The Surge e Darksiders 3 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold, sconti giochi Xbox One e Xbox 360

Major Nelson ha annunciato i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana sui migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360: tra i titoli in offerta troviamo Zombie Driver Arcade, Darksiders III, Mx Vs ATV Supercross Encore, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst e Layers of Fear.

Sconti Giochi Xbox One

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers* Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Dungeon Rushers: Crawler RPG* Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Flipping Death* Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands Xbox One Game 25% Artistic Adventure Sale

Slime-San Superslime Edition Xbox One Game 40% Artistic Adventure Sale

Song Of The Deep Xbox One Game 75% Artistic Adventure Sale

Soul Axiom Xbox One Game 70% Artistic Adventure Sale

Spencer Xbox One Game 30% Artistic Adventure Sale

State Of Mind Xbox One Game 33% Artistic Adventure Sale

Submerged Xbox One Game 85% Artistic Adventure Sale

The Adventure Pals Xbox One Game 30% Artistic Adventure Sale

The Bridge Xbox One Game 75% Artistic Adventure Sale

The Inner World Xbox One Game 60% Artistic Adventure Sale

The Mooseman Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Artistic Adventure Sale

The Path Of Motus Xbox One Game 25% Artistic Adventure Sale

Thief Of Thieves: Season One Xbox Game Pass 25% Artistic Adventure Sale

Toby: The Secret Mine Xbox One Game 60% Artistic Adventure Sale

Wailing Heights Xbox One Game 30% Artistic Adventure Sale

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap Xbox One Game 50% Artistic Adventure Sale

World To The West Xbox One Game 60% Artistic Adventure Sale

Ys Origin Xbox One Game 50% Artistic Adventure Sale

‘n Verlore Verstand Xbox One Game 60% Artistic Adventure Sale

Baja: Edge Of Control HD Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale

Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale

Black Mirror Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale

Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War And Death Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale

Darksiders III Xbox One X Enhanced 10% Publisher Sale

Darksiders III Blades & Whip Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Sale

Darksiders III Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Sale

Darksiders Warmastered Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale

de Blob Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale

de Blob 2 Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale

Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale

Elex Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 85% Publisher Sale

Jagged Alliance: Rage! Xbox One X Enhanced 10% Publisher Sale

Lock’s Quest Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale

Mx Vs. ATV Supercross Encore Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – Supercross Track Pack 1 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – Supercross Track Pack 2 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – Supercross Track Pack 3 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – Supercross Track Pack 4 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

Rad Rodgers Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-Tered Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale

Sine Mora EX Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale

Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale

The Dwarves Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale

The Raven Remastered Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale

This Is The Police Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale

This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Publisher Sale

Goosebumps: The Game* Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Hover* Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG

Inside My Radio* Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Layers Of Fear* Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst* Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast* Xbox One Game 25% DWG

Plants Vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – Frosty Deluxe Edition* Xbox One Game 80% DWG

Plants Vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – Frosty Standard Edition* Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Regalia: Of Men And Monarchs – Royal Edition* Xbox One Game 25% DWG

Splash Blast Panic* Xbox Play Anywhere 33% DWG

Stories Of Bethem: Full Moon* Xbox One Game 60% DWG

The Assembly* Xbox One Game 50% DWG

The Surge – Augmented Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG

The Surge* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG

Time Carnage* Xbox One Game 40% DWG

Transcripted* Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG

Agatha Knife Xbox One Game 35% Artistic Adventure Sale

Airheart – Tales Of Broken Wings Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Artistic Adventure Sale

Anodyne Xbox One Game 25% Artistic Adventure Sale

Azkend 2: The World Beneath Xbox One Game 50% Artistic Adventure Sale

Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre Xbox One Game 60% Artistic Adventure Sale

Blackwood Crossing Xbox One Game 40% Artistic Adventure Sale

Bulb Boy Xbox One Game 75% Artistic Adventure Sale

Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure Xbox One Game 60% Artistic Adventure Sale

Dex Xbox One Game 85% Artistic Adventure Sale

Forgotton Anne Xbox One Game 30% Artistic Adventure Sale

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition Xbox One Game 40% Artistic Adventure Sale

I Am Bread Xbox One Game 75% Artistic Adventure Sale

Insane Robots Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Artistic Adventure Sale

Jettomero: Hero Of The Universe Xbox One Game 60% Artistic Adventure Sale

Ken Follett’s The Pillars Of The Earth Xbox One Game 50% Artistic Adventure Sale

Knee Deep Xbox One Game 75% Artistic Adventure Sale

Late Shift Xbox Game Pass 50% Artistic Adventure Sale

Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition Xbox One Game 50% Artistic Adventure Sale

Mages Of Mystralia Xbox One Game 67% Artistic Adventure Sale

Metrico+ Xbox One Game 60% Artistic Adventure Sale

My Brother Rabbit Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Artistic Adventure Sale

Neon Chrome Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Artistic Adventure Sale

Nine Parchments Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Artistic Adventure Sale

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Artistic Adventure Sale

One Eyed Kutkh Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Artistic Adventure Sale

Owlboy Xbox One Game 40% Artistic Adventure Sale

Pinstripe Xbox One Game 35% Artistic Adventure Sale

Planet Of The Eyes Xbox One Game 70% Artistic Adventure Sale

Refunct Xbox One Game 67% Artistic Adventure Sale

Rememoried Xbox One Game 50% Artistic Adventure Sale

Offerte Xbox 360

Aliens vs. Pinball* Add-On 75% DWG

Balls of Glory Pinball* Add-On 75% DWG

Bethesda Pinball* Add-On 75% DWG

Marvel Pinball* Add-On 75% DWG

Prison Architect: All Day And A Night DLC* Add-On 60% DWG

Prison Architect: Xbox 360 Edition* Games On Demand 60% DWG

Star Wars Pinball* Add-On 75% DWG

ArcaniA Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale

Avatar: The Last Air Bender – The Burning Earth Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale

Black Knight Sword Arcade 85% Publisher Sale

Conan Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale

Costume Quest Arcade 85% Publisher Sale

DAH! Path of the Furon Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale

Darksiders Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale

Darksiders II Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale

de Blob 2 Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale

Red Faction: Armageddon Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale

Red Faction: Battlegrounds Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale

Red Faction: Guerrilla Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale

Rocket Riot Arcade 85% Publisher Sale

Stacking Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale

Stuntman: Ignition Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale

The Outfit Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale

The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 1 Arcade 85% Publisher Sale

Thunder Wolves Arcade 85% Publisher Sale

Zombie Driver Arcade 85% Publisher Sale

Deadfall Adventures Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale

Destroy All Humans! Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale

Elements of Destruction Arcade 85% Publisher Sale

Fantastic Pets Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale

Frontlines: Fuel of War Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale

Full Spectrum Warrior Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Arcade 85% Publisher Sale

Legend of Kay Anniversary Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale

MX Unleashed Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale

MX vs. ATV Alive Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale

MX vs. ATV Reflex Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale

MX vs. ATV Supercross Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale

MX vs. ATV Untamed Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale

Painkiller Hell & Damnation Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale

Le offerte citate sono valide fino al 15 gennaio, i giochi accompagnati dal simbolo Asterisco (*) sono in promozione esclusivamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold mentre gli altri potranno essere acquistati a prezzo scontato anche dai membri Silver.