The Surge e Darksiders 3 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold, sconti giochi Xbox One e Xbox 360

Major Nelson ha annunciato i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana sui migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360: tra i titoli in offerta troviamo Zombie Driver Arcade, Darksiders III, Mx Vs ATV Supercross Encore, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst e Layers of Fear.
Sconti Giochi Xbox One
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Dungeon Rushers: Crawler RPG* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Flipping Death* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands Xbox One Game 25% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Slime-San Superslime Edition Xbox One Game 40% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Song Of The Deep Xbox One Game 75% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Soul Axiom Xbox One Game 70% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Spencer Xbox One Game 30% Artistic Adventure Sale
- State Of Mind Xbox One Game 33% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Submerged Xbox One Game 85% Artistic Adventure Sale
- The Adventure Pals Xbox One Game 30% Artistic Adventure Sale
- The Bridge Xbox One Game 75% Artistic Adventure Sale
- The Inner World Xbox One Game 60% Artistic Adventure Sale
- The Mooseman Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Artistic Adventure Sale
- The Path Of Motus Xbox One Game 25% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Thief Of Thieves: Season One Xbox Game Pass 25% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Toby: The Secret Mine Xbox One Game 60% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Wailing Heights Xbox One Game 30% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap Xbox One Game 50% Artistic Adventure Sale
- World To The West Xbox One Game 60% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Ys Origin Xbox One Game 50% Artistic Adventure Sale
- ‘n Verlore Verstand Xbox One Game 60% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Baja: Edge Of Control HD Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale
- Black Mirror Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War And Death Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
- Darksiders III Xbox One X Enhanced 10% Publisher Sale
- Darksiders III Blades & Whip Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Sale
- Darksiders III Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Sale
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
- de Blob Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- de Blob 2 Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- Elex Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 85% Publisher Sale
- Jagged Alliance: Rage! Xbox One X Enhanced 10% Publisher Sale
- Lock’s Quest Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale
- Mx Vs. ATV Supercross Encore Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – Supercross Track Pack 1 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – Supercross Track Pack 2 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – Supercross Track Pack 3 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – Supercross Track Pack 4 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Rad Rodgers Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-Tered Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- Sine Mora EX Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale
- Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- The Dwarves Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale
- The Raven Remastered Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
- This Is The Police Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
- This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Publisher Sale
- Goosebumps: The Game* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Hover* Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG
- Inside My Radio* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Layers Of Fear* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
- Plants Vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – Frosty Deluxe Edition* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Plants Vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – Frosty Standard Edition* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Regalia: Of Men And Monarchs – Royal Edition* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
- Splash Blast Panic* Xbox Play Anywhere 33% DWG
- Stories Of Bethem: Full Moon* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- The Assembly* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- The Surge – Augmented Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
- The Surge* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
- Time Carnage* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Transcripted* Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
- Agatha Knife Xbox One Game 35% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Airheart – Tales Of Broken Wings Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Anodyne Xbox One Game 25% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Azkend 2: The World Beneath Xbox One Game 50% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre Xbox One Game 60% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Blackwood Crossing Xbox One Game 40% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Bulb Boy Xbox One Game 75% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure Xbox One Game 60% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Dex Xbox One Game 85% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Forgotton Anne Xbox One Game 30% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition Xbox One Game 40% Artistic Adventure Sale
- I Am Bread Xbox One Game 75% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Insane Robots Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Jettomero: Hero Of The Universe Xbox One Game 60% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars Of The Earth Xbox One Game 50% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Knee Deep Xbox One Game 75% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Late Shift Xbox Game Pass 50% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition Xbox One Game 50% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Mages Of Mystralia Xbox One Game 67% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Metrico+ Xbox One Game 60% Artistic Adventure Sale
- My Brother Rabbit Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Neon Chrome Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Nine Parchments Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Artistic Adventure Sale
- One Eyed Kutkh Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Owlboy Xbox One Game 40% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Pinstripe Xbox One Game 35% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Planet Of The Eyes Xbox One Game 70% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Refunct Xbox One Game 67% Artistic Adventure Sale
- Rememoried Xbox One Game 50% Artistic Adventure Sale
Offerte Xbox 360
- Aliens vs. Pinball* Add-On 75% DWG
- Balls of Glory Pinball* Add-On 75% DWG
- Bethesda Pinball* Add-On 75% DWG
- Marvel Pinball* Add-On 75% DWG
- Prison Architect: All Day And A Night DLC* Add-On 60% DWG
- Prison Architect: Xbox 360 Edition* Games On Demand 60% DWG
- Star Wars Pinball* Add-On 75% DWG
- ArcaniA Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
- Avatar: The Last Air Bender – The Burning Earth Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
- Black Knight Sword Arcade 85% Publisher Sale
- Conan Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
- Costume Quest Arcade 85% Publisher Sale
- DAH! Path of the Furon Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
- Darksiders Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
- Darksiders II Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
- de Blob 2 Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
- Red Faction: Armageddon Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
- Red Faction: Battlegrounds Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
- Red Faction: Guerrilla Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
- Rocket Riot Arcade 85% Publisher Sale
- Stacking Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
- Stuntman: Ignition Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
- The Outfit Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
- The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 1 Arcade 85% Publisher Sale
- Thunder Wolves Arcade 85% Publisher Sale
- Zombie Driver Arcade 85% Publisher Sale
- Deadfall Adventures Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
- Destroy All Humans! Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
- Elements of Destruction Arcade 85% Publisher Sale
- Fantastic Pets Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
- Frontlines: Fuel of War Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
- Full Spectrum Warrior Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Arcade 85% Publisher Sale
- Legend of Kay Anniversary Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
- MX Unleashed Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
- MX vs. ATV Alive Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
- MX vs. ATV Reflex Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
- MX vs. ATV Untamed Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
- Painkiller Hell & Damnation Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
Le offerte citate sono valide fino al 15 gennaio, i giochi accompagnati dal simbolo Asterisco (*) sono in promozione esclusivamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold mentre gli altri potranno essere acquistati a prezzo scontato anche dai membri Silver.