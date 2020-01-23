The Outer Worlds premiato come gioco dell'anno ai New York Video Game Awards 2020

Nella notte si sono tenuto a Manhattan i New York Video Game Awards 2020: i membri del New York Video Game Critics Circle hanno premiato i migliori videogiochi dello scorso anno, di seguito tutte le nomination ed i vincitori delle varie categorie.

The Outer Worlds si porta a casa l'ambito premio Best Game of the Year superando agguerriti rivali come Luigi's Mansion 3, Outer Wilds, A Plague Tale Innocence e Sekiro Shadows Die Twice. Di seguito tutti i vincitori, evidenziati in grassetti.

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

Luigi’s Mansion 3

The Outer Worlds

Outer Wilds

A Plague Tale Innocence

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice

Resident Evil 2

Death Stranding

Telling Lies

Disco Elysium

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

Tetris 99

Super Mario Maker 2

Adventure Academy

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield

Concrete Genie

The King’s Bird

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

Immortal Rogue

The Elder Scrolls: Blades

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Grindstone

Rayman Mini

Sky: Children of the Light

Pilgrims

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

Nintendo Labo VR Kit

Sea Hero Quest

Minecraft Earth

Stormland

Trover Saves The Universe

Asgard’s Wrath

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted

Blood & Truth

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

Ape Out

Sunless Skies

Heaven’s Vault

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Telling Lies

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Disco Elysium

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Untitled Goose Game

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

Far Cry New Dawn

Tropico 6

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Borderlands 3

Death Stranding

Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield

Hypnospace Outlaw

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

Kingdom Hearts III

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Devil May Cry 5

Death Stranding

The Outer Worlds

Outer Wilds

Hypnospace Outlaw

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing

Erica

Telling Lies

The Outer Worlds

Disco Elysium

Hypnospace Outlaw

Plague Tale: Innocence

Death Stranding

Life is Strange 2

Joltin Joe Award: Best Esports Player of the Year

VK Loon

Doinb

Sinatraa

Bugha

Arslan Ash

MKLeo

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

Faye Kingslee as Nico in Devil May Cry 5

Norman Reedus as Sam in Death Stranding

Margaret Qualley as Mama in Death Stranding

Courtney Hope as Jesse in Control

Debra Wilson as Cere in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Tommie Earl Jenkins as Die-Hardman in Death Stranding

Alexandra Shipp as Ava in Telling Lies

Logan Marshall Green as David in Telling Lies

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

Resident Evil 2

ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!

Katamari Damacy Reroll

Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Captain Award for Best Esports Team

Astralis (CSGO)

San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)

FPX (League of Legends)

OG (Dota 2)

TSM (Apex Legends)

Siete d'accordo con i vincitori dei New York Video Game Awards 2020? Fateci sapere la vostra opinione nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti!