The Surge: annunciato a sorpresa il DLC The Good, the Bad and the Augmented

Focus Home Interactive ha annunciato a sorpresa l'arrivo di un nuovo DLC per The Surge, intitolato The Good, the Bad and the Augmented, disponibile dal prossimo 2 ottobre su PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC.

The Good, the Bad and the Augmented presenterà un'ambientazione Western/Sci-Fi che sembra ricordare le atmosfere della serie TV Westworld, in questa nuova mini avventura il giocatore sarà impegnato in una feroce battaglia contro il malvagio Dr. Rischboter...

Al momento non ci sono purtroppo altri dettagli su The Good, the Bad and the Augmented, presumibilmente questo sarà l'ultimo DLC di The Surge in attesa di The Surge 2, sequel atteso per il 2019. In apertura trovate il teaser di debutto del nuovo pacchetto, buona visione!

