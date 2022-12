The Witcher 3 Next Gen: ecco l'elenco completo delle mod integrate nell'Update

Lots of questions about community mods coming with W3NG so here's the list again:



⚙️The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project by HalkHogan

⚙️HD Monsters Reworked by Denroth

⚙️Immersive Real-time Cutscenes by teiji25

⚙️Nitpicker's Patch by chuckcash

⚙️World Map Fixes by Terg500 https://t.co/fs1oN3u0zm