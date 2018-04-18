The Snack World Trejarers Gold scalza Kirby dal primo posto della classifica giapponese

The Snack World Trejarers Gold per Nintendo Switch debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese con 35.000 copie vendute nella prima settimana, scalzando così Kirby Star Allies dalla prima posizione della classifica.

Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)

[NSW] The Snack World Trejarers Gold (Level-5, 04/12/18) – 35,655 [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 23,659 (416,108) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 18,729 (2,232,305) [PS4] Death end re:Quest (Compile Heart, 04/12/18) – 15,303 [PS4] Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft, 03/29/18) – 14,472 (116,678) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,415 (1,473,250) [PS4] Cities: Skylines PlayStation 4 Edition (Spike Chunsoft, 04/12/18) – 11,366 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,990 (954,532) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 6,924 (1,691,031) [PS4] Super Robot Wars X (Bandai Namco, 03/29/18) – 5,182 (105,504) [PS4] Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom (Level-5, 03/23/18) – 4,184 (87,251) [PS4] Steins;Gate 0 (5pb., 12/10/15) – 4,087 (60,990) [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 3,931 (1,614,909) [3DS] Detective Pikachu (The Pokemon Company, 03/23/18) – 3,837 (68,392) [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition (Ubisoft, 03/01/18) – 3,700 (38,976) [PS4] Monster Hunter World(Capcom, 01/26/18) – 3,640 (2,003,054) [PSV] Super Robot Wars X (Bandai Namco, 03/29/18) – 3,340 (63,946) [PS4] Hokuto Ga Gotoku (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 03/08/18) – 3,074 (163,636) [NSW] Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition (Koei Tecmo, 03/22/18) – 3,070 (40,408) [PS4] Attack on Titan 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 03/15/18) – 2,822 (52,102)

Classifica Hardware Giapponese

Nintendo Switch – 36,308 (40,016) PlayStation 4 – 9,491 (9,530) New 2DS XL – 4,564 (5,006) New 3DS XL – 3,366 (3,865) PlayStation Vita – 2,921 (2,929) PlayStation 4 Pro – 1,473 (4,970) 2DS – 616 (551) Xbox One – 55 (72) Xbox One X – 17 (47)

Sul fronte hardware continua il dominio di Nintendo Switch con quasi 36.000 console vendute, a seguire PlayStation 4 e New Nintendo 2DS XL. Chiudono la classifica Xbox One e Xbox One X con meno di 100 pezzi venduti complessivamente.