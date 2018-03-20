Everyeye.it

The Surge, GTA V e Dragon Age Inquisition tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Come ogni martedì, tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store: da oggi e fino al 27 marzo i giocatori potranno acquistare a prezzo scontato titoli come Dragon Age Inquisition, Grand Theft Auto V, Mirror's Edge Catalyst e The Surge.

Sconti Xbox One

  • Color Symphony 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • DYING: Reborn Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Goliath Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card* Xbox One Game 35% DWG
  • Grand Theft Auto V and Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Megalodon Shark Cash Card Add-On 15% DWG
  • GTAV, Starter Pack and Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • GTAV, Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • GTAV, Starter Pack and Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Horse Racing 2016 Xbox One Game 85% DWG
  • Hunter’s Legacy Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Mr. Pumpkin Adventure Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Octahedron Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Serial Cleaner Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • The Surge Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • The Surge: A Walk in the Park Add-On 15% DWG
  • The Surge: Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • SMITE: Battleground of the Gods 1500 Gems Add-On 20% Spotlight
  • SMITE: Battleground of the Gods 2500 Gems Add-On 25% Spotlight
  • SMITE: Battleground of the Gods 3500 Gems Add-On 30% Spotlight
  • SMITE: Battleground of the Gods 400 Gems Add-On 15% Spotlight
  • SMITE: Battleground of the Gods 800 Gems Add-On 20% Spotlight
  • SMITE: Battleground of the Gods 8000 Gems Add-On 35% Spotlight
  • SMITE: Battleground of the Gods Ultimate God Pack Bundle Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • The Crew – Bronze Crew Credit Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • The Crew – Gold Crew Credit Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • The Crew – Platinum Crew Credit Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • The Crew – Silver Crew Credit Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • Tom Clancy The Division Let it Snow Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Tom Clancy The Division Parade Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Last Stand Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass Add-On 60% Spotlight
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Streets of New York Outfit Bundle Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Survival Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Underground Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division – 1050 Premium Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division – 2400 Premium Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division – 4600 Premium Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division – 500 Premium Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division – 7200 Premium Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division – Frontline Outfit Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division – Marine Forces Outfits Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division – Military Specialists Outfits Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division – Sports Fan Outfit Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division – Upper East Side Outfit Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection Xbox Play Anywhere 35% Spotlight

Offerte Xbox 360

  • Alien Breed 3: Descent Arcade 75% DWG
  • Dragon Age 2 Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Scourge: Outbreak Blindside Multiplayer Map Pack Add-On 50% DWG
  • Skate 3 Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • The Escapists Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • The Splatters Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • Worms Arcade 75% DWG

Tutte le offerte indicate sono valide fino al 27 marzo 2018 esclusivamente per i possessori di abbonamento Xbox LIVE Gold attivo.

