The Surge, GTA V e Dragon Age Inquisition tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Sconti Xbox One
- Color Symphony 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- DYING: Reborn Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- Goliath Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card* Xbox One Game 35% DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V and Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V: Megalodon Shark Cash Card Add-On 15% DWG
- GTAV, Starter Pack and Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- GTAV, Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- GTAV, Starter Pack and Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Horse Racing 2016 Xbox One Game 85% DWG
- Hunter’s Legacy Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Mordheim: City of the Damned Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Mr. Pumpkin Adventure Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- Octahedron Xbox One Game 25% DWG
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Serial Cleaner Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- The Surge Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- The Surge: A Walk in the Park Add-On 15% DWG
- The Surge: Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- SMITE: Battleground of the Gods 1500 Gems Add-On 20% Spotlight
- SMITE: Battleground of the Gods 2500 Gems Add-On 25% Spotlight
- SMITE: Battleground of the Gods 3500 Gems Add-On 30% Spotlight
- SMITE: Battleground of the Gods 400 Gems Add-On 15% Spotlight
- SMITE: Battleground of the Gods 800 Gems Add-On 20% Spotlight
- SMITE: Battleground of the Gods 8000 Gems Add-On 35% Spotlight
- SMITE: Battleground of the Gods Ultimate God Pack Bundle Add-On 50% Spotlight
- The Crew – Bronze Crew Credit Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight
- The Crew – Gold Crew Credit Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight
- The Crew – Platinum Crew Credit Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight
- The Crew – Silver Crew Credit Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight
- Tom Clancy The Division Let it Snow Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Tom Clancy The Division Parade Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Last Stand Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass Add-On 60% Spotlight
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Streets of New York Outfit Bundle Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Survival Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Underground Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – 1050 Premium Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – 2400 Premium Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – 4600 Premium Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – 500 Premium Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – 7200 Premium Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – Frontline Outfit Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – Marine Forces Outfits Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – Military Specialists Outfits Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – Sports Fan Outfit Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – Upper East Side Outfit Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection Xbox Play Anywhere 35% Spotlight
Offerte Xbox 360
- Alien Breed 3: Descent Arcade 75% DWG
- Dragon Age 2 Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Scourge: Outbreak Blindside Multiplayer Map Pack Add-On 50% DWG
- Skate 3 Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- The Escapists Games On Demand 75% DWG
- The Splatters Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- Worms Arcade 75% DWG
Tutte le offerte indicate sono valide fino al 27 marzo 2018 esclusivamente per i possessori di abbonamento Xbox LIVE Gold attivo.
