The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 ha una data di lancio su PSVR 2

Atteso al lancio su Meta Quest 2 il primo dicembre, The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 Retribution ha finalmente ricevuto una data di lancio anche per quanto riguarda le versioni PlayStation VR e PlayStation VR 2.

I ragazzi di Skydance Interactive hanno confermato che The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 Retribution sarà lanciato ufficialmente il 21 marzo 2023 sia su PlayStation VR che PlayStation VR 2. Il gioco sarà disponibile anche come parte di un bundle con il porting del suo predecessore, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Tourist Edition. Non è chiaro al momento se ci sarà la possibilità di acquistare la conversione PSVR2 del primo episodio al di fuori del bundle.

I pre-ordini sono ora disponibili, con The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 Retribution venduto singolarmente al prezzo di 39,99 euro e con il bundle che costa invece 59,99 euro. Disponibile anche la Payback Edition del gioco a 49,99 euro che contiene i seguenti bonus in-game: The Blessing" Weapon Recipe, "La Boum" Weapon Recipe, Demon Storage Shelf, Collectable Postcards. Per ulteriori informazioni e per procedere all'acquisto potete visitare la pagina dedicata sul PlayStation Store.

In attesa del lancio, sulle nostre pagine potete dare un'occhiata a The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 Retribution in azione su PSVR 2.