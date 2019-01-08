Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
The Surge e Darksiders 3 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold, sconti giochi Xbox One e Xbox 360

Major Nelson ha annunciato i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana sui migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360: tra i titoli in offerta troviamo Zombie Driver Arcade, Darksiders III, Mx Vs ATV Supercross Encore, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst e Layers of Fear.

Sconti Giochi Xbox One

  • Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Dungeon Rushers: Crawler RPG* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Flipping Death* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands Xbox One Game 25% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Slime-San Superslime Edition Xbox One Game 40% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Song Of The Deep Xbox One Game 75% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Soul Axiom Xbox One Game 70% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Spencer Xbox One Game 30% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • State Of Mind Xbox One Game 33% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Submerged Xbox One Game 85% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • The Adventure Pals Xbox One Game 30% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • The Bridge Xbox One Game 75% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • The Inner World Xbox One Game 60% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • The Mooseman Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • The Path Of Motus Xbox One Game 25% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Thief Of Thieves: Season One Xbox Game Pass 25% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Toby: The Secret Mine Xbox One Game 60% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Wailing Heights Xbox One Game 30% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap Xbox One Game 50% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • World To The West Xbox One Game 60% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Ys Origin Xbox One Game 50% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • ‘n Verlore Verstand Xbox One Game 60% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Baja: Edge Of Control HD Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
  • Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale
  • Black Mirror Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
  • Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War And Death Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
  • Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
  • Darksiders III Xbox One X Enhanced 10% Publisher Sale
  • Darksiders III Blades & Whip Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Sale
  • Darksiders III Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Sale
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
  • de Blob Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
  • de Blob 2 Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
  • Elex Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 85% Publisher Sale
  • Jagged Alliance: Rage! Xbox One X Enhanced 10% Publisher Sale
  • Lock’s Quest Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale
  • Mx Vs. ATV Supercross Encore Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – Supercross Track Pack 1 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – Supercross Track Pack 2 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – Supercross Track Pack 3 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – Supercross Track Pack 4 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Rad Rodgers Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-Tered Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
  • Sine Mora EX Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale
  • Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
  • The Dwarves Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale
  • The Raven Remastered Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
  • This Is The Police Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
  • This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Publisher Sale
  • Goosebumps: The Game* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Hover* Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG
  • Inside My Radio* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Layers Of Fear* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Mirror’s Edge Catalyst* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • Plants Vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – Frosty Deluxe Edition* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Plants Vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – Frosty Standard Edition* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Regalia: Of Men And Monarchs – Royal Edition* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • Splash Blast Panic* Xbox Play Anywhere 33% DWG
  • Stories Of Bethem: Full Moon* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • The Assembly* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • The Surge – Augmented Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
  • The Surge* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
  • Time Carnage* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Transcripted* Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
  • Agatha Knife Xbox One Game 35% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Airheart – Tales Of Broken Wings Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Anodyne Xbox One Game 25% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Azkend 2: The World Beneath Xbox One Game 50% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre Xbox One Game 60% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Blackwood Crossing Xbox One Game 40% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Bulb Boy Xbox One Game 75% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure Xbox One Game 60% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Dex Xbox One Game 85% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Forgotton Anne Xbox One Game 30% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition Xbox One Game 40% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • I Am Bread Xbox One Game 75% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Insane Robots Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Jettomero: Hero Of The Universe Xbox One Game 60% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Ken Follett’s The Pillars Of The Earth Xbox One Game 50% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Knee Deep Xbox One Game 75% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Late Shift Xbox Game Pass 50% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition Xbox One Game 50% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Mages Of Mystralia Xbox One Game 67% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Metrico+ Xbox One Game 60% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • My Brother Rabbit Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Neon Chrome Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Nine Parchments Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • One Eyed Kutkh Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Owlboy Xbox One Game 40% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Pinstripe Xbox One Game 35% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Planet Of The Eyes Xbox One Game 70% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Refunct Xbox One Game 67% Artistic Adventure Sale
  • Rememoried Xbox One Game 50% Artistic Adventure Sale

Offerte Xbox 360

  • Aliens vs. Pinball* Add-On 75% DWG
  • Balls of Glory Pinball* Add-On 75% DWG
  • Bethesda Pinball* Add-On 75% DWG
  • Marvel Pinball* Add-On 75% DWG
  • Prison Architect: All Day And A Night DLC* Add-On 60% DWG
  • Prison Architect: Xbox 360 Edition* Games On Demand 60% DWG
  • Star Wars Pinball* Add-On 75% DWG
  • ArcaniA Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
  • Avatar: The Last Air Bender – The Burning Earth Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
  • Black Knight Sword Arcade 85% Publisher Sale
  • Conan Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
  • Costume Quest Arcade 85% Publisher Sale
  • DAH! Path of the Furon Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
  • Darksiders Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
  • Darksiders II Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
  • de Blob 2 Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
  • Red Faction: Armageddon Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
  • Red Faction: Battlegrounds Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
  • Red Faction: Guerrilla Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
  • Rocket Riot Arcade 85% Publisher Sale
  • Stacking Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
  • Stuntman: Ignition Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
  • The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
  • The Outfit Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
  • The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 1 Arcade 85% Publisher Sale
  • Thunder Wolves Arcade 85% Publisher Sale
  • Zombie Driver Arcade 85% Publisher Sale
  • Deadfall Adventures Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
  • Destroy All Humans! Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
  • Elements of Destruction Arcade 85% Publisher Sale
  • Fantastic Pets Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
  • Frontlines: Fuel of War Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
  • Full Spectrum Warrior Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Arcade 85% Publisher Sale
  • Legend of Kay Anniversary Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
  • MX Unleashed Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Alive Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Reflex Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Untamed Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
  • Painkiller Hell & Damnation Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale

Le offerte citate sono valide fino al 15 gennaio, i giochi accompagnati dal simbolo Asterisco (*) sono in promozione esclusivamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold mentre gli altri potranno essere acquistati a prezzo scontato anche dai membri Silver.

