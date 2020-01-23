The Outer Worlds premiato come gioco dell'anno ai New York Video Game Awards 2020
Davide Leoni
Nella notte si sono tenuto a Manhattan i New York Video Game Awards 2020: i membri del New York Video Game Critics Circle hanno premiato i migliori videogiochi dello scorso anno, di seguito tutte le nomination ed i vincitori delle varie categorie.
The Outer Worlds si porta a casa l'ambito premio Best Game of the Year superando agguerriti rivali come Luigi's Mansion 3, Outer Wilds, A Plague Tale Innocence e Sekiro Shadows Die Twice. Di seguito tutti i vincitori, evidenziati in grassetti.
Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- The Outer Worlds
- Outer Wilds
- A Plague Tale Innocence
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice
- Resident Evil 2
- Death Stranding
- Telling Lies
- Disco Elysium
Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game
- Tetris 99
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Adventure Academy
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield
- Concrete Genie
- The King’s Bird
A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game
- Immortal Rogue
- The Elder Scrolls: Blades
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Grindstone
- Rayman Mini
- Sky: Children of the Light
- Pilgrims
Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game
- Nintendo Labo VR Kit
- Sea Hero Quest
- Minecraft Earth
- Stormland
- Trover Saves The Universe
- Asgard’s Wrath
- Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted
- Blood & Truth
Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game
- Ape Out
- Sunless Skies
- Heaven’s Vault
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Telling Lies
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Disco Elysium
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Untitled Goose Game
Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Tropico 6
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Borderlands 3
- Death Stranding
- Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield
- Hypnospace Outlaw
Statue of Liberty Award for Best World
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Devil May Cry 5
- Death Stranding
- The Outer Worlds
- Outer Wilds
- Hypnospace Outlaw
Herman Melville Award for Best Writing
- Erica
- Telling Lies
- The Outer Worlds
- Disco Elysium
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Plague Tale: Innocence
- Death Stranding
- Life is Strange 2
Joltin Joe Award: Best Esports Player of the Year
- VK Loon
- Doinb
- Sinatraa
- Bugha
- Arslan Ash
- MKLeo
Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game
- Faye Kingslee as Nico in Devil May Cry 5
- Norman Reedus as Sam in Death Stranding
- Margaret Qualley as Mama in Death Stranding
- Courtney Hope as Jesse in Control
- Debra Wilson as Cere in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Tommie Earl Jenkins as Die-Hardman in Death Stranding
- Alexandra Shipp as Ava in Telling Lies
- Logan Marshall Green as David in Telling Lies
Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake
- Resident Evil 2
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!
- Katamari Damacy Reroll
- Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Captain Award for Best Esports Team
- Astralis (CSGO)
- San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
- FPX (League of Legends)
- OG (Dota 2)
- TSM (Apex Legends)
Siete d'accordo con i vincitori dei New York Video Game Awards 2020? Fateci sapere la vostra opinione nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti!
The Outer Worlds
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- Xbox One X
- Xbox One
- PS4
- PS4 Pro
- Switch
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Pc : 25/10/2019
- Xbox One : 25/10/2019
- PS4 : 25/10/2019
- Switch : 25/10/2019
- Genere: Gioco di Ruolo
- Sviluppatore: Obsidian Entertainment
- Publisher: Private Identity
Che voto dai a: The Outer Worlds
Voti: 59
