The Outer Worlds premiato come gioco dell'anno ai New York Video Game Awards 2020

Nella notte si sono tenuto a Manhattan i New York Video Game Awards 2020: i membri del New York Video Game Critics Circle hanno premiato i migliori videogiochi dello scorso anno, di seguito tutte le nomination ed i vincitori delle varie categorie.

The Outer Worlds si porta a casa l'ambito premio Best Game of the Year superando agguerriti rivali come Luigi's Mansion 3, Outer Wilds, A Plague Tale Innocence e Sekiro Shadows Die Twice. Di seguito tutti i vincitori, evidenziati in grassetti.

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • The Outer Worlds
  • Outer Wilds
  • A Plague Tale Innocence
  • Sekiro Shadows Die Twice
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Death Stranding
  • Telling Lies
  • Disco Elysium

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

  • Tetris 99
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Adventure Academy
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield
  • Concrete Genie
  • The King’s Bird

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

  • Immortal Rogue
  • The Elder Scrolls: Blades
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Grindstone
  • Rayman Mini
  • Sky: Children of the Light
  • Pilgrims

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

  • Nintendo Labo VR Kit
  • Sea Hero Quest
  • Minecraft Earth
  • Stormland
  • Trover Saves The Universe
  • Asgard’s Wrath
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted
  • Blood & Truth

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

  • Ape Out
  • Sunless Skies
  • Heaven’s Vault
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Telling Lies
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Disco Elysium
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Untitled Goose Game

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

  • Far Cry New Dawn
  • Tropico 6
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Borderlands 3
  • Death Stranding
  • Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield
  • Hypnospace Outlaw

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Death Stranding
  • The Outer Worlds
  • Outer Wilds
  • Hypnospace Outlaw

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing

  • Erica
  • Telling Lies
  • The Outer Worlds
  • Disco Elysium
  • Hypnospace Outlaw
  • Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Death Stranding
  • Life is Strange 2

Joltin Joe Award: Best Esports Player of the Year

  • VK Loon
  • Doinb
  • Sinatraa
  • Bugha
  • Arslan Ash
  • MKLeo

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

  • Faye Kingslee as Nico in Devil May Cry 5
  • Norman Reedus as Sam in Death Stranding
  • Margaret Qualley as Mama in Death Stranding
  • Courtney Hope as Jesse in Control
  • Debra Wilson as Cere in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • Tommie Earl Jenkins as Die-Hardman in Death Stranding
  • Alexandra Shipp as Ava in Telling Lies
  • Logan Marshall Green as David in Telling Lies

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

  • Resident Evil 2
  • ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!
  • Katamari Damacy Reroll
  • Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Captain Award for Best Esports Team

  • Astralis (CSGO)
  • San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
  • FPX (League of Legends)
  • OG (Dota 2)
  • TSM (Apex Legends)

Siete d'accordo con i vincitori dei New York Video Game Awards 2020? Fateci sapere la vostra opinione nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti!

The Outer Worlds: analisi delle meccaniche ruolistiche del GDR Obsidian

