yuoni | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Bravely Default II | PC

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous | PC

The Magister | Nintendo Switch

Cosmic Express | Nintendo Switch

BOT.vinnik Chess | Nintendo Switch

White Girl | Nintendo Switch

Farmers Co-op: Out of This World | Nintendo Switch

MiniGolf Tour | Nintendo Switch

Apsulov: End of Gods | Nintendo Switch

Sokobond | Nintendo Switch

Funny Farm Animal Jigsaw Puzzle Game For Kids and Toddlers | Nintendo Switch

Armed Emeth | Nintendo Switch

Animal Puzzle - Preschool Learning Game for Kids and Toddlers | Nintendo Switch

A Good Snowman is Hard to Build | Nintendo Switch

Cargo Company | PC

Venerdì 3 Settembre

Golf Club: Wasteland | PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions | PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

The Medium | PS5

Family Trainer | Nintendo Switch

Pippu - Bauble Quest | Nintendo Switch

Extreme Car Driver | Nintendo Switch

Block Puzzle | Nintendo Switch

Angel’s Punishment | Nintendo Switch

Virtuous Western | Nintendo Switch

A Night at the Races | Nintendo Switch

Cosa proverete nel corso dei prossimi sette giorni?